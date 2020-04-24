Governor eases restrictions on motorboats

Lake Orion, Mich. — Just in time for the Lower Peninsula inland walleye, pike and muskie opener, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced today that she is easing restrictions on some recreational activities, including the use of motors on boats, in her COVID-19 “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order.

During a televised news conference on Friday, April 23, Whitmer announced that she was extending the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order until May 15, but was easing some of the restrictions in that order. Among the restrictions being eased is the ban on using boats with motors.

Whitmer said the restriction on the use of motorboats was being lifted, however other restrictions remain in effect.

You may use a boat with a motor, however, any outdoor activity permitted under the order, including boating, must be done in a manner consistent with social distancing.

Individuals should use only their own equipment to prevent the transmission of the virus through the touching of shared surfaces.

Additionally, in accordance with section 2 of the order, persons not part of a single household may not boat together.

Anyone using a boating access site or anywhere that people may congregate must adhere to social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including remaining at least six feet from people from outside the individual’s household.

Due to the ban that was in place on the use of motor boats, some DNR access sites may not have docks in the water yet.

DNR staffed and unstaffed shooting ranges remain closed through at least May 15.