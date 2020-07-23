Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 24, 2020

NORTHERN REGION

Ashland Team/June

Warden Matt Koshollek, of Drummond, assisted the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Department with a rash of thefts from cabins, businesses and boats in the Lake Namekagon area near Cable. There were reports of stolen fishing rods, gas, boat motors and fish finders. Bayfield County deputies arrested two men responsible for the thefts and recovered all stolen items. A UTV that was stolen from Ashland County was also recovered.

Warden Koshollek was asked to assist with a captive three-legged fawn that was found in the cabin where enforcement action was taken against the individuals. The fawn was taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center in the area by DNR game warden Rick Peters.

Wardens Amie Egstad and Lynna Martin, both of Bayfield, received a complaint of a group of anglers on a boat fishing inside the Gull Island Refuge on Lake Superior. The wardens responded and contacted the boat owner. The owner had just received the boat and had not put in the refuge coordinates into the electronics, as he had on his previous boat, and instead opted to go by eyesight of where the refuge line was located. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Adam Stennett, of Brule, stopped two juveniles for illegally operating dirt bikes on a town road in Bennett. Stennett found one of the juvenile’s parents dropped them off on the road to ride. Stennett contacted the parent, had the two juveniles picked up and then issued the parent a citation for allowing the illegal operation.

Warden Stennett contacted a fisherman on the Upper St. Croix River and found the fisherman did not have a license. Stennett issued a citation for the violation.

Warden Stennett issued a citation to a hunter who left his treestand on state lands past the required removal date.

Wardens Stennett and Gavin Keefauver contacted a fisherman on Loon Lake in the town of Highland for fishing from an unregistered small aluminum boat powered by a trolling motor. The wardens found the fisherman did not have a license or a life jacket on board the boat. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Stennett and Keefauver contacted a UTV operator parked along West Delta Road in the town of Delta. Keefauver found the UTV was damaged. The operator had been fish-tailing on the road at a high rate of speed and crashed his UTV. Keefauver found the operator had two 15-year-old passengers in the UTV at the time of the crash. Keefauver took enforcement actions against the operator with citations for careless operation and helmet violations.

Woodruff Team/June

Warden Timothy Ebert, of Minocqua, came upon an illegal campsite on state land on an area flowage. In addition to the illegal camping, enforcement action was also taken for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Warden Ebert conducted a stop on a pontoon boat for an illegal lighting violation and found the operator was operating while under the influence of alcohol. The operator was subsequently arrested.

Warden Tim Price, of Eagle River, investigated a boating incident that occurred on an area lake where one boat ran over the top of another boat, causing occupants from both boats to be ejected from their vessels. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Rich Thole, of Boulder Junction, and Blaine Ziarek, of Waukesha, investigated information that a fisherman had caught and kept a smallmouth bass during the release season in Vilas County. The information indicated the fish had been taken to a taxidermist, as it was a large fish. Enforcement actions were taken.

Warden Thole investigated a license fraud case involving a husband and wife who were not residents of Wisconsin. The couple were using a Vilas County address to illegally buy resident licenses, including resident elk tag applications for the 2020 season. Enforcement action was taken against both subjects for the license fraud violations.

Warden Thole contacted a seasonal landowner in Arbor Vitae who had an automatic feeder in his front yard. During the contact, it was also learned that he was not a resident of Wisconsin and that he had recently purchased a “new buyer” resident fishing license. Non-residents are not entitled to this resident license. Enforcement action was taken for the license fraud and deer feeding violations.

Antigo Team/June

Warden Tim Otto, of Langlade County, completed his investigation into turkey hunters who claimed landowner preference in Langlade County, but did not own the requisite 50 acres. Citations and warnings were issued.

NORTHEAST REGION

Green Bay Team/June

Wardens Amanda Kretschmer, of Green Bay, and James Moore, of Kewaunee, contacted a person who was fishing along the Fox River State Trail in Allouez. The individual’s DNR Chapter 29 privileges were revoked. The person said he understood the revocation removed his privilege to legally fish. Enforcement action was taken.

While patrolling the Potawatomi State Park boat landing, warden Chris Kratcha, of Sturgeon Bay, stopped three teens from launching a 14-foot boat at 9:30 p.m. to bowfish the waters of Green Bay because the boat was not equipped with navigation lights, as required by law. Besides not having navigation lights, the boat was missing life jackets for two of the occupants, had no night-time distress signals, no fire extinguisher, no boat registration card, and the operator had not completed a boater’s safety course, as required. Kratcha explained the boating safety and equipment requirements and gave each teen a boating law handbook, along with a business card, explaining they should call if they need help becoming compliant with the regulations. In order to operate a motorboat anyone born on or after January 1, 1989, must pass a boating safety course and become certified.

Peshtigo Team/June

Warden Jacob Cross, of Shawano, investigated a complaint of a water regulations violation on Big Lake in Gresham. Cross was able to locate the violation and work with the DNR’s water regulations staff to address the issue.

Warden Clark Delzer, of Shawano, responded to a call of an unoccupied boat floating in White Clay Lake. Delzer found that the boat owner was on land and was unaware that his boat had floated across the lake. Delzer launched his boat, drove the man to his boat, and escorted him back to his dock.

Wardens Paul Hartrick, of Oconto Falls, Tim Werner, of Crivitz, and Jacob Cross were deployed to Madison for protests and State Capitol security.

Wautoma Team/June

Warden Jonathan Kaiser, of Waupaca, contacted a person found to have loaned his turkey approval to another for a turkey harvested without a license. In addition, a third individual was found to have turkey hunted in the same area without a license. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Kaitlin Kernosky, of New London, and Jonathan Kaiser worked with Wisconsin DNR biologist Jacob Fries and Wisconsin DNR captive wildlife/rehabilitator staff to address a concern of a captive juvenile fisher. Upon contact with the responsible parties, a plan was formed with them to have the fisher moved to Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay for rehabilitation.

Warden Kaiser worked with the states of Nebraska and Kansas, along with multiple other Wisconsin conservations wardens, on an investigation involving individuals found to have baited and fed deer and turkeys unlawfully, hunted and harvested game unlawfully over bait, failed to register turkeys as required, and committed license fraud. Enforcement actions were taken.

Warden Kaiser worked with a Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department deputy on the Wolf River near Fremont with enforcement action taken for no-wake, boat equipment, PFD, and underage possession of alcohol violations.

Wardens Ben Mott, of Wautoma, received a complaint that an individual had been keeping a red squirrel as a pet for a couple of years. Mott was able to make contact and verify this issue. Mott worked with DNR wildlife management staff, a rehabilitator, and the individual to resolve the issue. The squirrel is no longer in captivity and enforcement action was taken.

Lake Winnebago Team/June

Warden Michael Disher, of Chilton, while on patrol, observed two anglers fishing on the Fox River. When checked, both anglers were found to be fishing without licenses and one angler was revoked of his fishing privileges for failure to pay a 2014 citation for fishing without a license. Disher checked several other locations on the Fox River and contacted seven additional anglers who were fishing without licenses, and one angler with an undersized bass on a stringer. Enforcement action was taken for multiple violations.

Warden Jason Higgins, of Oshkosh, was checking anglers along the Fox River and checked a person who was using too many hooks, baits or lures. The person had four rods and was using multiple hooks on each set-up. Two of the rods had double hooks and the other two rods had three hooks, all baited with worms. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Higgins investigated information of an unlicensed guide operating near Green Bay on the Fox River and Lake Winnebago. Higgins’ investigation found the person had been guiding without a state guide license. Enforcement action was taken.

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Lower Chippewa Team/June

Wardens Kevin Christorf, of Cornell, and Tyler Krekelberg contacted a boater on Marshmiller Lake near Bloomer. Upon contact it was determined that the operator was intoxicated. It was found the operator had multiple warrants out for his arrest. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Christorf and Krekelberg contacted two men fishing on Marshmiller Lake. It was found that the two fishermen possessed 62 panfish. The daily bag limit on Marshmiller Lake is 25 per person. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Christorf and Krekelberg investigated an illegal bear hunting complaint and found an individual had shot and killed a bear located near his bird feeders. The bear was illuminated by aid of artificial light. A small amount of meat and the paws were taken from the bear before the carcass was littered on someone else’s property. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Christorf and Chippewa County recreation deputy Clayton Peters contacted three individuals who were fishing on Otter Lake and found the three men possessed 79 panfish. The daily bag limit on Otter Lake is 25 per person. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Jake Bolks, of Eau Claire, and Kevin Christorf completed an investigation where an individual shot and killed a bear out of a tree near his neighbor’s home. The suspect said to have shot the bear in its rear to scare if off, but the bear died instead. The suspect buried the bear and did not report it. The wardens, working with the suspect, used a tractor to dig up the bear. The wardens skinned the bear and found a very definitive 12-gauge shot pattern through the ribs and guts of the bear. The wardens took enforcement action.

Mississippi River Team/June

Warden Nate Ackerman, of Durand, was patrolling the Chippewa River and saw a woman running on a sandbar. She went into the water and was against some brush in the river. She told Ackerman her dog had been swept downriver by the current. Ackerman used his boat to get the dog to an island. Ackerman then picked up the owner, who was by a downed tree in the water. The dog was safely recovered.

Warden Bob Jumbeck, of Alma, responded to a vehicle in a restricted area within Merrick State Park that was stuck in the mud. With the assistance of the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department K9 unit, the two occupants were found to be in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Jumbeck, while on patrol, contacted the operator of a pontoon boat with 2018 registration displayed. The operator indicated he was “test driving” the pontoon boat and was considering buying it. Upon talking with the registered owner, it was determined the operator had bought the pontoon boat nearly three years ago. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Jumbeck gave an ATV / UTV safety presentation via Zoom for a farm / tractor safety class sponsored by the UW-Extension. The presentation covered age, roadway use and safety rules and regulations involved in agriculture activities.

Warden Meghan Jensen, of Trempealeau, received a citizen report of a great blue heron tangled in fishing line along a slough of the Mississippi River. Jensen and staff from the Coulee Region Humane Society (CRHS) responded. The bird was found to be tangled in fishing line on a downed tree and was partially submerged in the water. The bird was rescued and turned over CRHS personnel for recovery.

Lt. Tyler Strelow contacted a boater who had been out on the Trempealeau River and found the boater had been using illegal bank poles earlier in the month and did not have any life jackets in the boat that day. Enforcement action was taken.

Mississippi River Team wardens were deployed to Madison for the civil unrest that was occurring near the State Capitol. The wardens worked alongside Capitol police officers, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin National Guard.

Lower St. Croix Team/June

Warden Kyle Kosin, of Pierce County, and a Pierce County deputy conducted emergency rescue operations during large-scale flooding in Pierce County. They used an airboat to remove multiple people from flooded homes along the Rush River.

Wardens Kyle Kosin and Chad Ziegler helped evacuate a woman in her 80s from her home located along the Willow River during recent flooding. Kosin carried the woman from her home through the flooded waters and to dry land where she had staged her vehicle earlier in the day.

Wardens Kosin and Ziegler were first on the scene for a medical incident at Willow River State Park. A woman was found unconscious and unresponsive in a camper bathroom. The wardens determined the woman had a pulse, and with the assistance of a first responder, were able to get the woman onto a floor to be evaluated. She regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital.

Warden Brad Peterson responded to a homeowner regarding a large rattlesnake; however, the warden could not find the snake at the home.

Warden J.J. Redemann, of Dunn County, responded to a call of a bear that climbed the support posts up to a homeowner’s second story patio that was fully enclosed. The bear let itself in by breaking through the screen and was seen walking around the patio. The bear was scared off and broke back through the screen on its way out.

Warden Paul Sickman, of St. Croix County, responded to a complaint concerning a live, trapped fox not removed from the trap within 24 hours. Sickman investigated the complaint and confirmed the traps were not being tended as required. Sickman released the fox alive. Enforcement action was taken

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

Dodgeville Team /June

Warden Pearl Worden, of Grant County, responded to a call about three individuals wearing backpacks who were acting suspiciously at Wyalusing State Park. Worden found three women located in a shelter closed for public use. The women had in their possession plants, including illegally harvested ginseng they had collected from the park during the closed season. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Mike Burns, of Lafayette County, assisted with a sailboat that had sunk in Yellowstone Lake and a missing boater on the Pecatonica River. Everyone was okay in both incidents. The missing boater spent the night in the boat after running out of gas.

Warden Burns responded to a UTV crash with serious injuries to the operator. The driver was inexperienced and swerved to miss a turtle, over-corrected, and rolled the UTV onto the driver’s side. The operator sustained a serious leg injury and a bystander applied a makeshift tourniquet to stop the bleeding. The operator was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Warden David Youngquist, of Iowa County, received a complaint of a 325-gallon tank of asphalt sealant weighing over a half ton being strapped to a tree, dragged off a trailer and left on DNR land near Mazomanie. With the help of a cooperator who posted a notice on a social media page, Youngquist contacted the person who dumped it within 30 minutes. Youngquist issued a citation and made the person remove the tank.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Racine/Kenosha/Walworth Team/June

Warden Brandon Smith, of Twin Lakes, contacted multiple riders of ATVs, UTVs and off-highway motorcycles at Richard Bong State Recreation Area for enforcement actions involving violations of speeding near pedestrians, no registration and operating without a safety certificate.

Wardens Zack Feest and Taylor Meinholz, both of Racine, patrolled the opener of the perch fishing season on Lake Michigan, when the perch bite was very good. Some anglers kept their limit in the morning and came back at night to get a second limit. The wardens took enforcement actions against four individuals for taking more than the daily bag limit of perch in one day.

Warden Meinholz responded to a call from the Kenosha Police Department concerning an injured deer trapped in a break wall. Wardens Meinholz and Feest captured the deer and transported her to a wildlife area. The deer was successfully released.

Wardens Zack Feest, Mike Hirschboeck, Jen Burrow-Niemeyer, Taylor Meinholz, Blaine Ziarek, Jason Swaney and Brandon Smith were requested by the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department to help with protests in Kenosha. The wardens assisted by helping Kenosha Police Department and the county’s sheriff department responding to the looting of stores, blocking off traffic, assisting with citizens protecting their homes and having conflicts with the protesters.