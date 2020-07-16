Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – July 17, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers

July 18: Shoot for Hope Banquet. 4:30 p.m., Tobies Big Kettle Room, Hinckley.

July 18:Treehouse Shoot for Hope & Banquet. For more info call Blake Thompson, 763-486-3297.

Aug. 16: MDHA North Suburban Chapter Annual Banquet, 1 p.m., Banquets of Minnesota, Fridley.

Aug. 21: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Banquet, 5 p.m., Corral Saloon, Nelson. For more info call Chris Klimek, 320-815-2381.

Aug. 22: Warroad Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Springsteel Resort, Warroad. For more info call Ike Miller, 218-202-0610.

Aug. 27: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Banquet, 5 p.m., Clyde Iron Works, Duluth. For more info call Mike Hoops, 218-391-4003.

Sept. 12: WTU Minnesota Loon Lake Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Loon Lake Community Center, Aurora. For more info call 218-290-1388.

Sept. 13: Rum River MDHA Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Courtyards of Andover, St. Francis. For more info call Paul Anderson, 763-242-9359.

Season Dates

Aug. 14: Bear baiting season begins.

Camp Ripley archery deer hunt application deadline

Youth deer hunt application deadline.

Prairie chicken hunt application deadline.

Education/Seminar

July 24-26: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 7 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Aug. 16: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Nicollett Conservation Club, Nicollet. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Sept. 13: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Ted Schotzko’s Wildlife Acres, Tracy. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Oct. 17-18: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org.

July 19: Family Fishing, 9-11 a.m. or 12:30-2:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve. Reservations are required; call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation.

July 21: Family Stand-up Paddleboard (SUP) Lesson, 7-9 p.m., Fish Lake Regional Park . Reservations are required; call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation.

July 24: Flatwater Kayaking Essentials, 9-noon, Fish Lake Regional Park. Reservations are required; call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation.

July 25: Pop Can Fishing, 10 a.m.–noon, Mississippi Gateway Regional Park. Reservations are required; call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation.

Digital Programming During Outbreak.

Nature’s Classroom: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.

Skill Builder: Tuesday’s, 11 a.m.

Try it Tuesday: Tuesday’s, 1 p.m.

Wildlife Wednesday: Wednesday’s, 1 p.m.

Throwback Thursday: Thursday’s, 2 p.m.

Farm Friday: Friday’s, 2 p.m.

* * *

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

* * *



NRA Certified Handloading Class. Text 612-759-2124 with name for class info.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

• Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Shows

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

July 18-19: Lakeville Maase Arena.

Aug. 1-2: Anoka Ice Arena.

Sept. 12 & 13: Willmar Rifle and Pistol Club, Willmar Trap Club, Sat. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Willmar Civic Center. For more info call Dave Stuhr, 320-894-7463.

Shooting/Archery

* * *

Wealthwood Gun Club, Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club, 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m.

* * *

Monticello Rod & Gun Club, 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call Doug Brandenburg, 763-220-0901.

Now-Oct.: Every Wed. 5 p.m., Trap Shooting

* * *

Rochester Archery Club, 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call Terry Banitt, 507-288-7581.

July 18-19, Aug. 15-16: 3D Shoot.

Aug. 22-23: Traditional Shoot, Sat. 8-3 p.m.,Sun. 8-2 p.m.

* * *

Now-Sept.: Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Assoc. Shoot, reg. 7-noon. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

* * *

Straight River Archery Club Schedule. Sat 8-3 p.m., Sun 8-2 p.m. For info call Mark Wannarka, 507-338-0045 or www.straighriverarcheryclub.org

July 11-12, Aug. 29-30: Traditional Shoot

Tournaments/Contests

July 25: Fishing For Life Contest, noon, Beebe Lake, Land of Promise. For more info call Tyler Pinor, 763-477-7006.

Meetings

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., KAXE Radio Station, Grand Rapids. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Rochester Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West meets at Cabela’s, Rogers, 2nd Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Brown County PF meets the quarterly, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Bush Lake Izaak Walton League meets quarterly, west Bush Lake Park Bloomington. For more info call Gregg Thopson, 612-618-8616.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

South Forty Archers meets on the 2nd Tues of the month all Summer, 7 p.m., Club House Ritter Park, Lakeville. For more info call David Anderson, 612-860-3909.

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Lake Country Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club. For more info www.lcretrieverclub.org

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets every 3rd Mon. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 4847. For more info call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642

PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org