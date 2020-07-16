Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 17, 2020

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports a man pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawfully taking a wild turkey and one count of failing to tag big game. In addition to the fines, he was assessed a $300 replacement cost for the second wild turkey that was unlawfully killed.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports charges were filed against two men who were involved in unlawfully killing a turkey after using a vehicle to locate it. The passenger alighted from the vehicle and shot a very large gobbler with a small caliber, single projectile rifle. This was a classic example of road-hunting. It violates all tenets of lawful hunting, including public safety, resource conservation, fair chase and fair share.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports a man pleaded guilty to four charges related to unlawfully driving a vehicle on State Game Land 170. One of the incidents occurred at approximately 3 a.m. the morning after Easter. The man’s truck broke down where he was unlawfully driving, and another man drove a tractor onto the game lands to recover the truck. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras near the site.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports he handled two separate incidents involving medical marijuana. Those who are prescribed this substance still are not lawfully able to smoke it, and it is specifically prohibited on state game lands.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda M. Isett cited an individual for killing a turkey while trespassing.