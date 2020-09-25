Male wolf killed by vehicle in southern Wisconsin – outside of known wolf territory

This adult male wolf was hit by a vehicle in Dodge County along Hwy. 151. It was discovered the morning of Sept. 16 by Richard Karow. (Photo by Robert Niehoff)

DNR officials out of the Horicon office confirmed that a wild road-killed canine found Sept. 16 in Dodge County was indeed a timber wolf.

Dodge County is not considered wolf country, but local fox and coyote hunters have seen wolves on occasion over the past few years in Dodge County.

On the morning of Sept. 16, Richard Karow and his dad were driving to Beaver Dam when he saw a large dog-like critter on the road shoulder along Hwy. 151 just north of Hwy. S. Karow couldn’t stop, but called his hunting friend, Robert Niehoff, to tell Niehoff the animal displayed a definite wolf-like look.

Niehoff drove over to take a look and found a male wolf of about 90 pounds. Niehoff called the Horicon DNR office; a person from that office picked up the carcass and confirmed the animal was a wolf. It did not carry a tracking collar.

The discovery did not surprise Niehoff. He has heard wolves near his Columbus home in the past and his son saw a wolf last year near Horicon Marsh in the Mayville area.