Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – August 14, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers

Aug. 16: North Suburban Chapter Annual Banquet and Habitat Fundraiser, 1:00 p.m, Banquets of Minnesota, Fridley.

Aug. 30: DGF Rebels Fishing Club, 5:00 p.m., Herds & Horns, Fargo, N.D. For more info call Micah Thureen,  218-329-1632.

Sept. 12: WTU Minnesota Loon Lake Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Loon Lake Community Center, Aurora. For more info call 218-290-1388.

Sept. 13: Rum River MDHA Banquet, 2:30 p.m., Courtyards of Andover, St. Francis. For more info call Paul Anderson, 763-242-9359.

Season Dates

Aug. 14: Bear baiting season begins.

Camp Ripley archery deer hunt application deadline

Youth deer hunt application deadline.

Prairie chicken hunt application deadline.

Education/Seminar 

Aug. 16: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Nicollett Conservation Club, Nicollet. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521. 

Sept. 13: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Ted Schotzko’s Wildlife Acres, Tracy. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.  

Oct. 17-18: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org. 

Aug. 14: 50+ Adventures: Archery, 10 a.m.-noon, Carver Park Reserve.

Aug. 15: Flatwater Kayaking Essentials, 9 a.m.-noon, Cleary Lake Regional Park.

Aug. 15: Biking through history: Bricks and beer tour, 1-5 p.m., The Landing, Minnesota River Heritage Park.

Aug. 17 & 19: Dryland Cross-Country Ski Series, 6-7:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Aug. 18: Stand-up Paddleboard (SUP) Lesson, 6-8 p.m., Fish Lake Regional Park.

Aug. 18: Introduction to Archery for Adults, 7-8 p.m., Mississippi Gateway Regional Park.

Aug. 21: Flatwater Kayaking Essentials, 5-8 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Digital Programming During Outbreak.

Nature’s Classroom: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.

Skill Builder: Tuesday’s, 11 a.m.

Try it Tuesday: Tuesday’s, 1 p.m.

Wildlife Wednesday: Wednesday’s, 1 p.m.

Throwback Thursday: Thursday’s, 2 p.m.

Farm Friday: Friday’s, 2 p.m. 

              * * *

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

                                  * * *
NRA Certified Handloading Class. Text 612-759-2124 with name for class info. 

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Shows

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

Sept. 12 & 13: Willmar Rifle and Pistol Club, Willmar Trap Club, Sat. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Willmar Civic Center. For more info call Dave Stuhr, 320-894-7463.

Shooting/Archery

Aug. 21-23: Archery Country 3D Fun Shoot, Powder Ridge Ski Area, Kimball. For more info call 320-253–4786.

* * *

Wealthwood Gun Club, Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info  call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club, 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152. 

Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m.

* * *

Monticello Rod & Gun Club, 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call Doug Brandenburg, 763-220-0901.

Now-Oct.: Every Wed. 5 p.m., Trap Shooting

* * *

Rochester Archery Club, 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call Terry Banitt, 507-288-7581.

Aug. 15-16: 3D Shoot.

Aug. 22-23: Traditional Shoot, Sat. 8-3 p.m.,Sun. 8-2 p.m.

* * *

Now-Sept.: Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Assoc. Shoot, reg. 7-noon. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.                           

            * * *

Straight River Archery Club Schedule. Sat 8-3 p.m., Sun 8-2 p.m. For info call Mark Wannarka, 507-338-0045 or www.straighriverarcheryclub.org

Aug. 29-30: Traditional Shoot

Meetings

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., KAXE Radio Station, Grand Rapids. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Rochester Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West meets at Cabela’s, Rogers, 2nd Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Brown County PF meets the quarterly, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Bush Lake Izaak Walton League meets quarterly, west Bush Lake Park Bloomington. For more info call Gregg Thopson, 612-618-8616.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

South Forty Archers meets on the 2nd Tues of the month all Summer, 7 p.m., Club House Ritter Park, Lakeville. For more info call David Anderson, 612-860-3909.

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Lake Country Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club. For more info www.lcretrieverclub.org

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets every 3rd Mon. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 4847. For more info call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642

 PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

