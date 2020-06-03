Walleye Minestrone
A recipe featured in the Outdoor News Taste of the Wild
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ cup chopped onion (green or yellow)
½ cup diced red (or green) bell pepper
2 (28 oz each) cans diced tomatoes – do not drain
½ cup water
2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
½ teaspoon sea salt
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 to ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 ½ lbs. walleye, skin removed, cut into 1 ½ inch chunks
1 (15.5 oz.) can dark red kidney beans, drain and rinse
1 (9 oz.) package frozen cut green beans
1 cup uncooked rotini noodles
In a Dutch oven or stockpot, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions and peppers. Cook, stirring constantly until vegetables are tender – about 3 to 5 minutes.
Stir in the cans of tomatoes, water, sugar, Italian seasoning, salt, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes.
Increase temp back to medium-high and stir in remaining ingredients. Bring the mixture to a boil again, then reduce heat to low. Simmer for approximately 15-20 minutes until fish is firm and just starts to flake and rotini is cooked. Stir occasionally, but gently.
You can substitute other light-flesh fish for the walleye.
This is excellent served with a warm crusty bread, and is even better reheated the next day.
