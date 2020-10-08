Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – October 9, 2020

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Clinton County Game Warden Kirk Miller reports an individual was arrested for unlawfully shooting a red-tailed hawk.

McKean County Game Warden Jeffrey Orwig reports he is investigating dumping cases on state game lands and on Hunter Access property.

McKean County Game Warden Jeffrey Orwig reports that charges are being filed against two individuals from Mount Jewett for poaching several deer at night.

Tioga County Game Warden Michael Smith reports bear season should be excellent again this year. “I am seeing and trapping a lot of them,” he said.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports a mange bear was euthanized in Snow Shoe.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reminds hunters that the access bridge on State Game Lands 100 that crosses over Basin Run in Cooper Township still is closed.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports that individuals are illegally placing bait on game lands.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports a hunter failed to comply with wearing the required fluorescent orange material while hunting for deer on a red-tag farm.

Tioga County Game Warden Thomas Nelson reports two individuals were cited and charged for the unlawful taking of multiple bucks during the 2019-20 hunting season. The violations occurred in northern Tioga County. Both individuals pleaded guilty to all charges filed against them.

Lycoming County Game Warden Jonathan M. Wyant reports now is a good time to begin scouting for deer and bear seasons. “There are lots of good bucks and healthy bears to be had,” he said.

Elk County Game Warden Kolton Mueller advises that, while visiting the elk range, remember to keep your distance and enjoy wildlife from a distance, respect private property, don’t feed elk and report any illegal activity you see.

Tioga County Game Warden Rob Minnich reminds hunters to read and check hunting season dates this year as there are some changes that could impact hunting plans.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports a Bedford County woman has been found guilty of unlawfully possessing an 8-point buck.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports a Maryland man is being charged with numerous offenses for unlawful use of a motorized vehicle on state game lands.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that multiple people were cited for unlawfully driving motor vehicles on State Game Lands 170.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that range violations are being addressed related to shooting during closed hours, failure to have the required range permit or hunting or furtaker license, and shooting excessive rounds.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports he concluded an investigation into the unlawful sale of wildlife mounts online.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda M. Isett cited an individual for opening a game lands gate and driving on closed roads on two separate occasions.

York County Game Warden Cameron M. Murphy reports that two individuals recently were caught riding ATVs on State Game Lands 416 in West Manchester Township, York County. Both individuals were cited and paid their $200 fines.

Bedford and Fulton counties Game Warden-LMO Jonathan S. Zuck reports that, during a nine-month period, he issued three citations for illegal ATV use, two citations for dumping, and citations for reckless operation of a vehicle and causing damage to property on a single State Game Lands parking area and access road. All violations were detected using trail cameras. Many other violations were captured on camera and are being actively investigated.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Bradford County Game Warden Mike Goodenow reports that an individual was given a warning for allowing his dog to chase deer.

Wyoming County Game Warden Vic Rosa reports that the use of camera surveillance equipment is proving to be a valuable tool in apprehending and prosecuting individuals for unlawful acts on state game lands.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Mike Webb reports that increased bear-hunting opportunities could increase harvest in Susquehanna County. “Several nuisance bears in the 300-plus-pound range have been relocated to State Game Lands 70,” said Webb. “Susquehanna County has plenty of bears.”