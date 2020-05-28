Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – May 29, 2020

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In Mercer County, CPO Francisko #349 completed an investigation into a Reynolds IL man’s poaching of a wild turkey. On Nov. 13, 2019, the subject was archery deer hunting. A wild turkey came into range and the man decided to harvest the turkey knowing full well he did not possess a fall wild turkey permit. Of course, the man was not able to attach a temporary harvest tag to the turkey immediately upon kill before the turkey was moved or transported anywhere since he didn’t have a permit. The man was issued a citation and a written warning for these violations and the contraband turkey meat was seized.

In LaSalle County, CPOT Kiprono and CPO Stanbary responded to a complaint about a deer trapped in tennis courts at a resort in LaSalle county. An Ottawa man admitted to “lassoing” a doe with a rope to help get it out of the enclosure. The deer succumbed to its injuries. The Ottawa man field dressed the deer and took it home without reporting the incident to Conservation Police. He was issued two citations for unlawful possession of whitetail deer and failure to obtain a salvage tag for whitetail deer. The deer was seized.

In LaSalle County, CPO Filipiak and CPO Kiprono responded to a 911 regarding a Jeep stuck in a ditch filled with water and mud at Starved Rock State Park. The vehicle was removed by a tow truck and the driver was issued a citation for operation of a motor vehicle off the roadway in a state park.

In McDonough County, CPO Wahlbrink cited a man for allowing a minor to deer hunt without a valid permit and for using another person’s deer permit.

In Ogle County, CPO Beltran conducted several investigations regarding the unlawful take of deer. Several deer were seized and food donated to charity. The antlers are being sent to Springfield for disposition.

In Bureau County, CPO Francisko, completed a deer hunting investigation into a Coal Valley man’s 2019 firearm deer hunting activities. It was determined the man never acquired his hunting license or habitat stamp (as required) and went deer hunting. The man had purchased either-sex and antler-less only firearm deer permits. On 12-6-19, the man harvested a doe (using his antler-less only permit). On 12-7-19 he again went deer hunting and had only his either-sex permit left to use. The man harvested another doe. Instead of using his either-sex permit for that doe as he should have, he opted to save the either-sex permit in hopes of harvesting a buck at a later time. The man failed to attach the temporary harvest tag immediately upon kill before the deer was moved, transported or field dressed. Instead the man tried to cover up his unlawful act by purchasing an over the counter antler-less only deer permit after the fact and used that permit. The subject was informed since he was not legally hunting deer to begin with (no hunting license/habitat stamp), both deer were unlawfully taken. The subject was further advised he was fortunate he never used the either- sex permit and harvested a nice buck because that permit was no longer valid since it should have been used on the doe harvested on 12-7-19. Had he harvested a buck with the voided either-sex permit it would have been contraband / subject to seizure. The subject was issued a citation for hunting without a required hunting license and a written warning for no habitat stamp on 12-6-19. He was issued an additional citation for failure to attach the temporary harvest tag immediately upon kill, and written warnings for no hunting license / habitat stamp on 12-7-19. Contraband deer meat was seized as evidence in this case.

In McDonough County, CPO Elliott and CPOT Williams completed an investigation on a subject for hunting violations. The subject accompanied his son, a youth, on a firearm hunt. The youth shot a doe and a short time later, located the expired deer. In an effort to avoid using his only Either Sex firearm permit, the father and son left the deer lay untagged and went to the nearest vendor to purchase an Antlerless Only firearm permit. The deer was later recovered and reported on the newly acquired Antlerless Permit. Violations of Failure to Tag Immediately Upon Kill, Falsification, and Fraudulent Harvest Report were noted. Proper enforcement action was taken.

In McDonough County, CPO Elliott and CPOT Williams completed an investigation on a subject for hunting violations. During an investigative interview, the subject admitted he participated in a “Deer Drive” off of his private property where he did not have a valid permit for a deer he had shot. The subject was a resident landowner who was not required to have a hunting license while hunting his property with his Landowner Permits. After discovery of the violations having taken place off of his owned or leased property, violations of Hunting without a Hunting License, hunting without a valid Permit, and Unlawful take of a whitetail deer without a valid permit were noted. Proper enforcement action was taken.

Northeast Zone –

Captain Jed Whitchurch

In Kane County, CPO Kusta and CPO Roesch conducted an investigation in Kane County regarding an alligator snapping turtle, which is an Illinois Endangered Species. CPO Kusta learned that a subject may be in possession of the turtle without the required permit. CPO Kusta contacted subject-A and was advised he gave the turtle to a friend, because he was unable to keep the turtle at his residence. CPO Kusta and CPOT Roesch relocated to subject-B’s residence and made contact with him. Subject-B advised CPO Kusta that he was in possession of the turtle, and it was currently in the residence. Subject-B advised that he was given the turtle by a friend back in 2004 and had it ever since. Subject-B was unable to produce a valid permit for the turtle and advised the officers that he thought Subject-A had necessary the permit for it. Subject-B was willing to surrender the turtle. CPO Kusta educated both subjects on the Illinois Endangered Species Protection Act and issued a warning for the possession of an endangered species without the required permit

In Cook County, CPO Kusta was patrolling southern Cook County when he was dispatched to an injured Bald Eagle on the highway. CPO Kusta arrived on scene where an Illinois State Trooper was standing by to ensure the eagle didn’t go back on to the highway. CPO Kusta was advised by the trooper that the eagle was picked up and moved to the shoulder by a good Samaritan. CPO Kusta observed the eagle was still alive and placed it in a crate to be transported. The eagle was transferred to Sgt. Mooi and CPO Swindle where it was taken to a wildlife rehabber for evaluation.

In Cook County, CPO Kusta was patrolling the Lake Michigan shoreline for sport fish enforcement. CPO Kusta checked fishermen at a Chicago harbor. Multiple fishermen were not in possession of their sport fishing license and one was fishing without a valid sport fishing license. CPO Kusta educated the fishermen on the law requiring them to have their fishing license in possession and issued written warnings for the violation. CPO Kusta took enforcement action on the fisherman fishing without a valid license.

In Cook County, CPO Swindle received a complaint about Salmon fishermen illegally harvesting fish over their daily allowed limit. Sgt. Mooi and CPO Roundcount arrived to assist CPO Swindle with the investigation and enforcement of the complaint. Contact was made with 3 fishermen, and all three were found to be over the limit of Salmon. One man was in possession of 6 Coho Salmon, another was in possession of 7 Coho Salmon, and the third man was in possession of 10 Coho Salmon. The third man also did not have a current fishing license or Lake Michigan Salmon Stamp. All three men were issued multiple citations for the violations, and all 23 fish were seized and given to properly licensed fishermen, as part of their daily limit.

In Cook County, While patrolling Lake Michigan, CPOT Roundcount and CPO Kusta came across three untagged fishing poles. The owner of the fishing poles was not present. The owner was located 15 minutes later. All fishing devices on Lake Michigan must be attended at all times and only two untagged devices are allowed. Enforcement action was taken to ensure future compliance.

Central Zone –

Capts. Petreikis and Whitchurch

In Greene County, In 2017, CPO Michael Goetten arrested a subject for possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, hunting with the aid of a conveyance and the unlawful take of a whitetail deer. The subject pled guilty and as sentenced to 4 years in IDOC. In December, 2019, he was released on parole. The subject continued hunting illegally. CPO Aaron Jansen, CPO James Olroyd and CPO Michael Goetten monitored his activity. A traffic stop was made by the officers as the subject left his hunting location. A crossbow was seized. The subject and his acquaintances were cited for multiple wildlife violations. The CPOs followed up with the subject’s parole officer and executed a parole search of his residence. Drug paraphernalia was discovered. A follow-up interview led to an admission the subject harvested two other bucks illegally. Additional charges were filed and others are pending consultation with the States Attorney.

In Vermilion County, While on patrol, CPO Sanford observed a watercraft approaching the boat launch of a pond on State lands. Upon closer inspection, CPO Sanford noticed the registration decal for the watercraft had expired in 2019. CPO Sanford conducted a boat stop and subsequent safety inspection on the vessel. During the safety inspection, CPO Sanford discovered there were not enough wearable PFDs on boar to accommodate the operator and passenger. The operator was issued a citation for the PFD violation and a WW for the expired registration.

In Macoupin County, CPO Zachary French and CPO Michael Goetten conducted an interview with a known violator for trapping on property without permission. The investigation resulted in confirmation of other offenses. Two deer heads were seized. Enforcement action is pending.

South Zone – Capt. Eric Manker

In Fayette County, While on patrol in Fayette County Officer Roper observed a vehicle parked in a hunter parking lot at Ramsey Lake State Park, with two individuals sitting inside. CPO Roper ran the license plate on the vehicle and learned the registered owner of the vehicle was a registered violent sexual predator. Per Illinois Law sexual predators are not allowed to be in parks. CPO made contact with the individual in the driver’s seat. CPO Roper identified the driver as the registered owner. CPO Roper placed the individual under arrest, and took them to the Fayette County Jail. The passenger of the vehicle was also charged with having an open container of medical cannabis inside the vehicle.

In Clinton County, CPO Macias was on patrol near Carlyle Lake when he came upon a lone person fishing. When a compliance check was initiated, the subject readily told the CPO that he no longer had a fishing license due to revocation for child support. A check revealed this to be true, to add to the subject’s woes, his driver’s license was suspended. The CPO asked how he arrived at the location, he said he drove there. CPO Macias decided to issue the subject a citation for fishing while revoked and allowed the subject to call two separate drivers with valid licenses to pick him and the car up.

In Monroe County, CPO Gerdes received a call regarding a coyote running around the outskirts of Columbia with a foothold trap on one of its front feet. CPO Gerdes met with the caller and searched the area where the coyote was last observed, but was unable to locate any sign of the animal. The caller agreed to call back if the coyote was seen again.

In Monroe County, CPO Schachner completed an investigation from archery deer season involving a subject illegally using another person’s permit and falsifying the harvest of a deer. That subject was cited and received two written warnings. Enforcement action was also taken against another subject for deer hunting prior to obtaining a valid deer permit and hunting license.

In Pope County, CPO Wilkinson completed the investigation of a non-resident. The individual was charged with two counts of unlawful take of whitetail deer, hunting without valid permits, hunting without non-resident hunting license or habitat stamps, unlawful use of another person’s permit, two counts of failure to attach harvest tag immediately upon harvest, and two counts of failure to report a harvest by 10:00 PM the same day of harvest. A shoulder mount of a big 8-point buck was seized as a result of this investigation.