Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – August 14, 2020

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Marc Johnson (Warroad) worked angling activity on Lake of the Woods and ATV enforcement throughout the station. In addition, time was spent investigating a wolf depredation case, assisting other local law enforcement agencies, and patrolling state parks and forests.

CO Aaron Larson (Baudette) worked angling, ATVing, and aquatic invasive species enforcement. Angling activity was high on Lake of the Woods due to a fishing tournament. He also investigated a wetland violation complaint.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River) responded to a call about an injured bald eagle and answered numerous questions about the upcoming bear season. He also patrolled local waters, monitoring angling and boating activity.

CO Tony Elwell (Thief River Falls) spent the past week monitoring ATVing and boating activity. Elwell also assisted the State Patrol with an accident and answered questions about the upcoming bear season.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji) monitored angling and boating activity on area lakes. Time also was spent following up on ATV-related complaints and patrolling trails. He responded to a personal injury accident involving a motorcyclist hitting a deer.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports contacting anglers and boaters at public waters accesses and discussing AIS prevention and boating safety.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the past week working sportfishing and assisting Becker County officials with a drowning on Little Detroit Lake. Swedberg took enforcement action on two anglers with overlimits of sunfish on an area lake. Both men were in possession of two limits of sunfish and claimed their wives had left the previous night and forgotten their fish. Swedberg called both wives. Neither had any clue about fishing, and their husbands admitted to the overlimit.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time on angling and boating activity. ATV and off-road vehicle patrol was conducted. Warren assisted a local county with a search for a possible drowning victim. Information was provided about nuisance-goose permits.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) and CO Swedberg responded to a report about a man in the water after his boat capsized. Fortunately, he was located holding onto his life jacket and was able to be rescued from the water by two outstanding citizens and a Becker County deputy. These events over the weekend highlight the importance of wearing a life jacket when you are on the water.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the past week focused on checking anglers and ATV operators, and monitoring AIS law compliance. Additional time was spent assisting at the CO Academy at Camp Ripley.

CO Brian Holt (Osakis) focused on boating safety, angling, and AIS enforcement throughout the week. Time also was spent working a vacant station and aquatic plant management violations.

CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent most of the past week in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness with other COs for boat and water and angling enforcement. Wood also issued minnow permits and nuisance beaver permits.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) continued working fishing, boating, and AIS enforcement. New aquatic vegetation and public waters complaints were detected on area waterways and are being investigated. ATV and fire activity was monitored.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) continued working fishing, boating, and AIS enforcement on area waterways. Follow-up was completed on weed roller and aqua thruster violations.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked ATV riders and anglers. She also investigated multiple aquatic plant violations and assisted other agencies.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time on area lakes and rivers. Anderson also worked with the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office patrolling the Crow Wing River through Huntersville State Forest because complaints have been received about litter and underage drinking.

CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent a few days patrolling in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Enforcement action was taken for failure to display valid registration on a canoe and failure to have an angling license in possession.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time working boating safety and angling enforcement during the week. Overall, safety compliance was much higher than seen in previous weeks. He also responded to a call regarding someone burning trash in the middle of town. Upon contact, Zavodnik observed multiple fans blowing on a fire that consisted of garbage and a large tree stump. The individual initially denied that he had anything to do with it or that there was a fire burning right in front of him. After a more in-depth conversation, the suspect admitted to the violation, and appropriate action was taken. Zavodnik also assisted multiple agencies with the apprehension of an individual who at first fled on a motorcycle and then on foot.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked angling, boating, and OHVing activity during the past week. A day was spent in a state park regarding a property damage investigation. Assistance was provided at an injury bicycle/car crash with a young boy being struck. As Bozovsky approached two anglers, one angler was using too many lines. The angler bit the line off on his second fishing rod, which had illegal bait consisting of a sunfish. Then, when Bozovsky’s back was turned, the guy’s young son was signaled to do the same and bite his sunfish-baited line. Both cut lines were retrieved, and enforcement action was taken.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring ATVing, boating, and AIS activity. Broughten also followed up on littering and jet ski-related complaints.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) reports numerous nuisance-bear calls were fielded, as were a variety of other questions and complaints.

CO Sean Williams (Ely) spent the past week patrolling the BWCAW with officers from across the state on their first wilderness patrol. He also assisted the St. Louis County Rescue Squad with the search for a person who had become lost after mistakenly traveling down the wrong waterway inside the BWCAW. The lost boater was found several miles from any paddling route. Williams, the Rescue Squad, and U.S. Border Patrol assisted in walking the person out of the wilderness.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) attended an Honor Guard meeting and helped with scenarios at the DNR Academy at Camp Ripley. She also checked bear bait stations for early setup and baiting. Manning also followed up on a noise and target-shooting complaint in a state forest campground. The group had left the campground but not before one member left a pile of human waste and toilet paper at the campsite – which was directly across from the outhouse.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports an excellent bite on Lake Superior. One angler coming off of the lake was cited for an overlimit of rainbow trout from an inland trout lake after Hill located a frozen bag of fish in a cooler in his truck.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) checked anglers and boaters. He also patrolled campgrounds, ATV riders, and AIS. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, handled numerous bear-related complaints, and attended training this past week. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also attended a K9 trial where they were certified in Police Dog 1.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked angling and water recreation sports on the water. Sutherland also issued a wetland restoration order in which a wetland was filled next to an area lake.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Jake Willis (Brookston) assisted an area hydrologist with investigating a waters complaint regarding work done in a trout stream tributary. A TIP call resulted in the seizure of a large number of fish that were being transported illegally – possibly an overlimit. A person found fishing without an angling license was found to also have a felony warrant and was lodged at the St. Louis County jail. Willis also assisted with training conservation officer candidates at the CO Academy at Camp Ripley.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth) worked AIS enforcement and checked public accesses for returning anglers. ATV complaint areas were worked, as were complaints about trespassing. A wolf-depredation call was handled, as were numerous nuisance-animal problems.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) worked angling, boating, ATVing, and AIS enforcement throughout the past week. Humphrey also patrolled area state parks and assisted park staff at Jay Cooke State Park with a bad camper making noise, drinking, and taking firewood unlawfully. Enforcement action was taken. Humphrey investigated a nuisance-bear complaint with DNR Wildlife staff and continued work on a protected waters violation.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) started an investigation regarding a DNR Fisheries sign that was stolen from an aquatic management area. An investigation into an illegal weed roller being used on an area lake was finished, with enforcement action being taken for the violation.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) worked Lake Superior in the Duluth area, spent time working on watercraft maintenance items, and worked AIS enforcement at area boat landings. Olson also responded to several injured-wildlife calls during the weekend.

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked wild rice stands and responded to bear-related complaints. Reports of steelhead being kept were worked in Grand Marais and Tac Harbor.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Chelsey Best (Crosslake) worked sportfishing, ATVing, and aquatic plant control activities this past week. Assistance was provided with a felony assault and fleeing case. Nuisance-animal complaints were handled.

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) worked ATV trails during the week and saw a decent amount of use. He attended Honor Guard training in Duluth and received complaints about bears causing damage and getting hit on the road.

CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked watercraft, angling, and ATVing activity. Time was also spent on a shoreline vegetation issue and animal-related complaints.

CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) worked ATVing activity and boating activity. Ladd also assisted with training at Camp Ripley CO Academy.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) patrolled station waters for boating and sport fishing activity. An out-of-area work detail was completed with a neighboring officer.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity. Aquatic vegetation is growing lush, resulting in a lot of time and work picking trailers clean. He also assisted with a search warrant, performed some firearms armoring, and responded to complaints regarding bear and beaver damage.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) continued to deal with Wetland Conservation Act violations and nuisance-bear complaints. Several calls were handled that involved black bears destroying field corn.

CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) reports time was spent investigating a big-game case and public waters/wetland issue. Additionally, calls were fielded regarding public waters/wetland issues, late-night shooting, mishandling of fish, and bear licenses.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Caleb Silgjord (Sauk Centre) spent most of the past week assisting with instruction at the CO Academy. A TIP complaint regarding possible overlimits of panfish was followed up on, and he attended a youth sporting event held by the Sauk Centre Conservation Club.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) worked activity through the rain showers this past week. Information was received concerning a bear that has been observed several times in the area. People who see a bear in the area are encouraged to enter the sighting into the DNR bear-tracking app found on the DNR website (mndnr.gov).

CO Chad Thesing (Albany) reports that a call was handled involving a family keeping a fawn deer in their home.

CO Adam Seifermann (St. Cloud) reports seeing a continued increase in outdoor recreation. He also reports seeing an increase in nonresident anglers with violations. CO Seifermann and CO Bertram (Long Prairie) investigated a wetland complaint regarding several wetlands being drained (the investigation is ongoing). Calls from the public involved a report about juveniles setting nets in a river, an injured deer, and an injured great horned owl that was caught and transported to the Raptor Center by a volunteer. Seifermann also reports assisting the sheriff’s office with a vehicle in a lake. The driver was arrested for 2nd -degree DWI. This is the second vehicle in a lake that Seifermann has assisted with in two weeks.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Angela Londgren (Cambridge) checked anglers, boaters, and ATV riders, and patrolled state lands. Londgren received and investigated complaints about litter, dogs chasing deer, and public water violations.

CO Rick Reller (Buffalo) assisted Wright County with a medical emergency at Lake Maria State Park. Several nuisance-animal calls related to beavers, foxes, and geese were dealt with this past week.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) reports a personal watercraft operator was stopped after the operator traveled almost 40 miles per hour without wearing a life jacket. Horse passes were checked on Sand Dunes State Forest trails. The violation rate was high, and enforcement action was taken.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Mike Lerchen (Bloomington) spent time checking anglers and recreational boaters. Lerchen also followed up on various calls. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, taking geese in a closed season, and speeding.

CO Tim Maass (Osseo) continued to work angling and boating activity on area lakes and rivers. Maass also spent time working ATV and OHM enforcement. Time was spent handling several wildlife and nuisance-animal-related questions.

CO Thephong Le (ECLOP) spent time checking anglers and boaters. He took calls for service that included disorderly conduct and illegal parking at Fort Snelling State Park.

CO Brent Grewe (Minnetonka) took complaints about night bowfishers waking up homeowners and turkeys being problematic. Violations this past week included license-possession issues and expired boat registration.

CO James Fogarty (Prior Lake) took complaints about deer feeding after the new CWD feeding ban went into effect. Fogarty also received complaints about hydro jets being used to push muck off the lake bottom.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Garrett Thomas (Eagan) checked anglers on rivers and local lakes. Thomas also assisted local police departments with a house fire, a burglary in which the suspect fled, and a vehicle that crashed into a local creek.

CO Chris Tetrault (Maplewood) attended online training regarding investigative techniques. The classes provided some variables and information on how to further investigations. Follow-up was conducted regarding public waters complaints.

CO Ryan Hanna (White Bear Lake) investigated a nuisance-animal trapping complaint. Sometimes it can be tricky to live in harmony with certain animals. It is, however, important to know the ways that landowners can stop nuisance animals from causing damage. Trapping them and keeping them as a pet is not a viable way. Talk with your local CO if you have questions on nuisance animals.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Andrew Dirks (Worthington) spent time checking anglers, boaters, and ATV riders. Enforcement action for the past week included extra lines and license violations.

CO Jim Robinson (Slayton) spent the past week checking anglers and enforcing boating safety laws. Goose numbers look to be high in the early fall.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) spent the past week working fishing, boating, ATV, AIS, and personal watercraft enforcement. Fall hunting season questions continue to be answered.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Shane Vernier (Willmar) worked boating and angling activity. He received calls about public land use and a coyote complaint. Vernier also followed up on a trespass complaint.

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) finished the August roadside surveys for Meeker County during the past week. Pheasant and deer numbers, again, were really good for the area. Klehr also followed up on reports of possible violations from work done along the lakeshore.

CO Thor Nelson (New Ulm) received calls reporting possible deer-baiting activity and ATV trespass.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Chad Davis (Owatonna) checked anglers, boaters, AIS activity, and ATV operators during the past week. Davis also patrolled wildlife management areas, state parks, and waterfowl production areas.

CO Tyler Lusignan (Faribault) reports checking public lands and anglers on local lakes. Lusignan also investigated the illegal burning of materials.

CO Jamie VanThuyne (Mankato) focused on boating and fishing activity. VanThuyne also investigated state trail violations and assisted local agencies with several calls.

CO Brent Ihnen (Waseca) spent time investigating a sighting of an escaped cervidae.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Tom Hemker (Winona) reports the river is back down to summer levels and the fishing has been good. CO Hemker also checked on a call about a free-floating boathouse.

CO Tyler Ramaker (La Crescent) assisted with instruction at the CO Academy at Camp Ripley. Mississippi River pools 7, 8, and 9 were patrolled for anglers and boaters. Enforcement action was taken for invasive species, boating, and fishing-related violations.

CO Clint Fitzgerald (Rochester) spent the week monitoring angling activity on the reservoirs and the Zumbro River in Olmsted County.

CO Derek Schneider (Zumbrota) reports time was spent checking boaters on the Mississippi River and Lake Zumbro. Schneider also assisted the State Patrol with a fatal motorcycle crash and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office with a felony arrest.

CO Kevin Prodzinski (Wabasha) reports working fishing, ATVing, and boating enforcement this past week. Enforcement activity involved undersized fish and license issues.