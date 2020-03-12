Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – March 13, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers

March 13: Minnewaska DU Banquet, Minnewaska House. For more info call Josh Wolf, 320-219-3187.

March 13: Grand County DU Banquet, Hoffman Community Center. For more info call Andy Bye, 320-760-0962.

March 14: North Woods WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., AAD Shrine, Hermantown. For more info call Matt Erjavec, 218-464-8908.

March 14: Rum River PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Henry’s Event Center, Foley. For more info call Bernie Peterson, 320-761-3651.

March 14: Upper MN River Vally NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Prairie’s Edge Casino & Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Sharon Krogstad, 320-564-4063.

March 14: Eden Prairie Let’s Go Fishing Banquet, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Eden Prairie. For more info call Steve Wilson, 612-805-0762.

March 14: Cannon Falls Sunrise Gobblers, 5 p.m., Cannon Golf Club. For more info call Joel Nelson, 507-298-0293.

March 14: Rice County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Faribault Eagles Club. For more info call Scott Allen, 507-317-1909.

March 14: SW NWTF Banquet, 5:15 p.m., Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Club, Jordan. For more info call Steve Kloos, 612-750-1646.

March 14: NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Osseo American Legion. For more info call Doug Stahl, 612-219-6457.

March 14: McLeod County PF Banquet, 4 p.m., McLeod County Fairgrounds. For more info call 320-583-0979.

March 14: Swift County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Mckinney’s on Southside, Benson. For more info call Scott Lottman, 320-979-1750.

March 14: Kandiyohi County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Willmar Conference Center. For more info call Greg Kamrowski, 320-212-3505.

March 19: Steele County MN Pheasant Inc. Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, Owatonna. For more info call Rex Harriman, 507-456-5127.

March 20: New London/Spicer DU Banquet, Spicer Legion. For more info call Brian Ziemer, 320-894-3603.

March 20: Red Lake County DU Banquet, Plummer American Legion. For more info call Bryan Grove, 218-689-3458.

March 20: Bear Creek NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rochester Eagles Club, Rochester. For more info call James Peschges, 507-289-9234.

March 20: Lake Area NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Detroit Lakes Holiday Inn. For more info call Steven Hanson, 218-841-4938.

March 20: Rum River RGS Banquet, 5:30 p.m., The Hall, Spirit River. For more info call Martha, 802-782-4404.

March 21: South Central MN WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Hotel & Event Center, Mankato. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

March 21: Brown County PF Banquet, 4 p.m., Railway Bar, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

March 21: Pine County NWTF Banquet, Pine City National Guard Armory, Pine City. For more info call Brad Klepsa, 651-246-5201.

March 21: Dakota Ringneck’s 562 PF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Crystal Lake Golf Course, Lakeville. For more info call Mark Delebo, 612-328-0551.

March 21: Southern MN DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Sherburn Community Hall, Sherburn. For more info call Doug Hartke, 507-236-1700.

March 21: Tri-County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Rochester International Event Center. For more info call Jon Leighton, 507-951-4887.

March 21: North Fork Crow River NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Queen Bee’s Bar & Grill, Paynesville. For more info call Barbie Schmitz, 320-905-0543.

March 21: Wabasha County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Lake City Sportsmans Club. For more info call Curt, 507-259-1376.

March 21: Metro Area Chapter WTU Banquet. 5:00 p.m., Heights Hall and Club, Stillwater. For more info call Lendell Blanchette, 651-263-3908.

March 21: March Madness Delta Waterfowl Banquet, 5 p.m., St. Michael Community Center. For more info call Lance Krupke, 612-760-6357.

March 21: Brainerd Lakes Muskies Inc. Banquet, 5 p.m., Dennis Drummond Winery Company. For more info call Brett Stark, 218-839-3136.

March 21: Mahnomen County DU Banquet, Shooting Star Casino. For more info call Doug McArthur, 218-204-1007.

March 26: RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Clyde Iron Works, Duluth. For more info call Mike Hoops, 218-391-4003.

March 26: MSU DU Banquet, MSU. For more info call Mark Constantine, 757-784-4375.

March 26: Duelm TIP Banquet, 5 p.m., Jack & Jim’s Event Center. For more info call Peter Lodermeier, 218-330-6441.

March 26: MSU DU Banquet, MSU. For more info call Mark Constantine, 757-784-4375.

March 26: Roseville DU Banquet, Jimmy’s, Vadnais Heights. For more info call Aaron Swartz, 651-253-0376.

March 27: West Carver DU Banquet, Mayer Community Center. For more info call Chad Wacggilz, 952-442-2220.

March 27: Pelican Rapids DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., VFW, Pelican Rapids. For more info call Gerry Bergquist, 218-329-2373.

March 27: West Carver DU Banquet, Mayer Community Center. For more info call Chad Wachholz, 952-442-2220.

March 27: Central Stearns Co. DU Banquet, Blackberry Ridge Golf Club. For more info call Nick Anderson, 320-260-4938.

March 28: Metro Pheasants Forever Banquet, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., MN Horse and Hunt Club, Prior Lake. For more info call Kristi Backer Palmer, 612-423-4402.

March 28: Wadena Area DU Banquet, Wadena Elks Lodge. For more info call Bob Dow, 218-289-2195.

March 28: Bemidji Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, Bemidji. For more info call Aaron Humeniuk, 218-766-6982.

March 28: SE MN QF Banquet, 4 p.m., Four Seasons Community Center, Caledonia. For more info call Paul Schutte, 612-968-3034.

March 28: Sherburne County MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., The Buff, Big Lake. For more info call Eric Waldoch, 763-441-7649.

March 28: East Medicine PF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Scott Santjer, 320-981-1061.

March 28: Metro Greenway DU Banquet, Heights Hill & Club. For more info call Deb Maley, 612-867-3767.

March 28: Fergus Falls MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., VFW Post #612, Fergus Falls. For more info call Mike Robertson, 218-205-9728.

March 28: Cloquet DU Banquet, Buffalo House. For more info call Kristofer Adams, 218-390-7279.

March 28: Rich-Spring DU Banquet, Great Blue Heron Supper Club. For more info call Dave Kurilla, 320-249-6442.

March 28: Main Street DU Banquet. Diamond Point. For more info call Nick Hoffman, 320-352-2321.

March 28: Wright County PF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., River City Extreme, Monticello. For more info call Jeff Nylund, 763-807-8191.

March 28: Lake Traverse DU Banquet, Wheaton American Legion. For more info call Brad Larson, 320-815-4706.

March 28: North Country PF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Cragun’s Legacy Golf Course. For more info call Larry Sullivan, 612-986-6060.

March 28: MN River Valley MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course, Jordan. For more info call Deb Tribby, 612-723-6057.

April 2: Viking Sportsmen’s Club Banquet, Holiday Inn, Alexandria. For more info call Mark Anderson, 320-760-2559.

April 2: Renville County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., The Island Ballroom, Bird Island. For more info call Judy Schulte, 320-522-2574.

April 3: Minnesota Pheasants Inc. Blue Earth County Banquet, Kato Ballroom, Mankato. For more info call 507-479-1232.

April 3: Roseau DU Banquet, Gene’s Bar & Grill. For more info call Dave Dirks, 218-689-0675.

April 3: Faribault DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion. For more info call Dustin Dienst, 507-332-9884.

April 3: East Side DU Banquet, Eagles Club EGF. For more info call Michael Hedlund, 701-215-2373.

April 3: Duluth DU Banquet, Blackwoods Event Center. For more info call Matthew Schwab, 218-626-5494.

April 4: Rum River MDHA Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Courtyards of Andover. For more info call Paul Anderson, 763-242-9359.

April 4: LeSueur County PF #214 Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Montgomery Legion Post, Montgomery. For more info call Gary Novak, 612-758-2799.

April 4: St. Croix Valley MDHA Banquet, 4 p.m., The Heights Hall & Club, Stillwater. For more info call Jim McArdie, 612-803-1549.

April 4: Rum River NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Northern Lights Banquet Ctr. For more info call David Totzke, 320-294-5782.

April 4: Lake of the Woods WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Baudette. For more info call Scott Fritsinger, 218-395-0408.

April 4: Des Moines River DU Banquet, Windom Community Center. For more info call Jason Kloss, 507-822-1529.

April 4: So. Central MN NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn, Fairmont. For more info call Joe Dubke, 507-238-4959.

April 4: Green Isle Sportmen’s Club Father/Son, Mother/daughter Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Green Isle Sportsmen’s Park. For more info call Bob Kauffmann, 507-326-7011.

April 4: North Suburban DU Banquet, Big 10. For more info call Peter Belsito, 612-242-3889.

April 4: Lost Marsh DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Main Street Plaza, Pemberton. For more info call Mark Jenzen, 507-995-4296.

April 4: Kimball DU Banquet, Powder Ridge. For more info call Ron Winter, 320-492-8719.

April 4: Vikingland RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Corral Saloon, Nelson. For more info call Chris Klimek, 320-815-2381.

April 4: Glacial Ridge Gobblers Banquet, 5 p.m., Minnewaska House, Glenwood. For more info call Bob Jacobs, 320-805-0460.

April 4: Madison Lake DU Banquet, Point Pleasant Event Ctr. For more info call Tim Austad, 507-381-8625.

April 4: Pheasants Forever Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Eagles Club, Fergus Falls. For more info call Doug Wells, 218-731-5594.

April 6: Thief River Falls MDHA Banquet, Eagles Club. For more info call 218-688-2623.

April 7: LeRoy DU Banquet. Travel Lanes. For more info call Edward Kellogg, 507-440-5355.

Season Dates

March 15: Fox, badger, opossum, and raccoon seasons close (statewide)

March 31: March crow season ends.

March 31: Winter lake trout and stream trout season ends (except SE)

April 1: Flathead catfish season opens.

April 14: MN/Canada walleye & sauger season closes (border waters)

April 14: Lake/shovelnose sturgeon season closes.

April 15: Turkey season (spring) opens.

April 17: Stream trout C&R season (in southeast MN) closes.

April 18: Stream trout in streams (summer) season opens.

April 24: Bowfishing early season closes.

April 25: Bowfishing season opens.

April 30: Spring light goose season closes.

Education/Seminar

April 5: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

May 3: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Tracy Area High School, Tracy. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 5-7: Firearm Safety Training, Tracy Ambulance Garage, Tracy. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 7: Youth Firearm Safety On Line Field Day, 8 a.m., Redwood River Sportsman Club, Marshall. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 28: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Now-May 21: Green Fit Club, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Now-May 21: Green Fit Club, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., French Regional Park.

March 14: Maple Syrup Fun, 1-3:30 p.m., Gale Woods Farm.

March 14: Maple Syrup Festival, 1-4 p.m., Lowry Nature Center.

March 14: Family Maple Syrup, 3-5 p.m., Baker Outdoor Learning Center.

March 15: Hardsmalta Festival & Pond Skim, 1-3 p.m., Hyland Hills Ski Area.

March 15: Raptors Up Close, 2-4 p.m., Lowry Nature Center.

March 15: Sap to Syrup, 1-4 p.m., Eastman Nature Center.

March 21: Bird Banding, 9-noon, Lowry Nature Center.

March 21: Maple Syrup Through History, 10-2 p.m., The Landing-Minnesota River Heritage Park.

March 21: Syruping, Tapping into Nature, 10-1 p.m., Cleary Lake Regional Park.

March 22: Sap to Syrup, 1-4 p.m., Eastman Nature Center.

March 24: Maple Syrup Tour, 5-6:30 p.m., Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park.

March 28: Maple Syruping Festival, 10-1 p.m., French Regional Park.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

• Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Shows

Now-March 15: Outdoor News Deer & Turkey Classic, Fri.1-9 p.m., Sat. 9-7 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m., Canterbury Park, Shakopee.

March 14-15: Wells Sportsman Show, Sat. 8-5 p.m., Sun. 8-4 p.m., U.S.C. Public School, Wells. For more info call 507-525-0873.

March 21: Rudy Zwieg Decoy & Sportsman Show, 9-4 p.m., Runestone Community Center, Alexandria. For more info call Barb Lundeen, 320-266-5129.

March 28-29: Wilmar Rifle & Pistol Club, Sat. 8-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Willmar Civic Center. For more info call Dave Stuhr, 320-894-7463.

March 28: Heritage Arms Society Antique Arms Show, 9-3 p.m., Eagan Civic Arena. For more info call Denny, 651-260-4532.

April 1-5: Arrowhead Home & Builders Show, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

April 2-5: Northwest Sportshow, Thurs. 1-9 p.m., Fri. noon-9 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m., Minneapolis Convention Center. For more info www.northwestsportshow.com

* * *

Minnesota Weapons Collectors Assoc. Schedule. Call 612-721-8976 for more info or tables. Sat. shows 8-5 p.m. & Sun. 9-3 p.m. Adm. $5.

March 14-15: MN State Fair Coliseum Bldg.

May 2-3: State Fair Education Building.

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

March 28-29: Hastings Armory.

April 4-5: Cambridge Armory.

Shooting/Archery

Wealthwood Gun Club, Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club, 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m.

* * *

Monticello Rod & Gun Club, 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call Doug Brandenburg, 763-220-0901.

April 4-5: Turkey Gun Sight in, 10-4 p.m.

April 8-Oct.: Every Wed. 5 p.m., Trap Shooting

* * *

Rochester Archery Club, 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call Terry Banitt, 507-288-7581.

May 16-17: Traditional Shoot, Sat. 8-3 p.m.,Sun. 8-2 p.m.

May 23-24, June 27-28, July 15-16, Aug. 15-16: 3D Shoot.

* * *

Now-Sept.: Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Assoc. Shoot, reg. 7-noon. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

* * *

Straight River Archery Club Schedule. Sat 8-3 p.m., Sun 8-2 p.m. For info call Mark Wannarka, 507-338-0045 or www.straighriverarcheryclub.org

March 21-22: 3D Archery Shoot, Sat. 8-3 p.m., Sun. 8-2 p.m.

Special Events

March 14-15: Wells Rifle & Pistol Assoc. 8-5 p.m., Wells. For more info call Donn Browne, 507-995-1153.

April 4: Litchfield Wetland Management Dist. Habitat Day, noon-4 p.m. For more info call Marsha Barnes, 320-693-2849.

Meetings

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., KAXE Radio Station, Grand Rapids. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Rochester Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West meets at Cabela’s, Rogers, 2nd Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Brown County PF meets the quarterly, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Bush Lake Izaak Walton League meets quarterly, west Bush Lake Park Bloomington. For more info call Gregg Thopson, 612-618-8616.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

South Forty Archers meets on the 2nd Tues of the month all Summer, 7 p.m., Club House Ritter Park, Lakeville. For more info call David Anderson, 612-860-3909

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Lake Country Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club. For more info www.lcretrieverclub.org

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets every 3rd Mon. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 4847. For more info call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642

PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org