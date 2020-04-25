Outdoor News Radio – April 25, 2020

Lots of headlines and topics in this week’s Outdoor News Radio, starting with host Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman breaking down the impressive increase in wild turkey hunter numbers during the first season in Minnesota. Then the topic switches to how nonprofit conservation groups are coping with COVID-19 restrictions and the effect it’s had on banquet season for Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited. Bob St. Pierre from Pheasants Forever also talks wild game cooking a bit and David Schuessler from Ducks Unlimited talks about his organization’s top chapters in Minnesota. Tim Lesmeister then wraps up the show with Rob with his thoughts on a possible ruffed grouse poaching incident in east-central Minnesota.