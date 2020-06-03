Walleye Minestrone

A recipe featured in the Outdoor News Taste of the Wild

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ cup chopped onion (green or yellow)

½ cup diced red (or green) bell pepper

2 (28 oz each) cans diced tomatoes – do not drain

½ cup water

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 to ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 ½ lbs. walleye, skin removed, cut into 1 ½ inch chunks

1 (15.5 oz.) can dark red kidney beans, drain and rinse

1 (9 oz.) package frozen cut green beans

1 cup uncooked rotini noodles

In a Dutch oven or stockpot, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions and peppers. Cook, stirring constantly until vegetables are tender – about 3 to 5 minutes.

Stir in the cans of tomatoes, water, sugar, Italian seasoning, salt, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes.

Increase temp back to medium-high and stir in remaining ingredients. Bring the mixture to a boil again, then reduce heat to low. Simmer for approximately 15-20 minutes until fish is firm and just starts to flake and rotini is cooked. Stir occasionally, but gently.

You can substitute other light-flesh fish for the walleye.

This is excellent served with a warm crusty bread, and is even better reheated the next day.