Baked Bluegill

An Outdoor News Reader-Submitted Recipe

1/2 2 lbs. pan fish fillets (Panfish such as Bluegill, Crappie or Perch)

1 can cheddar soup, or any other cream of soup

1 soup can of warm milk

1 cup stove top stuffing

1 lb. frozen mixed vegetables

1 cup sour cream

Bisquick Brand Baking Mix (trademark) Prepare 2 cups as directed on package for dumplings.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Use a 9 x 12 baking dish

Coat pan liberally with butter, for flavor.

Place fish in the pan layering as needed. Salt and pepper as desired.

Par boil the frozen vegetables for five minutes and drain. Mix soup with warm milk to dissolve and pour over fish, add sour cream. Spread stuffing mix over fish, then place drained mixed vegetables over this.

Spoon the prepared Bisquick over the top.

Bake 350 F about 30 mins or until Bisquick is browned. Serve warm.