Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – August 14, 2020

DISTRICT 1

CO John Kamps responded to the scene of a forest fire and assisted the fire officers in developing a suspect. The CO went to the suspect’s house for an interview and was unable to contact the suspect. During that visit, CO Kamps observed a 4-point deer rack along the front walkway of the suspect’s house. The deer had a 2019 combination deer tag on it and the suspect’s name. The CO did a quick license check of the suspect to find that he had not purchased a deer license since 2011. The tag on the license came back to another individual. COs Josh Boudreaux and Kamps contacted the individual whose tag was on the deer. The individual confessed that she had not deer hunted for more than 10 years. The COs then made contact with the original suspect at his residence. A full confession was obtained for taking a deer without a license, taking an undersized deer with a combination tag, and borrowing a deer license from another individual. Evidence was seized and charges are being submitted for the deer.

COs John Kamps and Josh Boudreaux were patrolling near one of the branches of the Chocolay River in Marquette County when they observed a man sitting in the grass off the shoulder of the road. Thinking it was strange, the COs contacted the individual who assured the COs that he was not fishing, but was waiting for his friend who had gone out fishing a few hours earlier. CO Kamps stayed with the individual while CO Boudreaux attempted to locate the angler. A while later an angler emerged from the woods and was contacted by CO Kamps. The angler immediately informed CO Kamps that he had an illegal fish and told him an unlikely story. The fisherman explained that some unknown guy came up to him and put the undersized bass on his stringer, but before he could remove it the guy rolled up his window and sped away. The angler was cited for possessing an 8-inch largemouth bass.

COs John Kamps and Josh Boudreaux were contacted by Marquette County Central Dispatch regarding an emergency message that needed to be relayed to an individual camping in a remote part of the county where there was no cell service. Both COs responded and met near the lake. After unloading their canoe and preparing for a windy paddle, the COs heard a motorboat coming across the lake. The COs flagged down the boat and informed the operator of the situation. The anglers stated they had seen a single canoe and some camping gear on the far side of the lake and volunteered to transport the COs to the site. Upon contacting the individual at his campsite and explaining the situation, the COs helped him pack up his camp site and transported him back to his vehicle so he could get on the road to the hospital. The man was incredibly thankful for the assistance, as were the COs for the help provided by the angler with his motorboat.

DISTRICT 2

CO Chris Lynch successfully served a multiple count arrest warrant without incident on a subject reported to have shot at geese with a .22 caliber rifle on multiple occasions, hitting some of them. The suspect is facing charges related to illegally taking waterfowl, discharging a firearm within the safety zone of several houses, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

CO Chris Lynch successfully served a multiple count arrest warrant without incident on a subject who was involved with two others in illegally taking deer last year during the rifle season. The suspect is facing charges for taking deer without a license, taking deer with the use of an artificial light, taking deer from a motor vehicle, taking deer outside of legal shooting hours, and shining with a weapon in possession.

CO Chris Lynch was on patrol when a call of an overturned kayak came out. The kayaker entered a portion of the river with rapids and came across debris blocking the river, got stuck in the debris, and ultimately overturned. The kayaker lost his kayak and was stuck in the rapids with his partner. One of them was able to call 911 and while units were responding, the kayakers were able to get onto a little island that was in the river. CO Lynch loaded a canoe and Corporal (Cpl.) Mike Hammill loaded an ORV and responded to the scene. The kayakers ultimately were located and though shaken up, were OK with just minor injuries. Paramedics were standing by on scene to check them out.

DISTRICT 3

COs Andrea Albert and Andrea Erratt observed a kayaker on Torch Lake who was trying to paddle to shore but appeared to be tired because he kept stopping to take a break. The COs checked the kayaker who did not have a PFD in his kayak, and he said he was getting tired trying to make it back to the park where he started. CO Erratt ticketed the man for failing to provide a PFD for his kayak and they gave him a ride to shore.

COs Andrea Albert and Andrea Erratt where on marine patrol during Torch Fest on Torch Lake and checked a woman in a kayak with a 13-year-old boy in a second kayak. Neither kayaker had a PFD and they were in deep water paddling to the sandbar through heavy boating traffic. A ticket was issued for no PFD and the COs escorted the kayakers safely back to shore.

CO Andrea Albert served a two-count warrant on a subject who had purchased hunting licenses in 2018 and 2019 in Otsego County while his hunting privileges were revoked. The subject was revoked from purchasing any hunting licenses for three years from an illegal deer charge that occurred in Kalkaska County. The subject’s three young grandchildren at the residence were very enamored with CO Albert’s patrol truck and presence, so they received some CO badges and wrist bands which put a smile on their faces.

CO Sidney Collins was first on scene to an ORV-versus-deer accident. The ORV hit a deer at a high rate of speed. The subject flipped the four-wheeler and was laying in the middle of M-33. CO Collins was able to use her patrol vehicle to stop traffic while she rendered first aid to the subject. The subject was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DISTRICT 4

While patrolling Lake Michigan near Leelanau County, COs Patrick McManus and Troy Ludwig were checking charter boats and were hailed by one boat who seemed to be in distress. When the COs pulled alongside the charter boat, the captain told them he had a large fishhook embedded in his hand and did not have the means to remove it himself. Using the tools and training provided to them from the DNR, the COs were not only able to remove the fishhook but were praised by the captain and six passengers aboard. Furthermore, when the COs concluded their patrol and returned to the Leland Harbor, word had spread of the aid provided, and several other charter captains and passengers thanked them for their help and the service they provide to the visitors and citizens of Michigan.

CO Troy Ludwig was patrolling the Manistee River when he was flagged down by a couple of kayakers who advised they had found a couple of paddles and a cooler floating down the river, just as the CO heard some shouting up the next bend in the river. As the CO made his way up the river, he observed two kayakers clinging to a log in a deep hole with a fast current and a third person in a tube attempting to hold onto a kayak. The kayakers on the log shouted they needed help and the CO maneuvered his patrol boat into a location so that he could assist them. The CO was able to get both kayakers from the log to the side of his boat and eventually into the boat. The tuber holding onto the kayak was also pulled from the water, along with all their belongings. One kayaker was very disoriented from the ordeal and advised he had swallowed a lot of water and had a heart condition. The CO checked the kayaker’s vital signs an noted an irregular heart rate, along with very pale skin. The CO transported the group back to their starting location and had the kayaker evaluated by EMS.

Sgt. Mike Bomay and Commercial Fish Specialist Troy Van Gelderen patrolled Lake Michigan together and located a vessel in distress due to carbon monoxide issues in the cabin area. Children were sleeping in the cabin area and found to be unresponsive; the affected children were removed from the vessel and transported to shore by the Mason County Sheriff’s Marine Division and Ludington Fire Department. The remaining occupants were removed from the cabin area followed to shore for safety. One of the children was transported to the hospital for treatment.

DISTRICT 5

CO Tyler Sabuda arrived at the boat launch of a lake in Iosco County and was approached by multiple concerned citizens stating someone was going to die on the lake because of the way users were operating their watercraft. While being told this information, CO Sabuda observed a jet ski appear to serpentine through kids swimming in the water at greater than no-wake speed. A second jet ski drove too close to the kids at greater than no wake speed. The two jet skis also went by CO Sabuda standing on a complainant’s dock operating well over slow no wake speed. The operators were measured operating less than 50 feet from the dock. CO Sabuda contacted the operators and issued two citations for careless operation of a PWC. CO Sabuda issued a third citation to a different PWC operator for operating greater than slow no wake less than 100 feet from a dock/swimmer before clearing the lake.

CO Josh Wright was contacted by Clare County Central Dispatch about a possible intoxicated driver that was passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle at a gas station. CO Wright was the closest law enforcement unit to the scene where this reckless driver had pulled into the station, nearly hit a clerk, and then backed over a curb and parked on the sidewalk where he passed out behind the wheel. The man was arrested for driving while license suspended (DWLS) and taken to the area hospital where a search warrant was secured for a blood draw. CO Josh Russell assisted at the hospital. The uncooperative subject claimed to have Covid-19 and intentionally trying to infect others during the contact. The report was turned over to the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office where numerous charges were authorized including two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, DWLS, operating without insurance, felony operating a motor vehicle while impaired, and being a habitual offender.

DISTRICT 6

While traveling on the freeway on the way to Belle Isle, CO Mike Haas witnessed a cloud of smoke ahead of him along the roadway. There was a grass fire in the median of the highway, and it was spreading quickly through the dry, dead grass. CO Haas pulled over and used his fire extinguisher and was able to put out the fire. Minutes later, firefighters arrived on scene and doused the area to ensure the fire was completely out. It was suspected that a driver had tossed a cigarette butt out the window, which caused the dry grass to ignite.

CO Dan Robinson was working a morning marine patrol and traveling to meet up with another CO when he came across a roll-over accident. The driver was out of the vehicle which was badly damaged and had rolled several times. Several by-standers were also in the area. CO Robinson contacted central dispatch and two MSP troopers were dispatched to the scene. CO Robinson started to interview the driver who said at first that he fell asleep at the wheel and then later admitted to staying up late drinking. The driver was evaluated for operating under the influence and subsequently arrested by the troopers.

COs Dan Robinson and Adam Schiller were working a late-night patrol on Littlefield Lake in Isabella County. The COs stopped a vessel for operating at high speed after posted hours and operating with dock lights on instead of the required navigation lights. While talking with the driver, they noted obvious signs of intoxication. The driver was asked to perform field sobriety tests and was arrested for boating under the influence (BUI).

DISTRICT 7

CO Jeremy Beavers conducted a marine patrol of Morrison Lake in Ionia County and contacted four subjects launching a small aluminum boat. CO Beavers could see there were no PFDs on board and asked the subjects if they had any. They stated they were likely in the truck and one person went back to retrieve them. CO Beavers then launched his boat and was told they forgot them, but the owner of the boat went to purchase some. Over an hour later he saw the boat on the lake and asked if they now had PFDs. They responded the store was all out and they were only able to purchase “pool noodles.” CO Beavers then told the subjects that a “pool noodle” is not sufficient and they needed a USCG approved PFD. CO Beavers explained the requirements for the size of the boat and cited the operator for failing to provide PFDs.

District 7 and District 4 COs patrolled Grand Haven State Park. There were 2,206 contacts made, 158 warnings were given, and 35 citations were issued for alcohol violations. Assistance was also provided numerous times to Grand Haven City Police Department personnel for clearing the pier due to unsafe conditions caused by teenagers loitering, pulling emergency life rings, fighting, drinking, and jumping off the pier.

While on patrol at Grand Haven State Park, Sgt. Jeff Rabbers responded to a call from Ottawa County Central Dispatch of a distressed swimmer who had been jumping off the pier. Due to very high winds and dangerous conditions on the pier, Sgt. Rabbers was able to safely evacuate all the bystanders on the pier along with three subjects trapped in front of the lighthouse. The distressed swimmer was able to make it back to the pier unharmed. With the aid of Grand Haven City Police officers, they were able to close the pier due to dangerous conditions.

CO Justin Ulberg received a complaint of several baby ducklings that were stuck in a drain in Kent County. CO Ulberg responded to the area and, with the help of several concerned citizens, was able to retrieve eight ducklings from the drain using a fishing net. The ducklings were turned over to a local rehabilitator.

DISTRICT 8

CO Jeff Goss assisted the MSP with searching for a missing person near the St. Joe River in Burlington. CO Goss kayaked the river while a K9 trooper searched the surrounding property. The man was eventually located passed out on an island in the middle of the river.

When returning to Branch County from Belle Isle, CO Nick Wellman was asked to assist two MSP troopers with picking up a man who had severely strangled his wife, non-fatally, earlier in the day. The man was said to possibly be armed and dangerous. CO Wellman and the troopers went to his residence and made contact, the man was taken into custody, and lodged in the Branch County Jail without incident.

DISTRICT 9

CO Jacob Griffin responded to a crash on I-75 in Holly to assist the MSP. When he arrived, the vehicle was on its side and the driver was trapped inside. Multiple bystanders had stopped and were holding the vehicle from rolling onto its roof. CO Griffin attached a tow strap to the frame of the vehicle to his patrol vehicle to keep it from rolling while fire rescue workers pulled the driver out safely. The driver was then treated and transported to the local hospital by EMS.

CO Ben Lasher assisted the USCG with the start of the Port Huron to Mackinaw Race. CO Lasher escorted sail boats to the starting location and kept security in that area so the racers could prepare for the start.

After concluding a jet ski patrol, CO Breanna Reed and Sgt. Chris Maher were on their way to Algonac State Park to conduct an evening marine patrol. On the way they encountered a large group of ORV riders and immediately noticed one rider did not have a helmet on. Concerned with a safety violation, CO Reed activated her emergency lights. The rider with no helmet looked at the COs, popped a wheelie, and took off down the road at a high rate of speed. The COs followed behind with their emergency lights on and watched the subject jump off his ORV and run on foot into an overgrown field. CO Reed saw the individual hiding in the trees and tall grass. Once the individual made eye contact with CO Reed, he took off running. CO Reed and Sgt. Maher were able to catch up with him and escorted him out of the woods to perform field sobriety tests. After poorly performed sobrieties and a PBT, the individual was arrested. At that time, the individual stated, “Aww hell no” and took off running. Sgt. Maher quickly caught up to the individual and took him into custody. He was lodged at the county jail. Charges are being requested for ORV OUIL, operate ORV suspended/Revoked, careless operation of an ORV, and operate ORV no helmet.

CO Jaime Salisbury was patrolling Lapeer County when he noticed a dirt bike driving towards him and the operator was not wearing a helmet. CO Salisbury activated his emergency lights and the operator looked at him and drove his dirt bike down through the ditch and into the back yard of a home. CO Salisbury chased the dirt bike on foot and caught up with the operator behind the home trying to get the dirt bike into the garage before CO Salisbury could catch him. The man was very nervous, showing signs of aggression, and said to CO Salisbury, “I’m not going back to jail.” CO Salisbury asked him if he had warrants and he said his license was suspended and he had a warrant out of Flint. For officer safety CO Salisbury placed the individual in handcuffs. The warrant was confirmed but CO Salisbury was told to advise and release. A citation was issued for operating while suspended and a warning was given for failing to stop for a police officer.

CO Eric Smither assisted the MSP and Lenawee County Sheriff’s deputies on apprehending an individual who had an active warrant for their arrest. The individual fled from MSP and broke into a neighboring house, then fled again before locking themselves in a shed at another house. CO Smither, along with MSP troopers, MSP K9, and Lenawee Sheriff’s deputies were able to get a key from the homeowner and access the shed. The suspect was taken into custody.