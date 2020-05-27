Virus upsets summer plans at Isle Royale

(National Park Service)

HOUGHTON, Mich. — Wolves and moose won’t notice much human company at Isle Royale National Park.

The remote island in Lake Superior said it’s delaying the summer opening because of coronavirus restrictions. Camping might become available by late June or July but there will be no ferry service.

It means visitors would need to arrive with their own boat or by seaplane when the wilderness park opens. Rock Harbor Lodge will remain closed for the season.

“There just doesn’t seem to be a safe way to bring that many people together in the boats or in the facilities” on the island, said Liz Valencia, chief of interpretation and cultural resources at Isle Royale.

The island is part of Michigan but is about 15 miles from the Minnesota shore. The park has an office in Houghton, Mich.