Ohio Outdoor News Calendar – March 13, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers

March 14: Caesar Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Warren County Fairgrounds Event Center, Lebanon. For more info call Kevin Woods, 513-435-4613.

March 14: West Central Ohio WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Mercer County Fairgrounds Junior Fair Building, Celina. For more info call Steve Feathers, 765-702-3209.

March 14: NE Ohio RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Galaxy Banquet Center, Wadsworth. For more info call Sally Peter, 440-941-2183.

March 14: Erie Ottawa Sandusky PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Camp Perry Club House. For more info call Joe Uninck, 419-408-2442.

March 14: Deer Creek PF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Amvets Hall. For more info call Margie Snoke, 740-404-1529.

March 14: Kokosing River NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Apple Valley, Howard. For more info call Barry Coffing, 740-485-1493.

March 14: Buckeye Chippewa Youth Shooting Sports Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Barberton Moose Hall #759, Barberton. For more info call Harvey Bechtel, 330-620-6909.

March 14: Greater Columbus PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Columbus Zoo, Africa Event Center. For more info call Matt Krejci, 614-657-2201.

March 14: Tecumseh Territory NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Greene County Fairgrounds Assembly Bldg. For more info call Dave Honeycutt, 937-602-8002.

March 19: Southwest Cuyahoga WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Holy Trinity Banquet Hall, Royalton. For more info call Tony Perillo, 440-669-3175.

March 21: Southern Ohio WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Southern Ohio Dog & Game Club, Cincinnati. For more info call Jeff Erdman, 513-200-7439.

March 21: Northern Ohio SCI Banquet, 4 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Massillon. For more info call Sheryl Powell, 330-416-9786.

March 27: Big Buckeye WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center, Cambridge. For more info call Dave Scurlock, 740-584-9263.

March 28: Jackson Bowhunters WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Canters Cave, Jackson. For more info call Kenny Moon, 740-418-7404.

March 28: Harrison County DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Scio Legion Scio. For more info call Sam Rodgiguez, 330-340-9585.

March 28: Adams Brown QF Banquet, 5 p.m., Georgetown Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall. For more info call Jeff Ratliff, 937-515-0827.

April 4: Licking Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Moundbuilders VFW Post 1060, Newark. For more info call Matt Gayheart, 740-334-7256.

April 4: Simon Kenton NWTF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Eagles Lodge, Springfield. For more info call Eric Kirby, 937-925-1459.

April 4: Fulton County #492 PF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Founder’s Hall Sauder Village, Archbold. For more info call Ken Frey, 567-454-6319.

April 4: Heart of Ohio NWTF Banquet, 6 p.m., All Occasions, Waldo. For more info call Rod Edler, 740-387-3760.

April 11: Ohio Veterans WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo Building, Wilmington. For more info call Brian Luce, 937-501-1239.

April 11: Killbuck Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Wayne County Fairgrounds Event Center, Wooster. For more info call Brad Posten, 330-317-9198.

April 18: Hardin County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Hardin County Fairgrounds Community Bldg. For more info call Tom Kier, 419-231-3061.

April 21: Mahoning Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Metroplex Expo Center, Girard. For more info call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

April 24: Tinker’s Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Venue South, Quality Inn, Richfield. For more info call Matt McCann, 330-467-1729.

April 24: Buffingtron Island Banquet, 5 p.m., Portland Community Center, Portland. For more info call Jeremy Hupp, 740-416-5490.

April 25: Black Swamp Bucks Banquet, 3 p.m., The Cube, Findlay. For more info call Nate Riker, 419-306-1595.

Season Dates

April 18: Youth hunt spring wild turkey season opens.

April 19: Youth hunt spring wild turkey season closes.

April 20: Spring wild turkey season opens south Zone.

May 4: Spring wild turkey northeast zone opens.

May 17: Spring wild turkey season closes south zone.

May 31: Spring wild turkey season closes northeast zone.

Shows.

March 14-15: Akron/Canton Hunting & Fishing Show, MAPS Air Museum. For more info www.akronoutdoors.net

March 14-15: Ohio Decoy Collectors & Carvers Art Show & Sale, Sat. 9-4 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Holiday Inn, Strongsville. www.odcca.net for more info.

March 20-22: Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo, Fri. 2-9 p.m., Sat. 9-7 p.m., Sun. 9-4 p.m., Ohio Expo Center. www.deerinfo.com for more info.

April 3-4: The Assoc. of Ohio Long Rifle Collectors Exhibit, Fri. noon-5 p.m., Sat. 9-5 p.m., Lafayette Hotel, Marietta. For more info call John Reinbold, 800-331-9336.

Tournaments/Contest

June 6: Springfling Bowfishing, 2 p.m., Lees Camp Grounds. For more info call Mike Barber, 518-309-4411.

Special Events.

March 14: Ohio Charter Captains Conference, 8-3:30 p.m., BGSU Firelands Campus, Huron. For more info call Tory Gabriel, 419-607-4046.

March 21: Ohio Divison of Wildlife, Youth turkey Drawing, 9:30 a.m., Lake Lasuan Wildlife Area, Williams County. For more info call Joe Stefanelli, 419-485-9092.

April 2-5: Holy Mackrel Fishing Tackle Flea Market, Thurs. & Fri., 9-7 p.m., Sat. 8-6 p.m., Sun. 9-5 p.m., Lodge of New Russia Township. For more info call 440-988-9264.

April 4: Knox County FP #616 Campbell’s Farm & Sportsman’s Club, Howard. For more info call Atthea Dye, 740-358-1632.

Shooting/Archery

March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21, July 19: Leipsic Fishing & Hunting 3D Bowshot, 9 a.m. reg. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805.

* * *

Lone Eagle Bowmen Schedule. For more info www.LoneEagleBowmen.com or Matt Williams 330-575-0744.

April 5, May 3, Aug. 2, Sept. 6: 30 Target 3D.

June 6-7: Ohio 3D Group Qualifier.

July 5: Four Man Team (Blind Draw)

Sept. 20: Bowhunter Warm up.

* * *

Lake Milton Fish & Game, 4374 Bedell Rd. Berlin Center, OH, 44401. For more info call David Puz, 330-240-8128.

March 21-22, April 25-26, May 23-24, June 27-28, July 25-26, Aug. 22-23: 3D Shoots.

Aug. 29-30: Sonny Melius Memorial Shoot.

Sept. 19-20: Whitetail Tune up.

Meetings

Hubbard Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Gallia County Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworh Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Assoc, meets the 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.

Little Miami NWTF, meets the 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.