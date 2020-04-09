Face covers made by fishing and hunting companies ideal for use in compliance with recent CDC guidance

(Photo courtesy of Traditions Media)

Minneapolis — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently announced new guidance to Americans regarding the use of cloth face coverings to reduce the spread of coronavirus. An excerpt of the CDC’s specific guidance appears below:

“We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity—for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing—even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms. In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”

Many anglers and hunters may already have a variety of suitable, cloth face coverings on hand in the form of scent-control facemasks, neck gaiters and multi-functional headwear designed for hunting and fishing. Some of these products offer the added benefits of being antimicrobial, odor adsorbing or moisture wicking.

Many of the companies that make these products are reminding their customers that their face covers provide an effective and economical way to comply with the recent CDC guidelines, while reserving N-95 masks for medical workers and first responders on the frontlines battling this insidious virus.

Many of the companies Traditions Media represents offer such products, including ScentLok, Gill, Fish Monkey, St. Croix Rod, and Hobie. Of course, there are others.

Easy face cloth cleaning

Legions of outdoors enthusiasts use personal ozone products to keep their gear deodorized before and after outings. But ozone can do a whole lot more than destroy odors; it can also reduce a variety of other unhealthy contaminants like viruses, bacteria, mold and fungus.

Hunters who already have an ozone storage bag like the OZ by ScentLok OZChamber 8K can use it to clean and disinfect their cloth face covers. Portable ozone generators like the OZ Radial Nano can also be used for this purpose, either inside a plastic storage tote, small bag, or even a cooler. Cycle the ozone unit for up to 30 minutes with the face masks in an unoccupied space. At the end of the treatment, remove the face cloths and wait another 30 minutes or so before wearing to allow any remaining ozone to revert back to oxygen.

— Traditions Media