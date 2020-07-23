New York Outdoor News Calendar – July 24, 2020

Season Dates

Sept. 1: Early goose season opens, upstate.

Sept. 1: Squirrel season opens on most of New York.

Sept. 8: Early goose season, east and central Long Island.

Sept. 12: Early bear season opens, certain Southern Zone WMU’s.

Sept. 19: Early bear season opens, certain Northern Zone WMU’s

Sept. 19-20: Youth Waterfowl Days, Northeast and Southeast Zones.

Sept. 20: Northern Zone grouse season opens.

Sept. 26-27: Youth Waterfowl Days, Lake Champlain Zone.

Sept. 27: Northern Zone archery season for deer opens.

Oct. 1: Southern Zone archery season, Northern Zone turkey season and numerous small game seasons open in New York. Check the New York Hunting & Trapping regulations guide and DEC’s website for season dates as many vary per region.

Oct. 11-13: New York’s Youth Big Game Hunting weekend (Columbus Day weekend).

Oct. 15: Northern Zone crossbow season opens.

Oct. 17: Northern Zone muzzleloading season opens.

Oct. 24: Northern Zone big game (rifle) season opens.

Archery

July 25: Mountain Trail Bowhunters, 3D Shoot, Castle Creek. Info: 607-296-0648, or visit mountaintrailbowhunters.com

Aug. 15: Mountain Trail Bowhunters, 3D Shoot, Castle Creek. Info: 607-296-0648, or visit mountaintrailbowhunters.com.

Aug. 29-30: Tupper Lake Archers Mountain Challenge XXVI. Info: tupperlakearchers.net

Sept. 12: Mountain Trail Bowhunters, 3D Shoot, Castle Creek. Info: 607-296-0648, or visit mountaintrailbowhunters.com.

Banquets/Fundraisers

Note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus situation. Should they be rescheduled, we will list them here.

Aug. 9: 25th annual Hunting Heritage Banquet of the Niagara County Gobblers Chapter of NWTF at Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Info: 716-791-3151.

Aug. 28: Cortland County WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge 748, Cortland. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Sept. 26: Finger Lakes American Freedom WTU dinner, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Horseheads. For more info call Shawn Bell, 607-343-3614.

Education/Seminars

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. Info: 518-456-6383.

* * *

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to: register-ed.com/programs/new_york

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Warren County Conservation Council meets the first Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m., Warren County Municipal Center on Rt. 9 (Exit 20), Queensbury. Info: 518-761-0447.

Shows

(Note: some shows may now be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Sept. 3-5: New York State Trappers Association Convention, Herkimer County Fairgrounds. Info: 518-237-3071

Sept. 12-13: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Erie County Fairgrounds, Hamburg. Info: nfgshows.com

Sept. 19-20: New York State Arms Collectors Association Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds Empire Expo Center, Syracuse, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. Info: 607-748-1010, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 11: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Lisle Knife and Gun Show, Lisle Fire Co., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Info: 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.).

Oct. 25: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Info: 631-669-0094.

Nov. 8: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Oneonta Gun and Knife Show, Quality Inn, Route 23 Southside, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Info: 607-748-1010, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Nov. 11: Whitney Point Sportsmen Association Sight in Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Club. Info: 607-423-4746.

Special Events

(Note: some special events may now be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus situation.)

Aug. 1: People’s Bible Church Hudson Valley Annual Sportsmen’s Pray for America Breakfast, People’s Bible Church, Claverack. Guest speaker is Marle Fredericks, executive director of Christian Bowhunters of America. Info: 518-378-8405 or email at majsmay@aol.com.

Aug. 28-29: Fourth Annual Northeast Call Maker’s Summit. Turkey Trot Acres, Candor, NY. Info: 607-659-7849, turkeytrotacres.com.

Sept. 6: Earlville Conservation Club youth fishing Derby at Madison Lake. Info: 315-893-7281

Sept. 12: Lower Adirondack Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Gun Bash. Hudson Falls Fish & Game Club. Info: 518-524 -0215.

Sept. 26: National Hunting & Fishing Day. Info: nhfday.org.

Sept. 26-27: 34th Annual NYPA Wildlife Festival held on the grounds of the Power Authority’s Visitor Center in Lewiston. Info: 716-286-6661

Tournaments/Contests

New York Kayak Bass Fishing (NYKBF) has several multi-day kayak fishing tournaments this season. Info: 585-749-6469, or email:

newyorkkbf@gmail.com.

Aug. 1-15: Orleans County Rotary Derby. Info: 585-589-9881.

Aug. 15: NY Kayak Bass Fishing (NYKBF) Honeoye Lake. Info: 585-749-6469, or email:

newyorkkbf@gmail.com.

Aug. 21: This 5th Annual Reelin’ for a Cure Tournament, Ladies-Only event. info: 716-481-6388.

Aug. 21 – Sept. 7: Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Fall Trout and Salmon Derby. Info: 888-REEL-2-IN, loc.org.

Aug. 22-23: KBF Trail, Lake George. Info: kayakbassfishing.com.

Aug. 22-30: 44th Annual Greater Niagara “Fall Classic” Derby – 2020: A Fish Odyssey. Info: 877-FALLS US or visit www.fishodyssey.net.

Aug. 29: NY Kayak Bass Fishing (NYKBF) Keuka Lake. Info: 585-749-6469, or email:

newyorkkbf@gmail.com.