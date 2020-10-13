Virtual walleye effort pushes on

(Wisconsin DNR)

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin DNR will host a regional public meeting to discuss updating the Wisconsin Walleye Management Plan.

This virtual meeting will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 6:30 p.m. for St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Chippewa, Eau Claire and Clark counties. Individuals from those counties with an interest in walleye management who would like to participate should contact Max Wolter or call 715-634-7429. Pre-registration is required.

The current walleye management plan serves as a guide for one of the most sought-after fish species in Wisconsin and outlines seven goals and strategies for walleye management. The updating process will include a review of the existing plan, an analysis of available data and trends and significant public input on angling and management preferences.

The DNR is seeking public input on stocking priorities, regulation acceptance and agency resource allocation among other things.

Future walleye meetings for other counties can be found on the DNR’s public meetings calendar.