Free fishing weekend is June 20-21

(Photo courtesy of Mike Moore)

Columbus — If ever you wanted to take someone new to fishing on a weekend trip, this coming weekend would be the time to do it.

Strike while the iron is hot, so they say.

The free fishing days weekend for Ohio residents is June 20-21, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio residents may fish for free in any of Ohio’s public waters, including Lake Erie and the Ohio River, during this weekend. It is the only weekend all year when those 16 years old or older are not required to obtain a fishing license to fish in the state’s public waters.

“Ohio offers extraordinary fishing opportunities in its lakes, reservoirs, rivers and streams,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “I invite all Ohioans to get outside and create lasting memories with family and friends during our free fishing days weekend.”

Fish are plentiful in Ohio. The Division of Wildlife’s six fish hatcheries stocked more than 69 million sport fish in public waters in 2019, including walleye, saugeye, yellow perch, steelhead, rainbow trout, brown trout, muskellunge, channel catfish, blue catfish, and hybrid-striped bass. An estimated 1.3 million Ohioans fish in the Buckeye State every year.

Anglers 16 years and older are required to have a valid fishing license to take fish, frogs or turtles from Ohio waters when not fishing on Ohio’s free fishing days weekend. Fishing licenses are available from participating agents and at wildohio.gov.

The sales of fishing licenses, along with the Sport Fish Restoration program, continue to fund the Division of Wildlife’s fish management operations. No state tax dollars are used for these activities. These are user-pay, user-benefit programs.