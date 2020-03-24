Wisconsin’s spring turkey, fishing seasons still on track

Things can always change, but the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has reiterated that Wisconsin’s spring turkey season and fishing season are still on track, despite the other closings caused by the coronavirus.

The DNR announced March 24, based on numerous questions that were being asked since Gov. Tony Evers issued a “Safer at Home” ruling on March 23, that Wisconsin waters are open and people may fish if they have a license and abide by normal season regulations.

In addition, all regulations apply for hunting and trapping.

The DNR reiterated that in light of Evers’ COVID-19 recommendations, outdoors people are asked to keep a good social distance, limit travel and continue with proper handwashing, covering the face from coughs and sneezes, and staying home when able.

In addition, fees are waived for all Wisconsin state parks and trails that are open to the public. Park law enforcement and property staff will continue with routine sweeps of park properties.

Park headquarters, offices, visitor centers, nature centers, research stations, ranger stations, shooting ranges, fish hatcheries, shelters, showers, concessions and indoor group camp buildings are closed.

All campsites are closed through April 30.

Restrooms on state properties will remain open given enough resources and cleaning supplies are available.

Boat launches at state parks remain open.

Visitors to state properties are asked to limit group sizes to fewer than 10 people to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Things can change, but for updates on event cancellations and building closures at DNR properties visit the DNR website or follow @WIDNR on Facebook, @wi_dnr on Instagram, or @WDNR on Twitter.