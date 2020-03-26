Michigan Outdoor News Calendar – March 27, 2020

Editor’s note: Because of COVID-19, contact the event administrator ahead of time for possible closures.

Banquets/Fundraisers

March 28: Chesaning WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Chesaning Conservation Club, Chesaning. For more info call Chris Sloan, 989-284-9193.

April 11: Shelby WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Shelby Optimist Club, Shelby. For more info call Dustin Waller, 231-861-5599.

April 16: Sault Ste. Marie WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, Sault Saint Marie. For more info call Ken Greenfield, 906-748-1861.

April 17: St. Clair WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, St. Clair. For more info call Fred Webber, 989-619-3481.

April 18: Kaleva WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Kaleva Tavern, Kaleva. For more info call Andy Robak, 231-362-3161.

April 18: Houghton WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Houghton Lake Historical Playhouse, Houghton Lake. For more info call Dave Denboer, 989-429-0822.

April 18: Sanilac WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Woodland Hills Golf Club, Sandusky. For more info call Rick Mazei, 810-414-4371.

April 18: Eagle Spirit/Eagle Pride Fairview Schools “Camp Out,” 5 p.m. For more info call Stephanie Cleeves, 989-335-3321.

April 18: Ravenna Conservation Club Banquet, Clubhouse, Ravenna. For more info call Ken Borgman, 231-750-3600.

April 18: Iosco County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Rushman Hall, East Tawas. For more info call Mike Westcott, 989-310-0760.

April 18: Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Lincoln Hills Golf Club. For more info call Stan Bennette, 231-690-1190.

April 23: Atlanta WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Canada Creek Ranch, Atlanta. For more info call Julie Olds, 989-785-4201.

April 30: Davison WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., St. John’s Parish Hall, Davison. For more info call Jeremy Keefer, 810-691-7176.

May 1: NWTF Banquet, 6 p.m., Alexander’s Premier Banquet Facility, Marysville. For more info call Aaron Shaughnessy, 269-720-9234.

May 1: Isabella WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Parish Hall, Mt. Pleasant. For more info call Scott Zeneberg, 989-289-0141.

May 2: Jackson Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Gene Davis & Sons Banquet Center, Jackson. For more info call Tom Cure, 517-524-6669.

May 2: Chelsea WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Chelsea Community Fairgrounds, Shelsea. For more info call Jamie Bollinger, 734-433-1831.

June 4: Macomb & Oakland NWTF Banquet, 6 p.m., San Marino Club, Troy. For more info call Dave Potter, 248-933-6620.

Season Dates

March 31: 2019 Fishing licenses expire.

April 1: Lake sturgeon season opens

April 12: Beaver and otter trapping seasons close, units A&B

April 15: Dog training season closes

April 18: Spring turkey season opens, see regs for zones.

April 20: Trapping licenses expire

April 25: Trout season opens.

May 1: Guaranteed license statewide spring turkey season opens

May 1: Application period opens for bear tag

May 1: Application period opens for elk tag

Special Events

Multi Lakes Conservation Association, 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For info call Glenn Kruckenberg, 248-363-9109 or www.multilakes.com

Sunday: Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9 a.m.-noon.

Tuesday: Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Shooting Sports

Multi-Lakes Conservation Association 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For info call Pete Cesaro, 248-363-9109.

Sporting Clays:

Thursday: 3 p.m.-dusk.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-dusk

* * *

Rockford Sportsman’s Club, 11115 Northland Drive. For info call 616-866-4273 or checkout www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com

First Saturday of each month (except November): Cowboy Action Shoot.

* * *

Chesaning Area Conservation Club, 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning. For info call Duane Moore, 989-865-6940.

Wednesday: Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association, 6777 Cline Road. For info call 810-327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com

Every Thursday Night: Indoor Pistol Shoot.

* * *

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club, 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter.

Tuesday: Trap Shooting, 4 p.m.

* * *

West Walker Sportsman Club, 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids. For info call Patrick Murray, 616-453-5081.

All Year: Open 7 days a week.

* * *

Big Bear Sportsman’s Club, for more info call Dave Somset, 231-362-3103.

Every Sunday: Shooting 5-Stand & Trap, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Archery

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call 248-623-0444.

April 25: Progressive Raffle, 6 p.m.

* * *

Dundee Sportsman’s Club, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee,. For info call 734-777-2719.

Sunday: 4th Sunday, 3-D Archery

Education/Seminar

June 12-14: Michigan TU, Fly Fishing School, Ranch Rudolf, Boardman River. For more info e-mail jim@jimgibbs.net

Dog Events

March-October: “Puppy Fair” Multi-Lakes Conservation Club, Commerce Township; 2nd Sunday of the month, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. For more info, call Dave Elam, 248-624-0944.

Meetings

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club meets on the 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For info call Richard Montre, 734-847-7814.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Association meets every 3rd Wednesday of every month except November, 8 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For info call Sam Mullins, 248-363-9109.

Detroit Area Steelheaders meets the last Tuesday of every month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For info call Bob Mitchell, 586-524-8887.

Freeland Conservation Club meets 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For info call Ken Balden, 989-695-2641.

Downriver Walleye Federation meets 3rd Monday of every month, except December, 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For info call Terry Pickard, 248-520-0116.

Huron Valley Steelheaders meets 3rd Thursday of every month. American Legion Post #200 For info call Carroll White, 734-626-3112.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club meets 2nd Sunday of every month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For info call 248-321-9503.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For info call Dave Bean, 989-831-4890.

Wayne County Quail Forever meets the fourth Monday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For info call Ed Moore, 734-782-0329 or 734-771-5607.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For info call John Wilde, 734-646-6132.

Metro-West Steelheaders meets the 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For info call Bill King, 734-420-4481.

Dwight Lydell Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Belmont. For info contact Tom Watson, twwatson@comcast.net