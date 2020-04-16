Minnesota Junior Duck Stamp Contest winners announced

Ashley Kim's Best of Show artwork. (Photo courtesy of USFWS)

The Federal Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program, administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, is a dynamic art and science program designed to teach wetland habitat and waterfowl conservation to students in kindergarten through high school and help reconnect youth with the outdoors. Every student who participates gains knowledge about wetlands, waterfowl identification, and artistic skills.

In the 2020 Minnesota Junior Duck Stamp Contest, this year’s Best of Show winning artwork is a gorgeous depiction of a drake bufflehead, by Ashley Kim, 17, of Woodbury. Ashley used acrylic paints to create her artwork entry and titled it “Splash Landing.”

This year’s Minnesota Conservation Message Winner is Evelyn Wedll, 10, of Fergus Falls, with her statement, “Can you think about life without water? Neither can ducks! They need wetlands, so do we.” Ashley’s artwork, along with Evelyn’s message, will advance to the National Junior Duck Stamp Contest, which was scheduled April 17.

Local U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff also selected a piece of artwork to represent every youth who participated in the Minnesota program. The artwork that is chosen is awarded the contest’s “Student Honor” and used on promotional items for the Minnesota Junior Duck Stamp Program. This year’s Student Honor Winner is, Elizabeth Ogilvie, age 15 of Excelsior. Her artwork of a king eider will be the visual image for promoting the program in Minnesota, for 2020-2021.

This year’s contest judges included, Ross Hier – Wildlife Artist, Emily Hutchinson – Crookston Area Wildlife Manager with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Dave Rave – Bemidji Area Wildlife Manager with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Randy Sondrol – President of the Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association and Kent Sundseth – Refuge Manager with the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge.

Right now is a great time to start thinking about and working on an entry for spring of 2021. You, your students or kids might ask, “Why now, when it’s a whole year away?” Well, there’s several great reasons – for starters, it’s spring and the ducks, geese and swans are migrating back north from their wintering grounds. Most Minnesotans are eager to get out of the house and spend time outdoors. Spring is an amazing time to observe birds, especially waterfowl. If you’re unable to get outdoors, explore the different species of waterfowl using your computer.

For more information about the Junior Duck Stamp Program visit http://www.fws.gov/juniorduck/ or you can contact the Minnesota Jr. Duck Stamp Coordinator Lynda Knutsen at lynda_knutsen@fws.gov, 218-689-2430.