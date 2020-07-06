Venison and Black Bean Chili with Cornbread Waffles

Step aside chicken and waffles, you’ve got competition with this hearty venison dish from chef Justin Townsend. The recipe calls for Drop Tine Chili Seasoning by Tacticalories Seasoning Company. Justin recommends it because he feels it is a quality seasoning that brings great flavor to a pot of chili. When he tested it out, Justin noted, “The mixture really accentuated the earthy flavor of the venison while bringing a mellow spice to the mix.” He also suggested that if you love heat, to simply bump up the quantity of the chili seasoning in the recipe.

Serves: 4-6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 2 hours

Special equipment: Butch Oven, Stovetop, Waffle Iron

Ingredients

1 tablespoon oil

1 lb. ground venison

½ medium white onion, minced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon butter

(1) 14.5oz can diced tomatoes

2 cups of black beans

4 cups of wild game stock (Or substitute beef stock)

4 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons Tacticalories brand Drop Tine Chili Mix (or your favorite chili seasoning blend)

Premixed Cornbread Mix (such as Jiffy brand)

Milk or Water

Serve with:

Grated Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds, Avocado, and Sliced Radishes

Preparation:

Bring a Dutch Oven or large pot to medium heat Add 1 tbsp of oil and crumble in ground venison and cook for 2-3 minutes Stir in onion, garlic, and butter. Allow to cook for an additional 2-3 minutes Add the can of diced tomatoes, black beans, wild game stock, tomato paste and bring to a simmer Stir in the Tacticalories™ Drop Tine Chili Mix Reduce heat to low, cover and allow to simmer for 1 hour 40 minutes to 2 hours until the beans are soft. While you are waiting, heat the waffle iron Use a premade cornbread mix prepared according to package instructions, however add half again extra on the recommended amount of milk or water to the recipe. This will increase the viscosity of the batter to properly fill the waffle iron. Do not add too much liquid. The batter should still be thick. Preheat and oil waffle iron as usual using a cooking spray. Add the batter to the heated waffle iron and cook until brown. Set the waffle aside until the chili is finished. Serve the chili over the cornbread waffle topped with cheese, sliced radish, avocado, and pumpkin seeds.

About the Chef: Justin Townsend has been a hunter and angler since he was a child. As a classically trained chef, he infuses his passions for the outdoors and cooking to create delicious wild game meals. After joining the Coast Guard in 2015, he moved in Key West, FL, where the island serves as a lily pad for his many adventures on land and sea. He is the author of the cookbook, Eat Wild Game, and also hosts Harvesting Nature’s Wild Fish and Game Podcast which focuses on the technical side of cooking wild fish and game while also incorporating adventures and lessons learned from his pursuit of wild meat. You can purchase his cookbook, listen to the podcast, and get more information at HarvestingNature.com.