Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – March 13, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers.

Now-March 13: Sportsmen’s Banquet, Yoder’s Restaurant, New Holland. For more info call 717-738-0963.

March 14: Greensburg RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Ferrante’s Lakeview Banquet Hall. For more info call Steve Kowatch, 724-516-1015.

March 14: Delaware River Shad Fishermen’s Assoc. Banquet, 6 p.m., Alpha Volunteer Firehouse, Alpha, NJ. For more info call Eric, 610-762-0440.

March 14: Keystone Elk-Pine Creek Banquet, Whitneyville Fairgrounds Building, Wellsboro. For more info call Kristi Reinaker, 570-412-4147.

March 21: NW PA RMEF Banquet, 3 p.m., Cross Creek Resort, Titusville. For more info call Jessica Buck, 814-968-5758.

March 21: Clearfield County WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Clearfield County Fairgrounds Expo, Clearfield. For more info call Brent Simmons, 814-889-9600.

March 21: Blue Mountain RMEF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Leesport Farmer’s Market Banquet Hall. For more info call Glenn Balthaser, 610-926-9190.

March 21: Chestnut Ridge TU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Ramada by Wyndaham, Uniontown. For more info call Eugene Gordon, 724-277-8688.

March 21: Keystone Elk-Elk Country Banquet, The Royal Inn, Ridgway. For more info call Doty McDowell, 814-512-8678.

March 28: Erie Co. RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Nicks Place, Edinboro. For more info call Carolyn Huff, 724-699-8474.

March 28: Second Chance Tom’s NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Ambridge District Sportsmen’s Assoc., Baden. For more info call Donald Short, 724-561-4722.

March 28: NEPA WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Triton Hose Company, Tunkhannaockk. For more info call Randy Storrs, 570-690-7514.

March 28: Northern counties Full Fans NWTF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Anthracite Hotel, Carbondale. For more info call Ed Mellin, 570-468-5967.

March 28: Keystone Elk-Ah’tic Chapter Banquet, The Bellamauro, Reynoldsville. For more info call Doty McDowell, 814-512-8678.

March 28: Keystone Elk-Lenape Wapiti Banquet, Bear Creek Mountain Resort, Macungie. For more info call Kristi Reinaker, 570-412-4147.

March 28: Honey Hole NWTF Banquet, 4 p.m., Capriotti’s Hall, McAdoo. For more info call Mark Ferdinand, 570-788-6362.

April 4: Berks County WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Leesport Farmers Market Inc, Leesport. For more info call Shawn Kramer, 610-763-0820.

April 4: Northeastern PA Friends of NRA Banquet, Genetti Manor, Dickson City. For more info call Shawn Corcoran, 570-947-8024.

April 4: Mountain Laurel TU Banquet, Holiday Inn, Downtown. For more info call Tom Murray, 814-467-4034.

April 4: Renoveo RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Sportsman’s Hotel, Renovo. For more info call Shannon Fry, 814-387-0197.

April 4: North Central PF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Aiello’s Cafe, Ridgeway. For more info call Chris Pringle, 814-590-1901.

April 4: Keystone Elk-Wapiti West Banquet, Park Inn by Radisson, West Middlesex. For more info call Doty McDowell, 814-512-8678.

April 4: Keystone Elk-Chilli Creek Banquet, Pine Barn Inn, Danville. For more info call Kristi Reinaker, 570-412-4147.

April 18: Locust Valley WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Ryan Township Fire Hall, Barnesville. For more info call Dave Morgan, 570-205-2253.

April 18: PA State Fox & Coyote Hunter’s Assn Banquet, 4 p.m., Wyalusing American Legion, Wyalusing. For more info call Richard Bednarczyk, 570-586-9270.

April 18: Clarion County Banquet, 4 p.m., Antler Club, Lucinda. For more info call Eugene Lander, 814-226-6474.

April 18: Keystone Elk-Clinton County Banquet, Durrwachter Alumni Center, Lock Haven. For more info call Kristi Reinaker, 570-412-4147.

April 25: Bedford County WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Imler Area Volunteer Fire Company, Imler. For more info call Joseph Bittner, 814-285-7683.

May 9: Central PA RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Altoona Grand Hotel, Altoona. For more info call Mary Peoples, 814-672-4383.

May 9: Keystone Elk-Endless Mountains Banquet, Shadowbrook Resort, Tunkhannock. For more info call Kristi Reinaker, 570-412-4147.

May 16: PA Grand Canyon RMEF Banquet, 3 p.m., Whitneyville Fairgrounds. For more info call Charles Newlin, 570-724-7583.

May 16: Huntingdon/Fulton WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Robertsdale Wood Broadtop Fire company, Robertsdale. For more info call Randy Dunmire, 814-644-9138.

May 29: Adams County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Gettysburg Fire Dept., Gettysburg. For more info call Aimee York, 717-501-6641.

June 19: Raystown DU Banquet, Aitch Boat Launch Pavillion. For more info call Ted, 814-599-8712.

Season Dates

March 14: Walleye and sauger season closes.

March 28: Regional mentored youth for trout day (Southeast)

March 31: Beaver trapping season closes.

April 4: Trout season opens in Southeast Region.

April 11: Statewide mentored youth for trout day.

April 12: Crow season closes.

April 18: Trout season opens statewide.

April 25: Special one-day spring gobbler season for junior hunters (bearded birds only)

Archery/Shoot

Now-Sept.: Saltsburg Sportsman Club, Archery Shoots, 1st Sun. of each month. Reg. 7-2 p.m. For more info call 724-639-0360.

March-Nov: Tulpenhochen Rifle & Pistol Club, noon. Pine Grove. For more info tulprpc.org or call 215-479-2503.

April 18: Blue Ridge Cherry Valley Rod & Gun Club, Women on Target, at the Club. For more info call 570-977-7829.

* * *

Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.

1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.

* * *

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc. Shoots. 354 Newbold Road, Morrisville. For more info call Peter Olivieri, 215-584-0015.

Sundays: 1st Sunday of every month, 7-11 a.m.

* * *

Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.

* * *

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Every Tues.: Open Trap.

* * *

Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.

3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.

Tues., Sun: Open to the Public year round.

* * *

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.

2nd Sunday Sept.-April: Lucky X Shoots, 7 a.m.

Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.

Tues.: Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

* * *

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club, 2260 E. West Salem Rd, Creston, OH 44217. For more info call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408.

Sunday: Meets the 1st Sun. of the month, 11 a.m.

* * *

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.

Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

* * *

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April thru Sept.

Shows

March 14: Wellsville Fishing Flea Market, 7:30-3:30 p.m., Wellsville Fire Co. For more info call Steve, 717-756-6747.

March 15: Bechtelsville Fire Company, Hunting & Fishing Gear, 8-2 p.m., Bechtelsville Fire Co. For more info call Matt Moyer, 610-473-2979.

March 21: Yellow Breeches Anglers & Conservation Assoc. Outdoor Sports Show, 8-4 p.m., National Guard Readiness Center, Carlisle. For more info call John Algeldinger, 717-422-5484.

April 4: PA Trappers Assoc. Dist. #8, Sportsmans Show, 7-5 p.m., Blain Picnic Grounds, Blain. For more info call 717-732-8099.

May 15-16: North American Trap Collectors Assoc. Show, Fri. noon-5 p.m, Sat. 7-noonish, North Orwell PA Community Hall. For more info call Bruce McCormick, 607-426-6276.

June 25-27: PA Trappers Assoc. State Rendezvous, Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds, Clearfield. 8-5 p.m. For more info call Jeff, 814-594-0896.

Education/Seminars

March 21: Blue Ridge Cherry Valley Rod & Gun Club, Seminar, 8:30-12:30 p.m., at the Club, Sciota. For more info call Nicholas DeMaria, 917-202-8266.

April 4: PCM Navajo Mission Team Seminar, 4 p.m., Marion Center, Presbyterian Church, Marion Center. For more info call Joseph Kanouff, 814-952-0649.

Tournaments/Contests

March 14-15: Corydon Township Fire Dept. Coyote Hunt. For more info call Matt Cobb, 814-598-6532.

May 3: Port Matilda Children’s Fishing Derby, 1-4 p.m., Port Matilda Community Park. For more info call George Jackson, 814-692-4890.

May 16: Nimrod Fish & Wildlife Assoc. Contest, 8 a.m. For more info call Dennis Hassler, 610-334-9594.

June 6: Springfling Bowfishing, 2 p.m., Lees Camp Grounds. For more info call Mike Barber, 518-309-4411.

Special Events

March 21: Freedom Hunters, Veterans Pheasant Hunt, 8 a.m., Hartstown. For more info call Kory Slye, 814-671-9284.

Meetings

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more info call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.