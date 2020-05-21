Northeast Ohio youth fishing area closed for Memorial Day weekend

(Photo courtesy of Division of Wildlife)

Akron, Ohio — The popular youth fishing area maintained by the ODNR Division of Wildlife at its Akron office won’t open for Memorial Day weekend.

The youth fishing area is such a small space that it would be difficult to maintain proper social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from District 3 of the Division of Wildlife.

Therefore, the area at the Portage Lakes will remain closed May 23-25.

The Akron office of the Division of Wildlife is still evaluating whether the fishing area will open later in the summer.