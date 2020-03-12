Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – March 13, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers

March 13: Minnewaska DU Banquet, Minnewaska House. For more info call Josh Wolf, 320-219-3187.

March 13: Grand County DU Banquet, Hoffman Community Center. For more info call Andy Bye, 320-760-0962.

March 14: North Woods WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., AAD Shrine, Hermantown. For more info call Matt Erjavec, 218-464-8908.

March 14: Rum River PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Henry’s Event Center, Foley. For more info call Bernie Peterson, 320-761-3651.

March 14: Upper MN River Vally NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Prairie’s Edge Casino & Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Sharon Krogstad, 320-564-4063.

March 14: Eden Prairie Let’s Go Fishing Banquet, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Eden Prairie. For more info call Steve Wilson, 612-805-0762.

March 14: Cannon Falls Sunrise Gobblers, 5 p.m., Cannon Golf Club. For more info call Joel Nelson, 507-298-0293.

March 14: Rice County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Faribault Eagles Club. For more info call Scott Allen, 507-317-1909.

March 14: SW NWTF Banquet, 5:15 p.m., Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Club, Jordan. For more info call Steve Kloos, 612-750-1646.

March 14: NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Osseo American Legion. For more info call Doug Stahl, 612-219-6457.

March 14: McLeod County PF Banquet, 4 p.m., McLeod County Fairgrounds. For more info call 320-583-0979.

March 14: Swift County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Mckinney’s on Southside, Benson. For more info call Scott Lottman, 320-979-1750.

March 14: Kandiyohi County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Willmar Conference Center. For more info call Greg Kamrowski, 320-212-3505.

March 19: Steele County MN Pheasant Inc. Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, Owatonna. For more info call Rex Harriman, 507-456-5127.

March 20: New London/Spicer DU Banquet, Spicer Legion. For more info call Brian Ziemer, 320-894-3603.

March 20: Red Lake County DU Banquet, Plummer American Legion. For more info call Bryan Grove, 218-689-3458.

March 20: Bear Creek NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rochester Eagles Club, Rochester. For more info call James Peschges, 507-289-9234.

March 20: Lake Area NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Detroit Lakes Holiday Inn. For more info call Steven Hanson, 218-841-4938.

March 20: Rum River RGS Banquet, 5:30 p.m., The Hall, Spirit River. For more info call Martha, 802-782-4404.

March 21: South Central MN WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Hotel & Event Center, Mankato. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

March 21: Brown County PF Banquet, 4 p.m., Railway Bar, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

March 21: Pine County NWTF Banquet, Pine City National Guard Armory, Pine City. For more info call Brad Klepsa, 651-246-5201.

March 21: Dakota Ringneck’s 562 PF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Crystal Lake Golf Course, Lakeville. For more info call Mark Delebo, 612-328-0551.

March 21: Southern MN DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Sherburn Community Hall, Sherburn. For more info call Doug Hartke, 507-236-1700.

March 21: Tri-County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Rochester International Event Center. For more info call Jon Leighton, 507-951-4887.

March 21: North Fork Crow River NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Queen Bee’s Bar & Grill, Paynesville. For more info call Barbie Schmitz, 320-905-0543.

March 21: Wabasha County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Lake City Sportsmans Club. For more info call Curt, 507-259-1376.

March 21: Metro Area Chapter WTU Banquet. 5:00 p.m., Heights Hall and Club, Stillwater. For more info call Lendell Blanchette, 651-263-3908.

March 21: March Madness Delta Waterfowl Banquet, 5 p.m., St. Michael Community Center. For more info call Lance Krupke, 612-760-6357.

March 21: Brainerd Lakes Muskies Inc. Banquet, 5 p.m., Dennis Drummond Winery Company. For more info call Brett Stark, 218-839-3136.

March 21: Mahnomen County DU Banquet, Shooting Star Casino. For more info call Doug McArthur, 218-204-1007.

March 26: RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Clyde Iron Works, Duluth. For more info call Mike Hoops, 218-391-4003.

March 26: MSU DU Banquet, MSU. For more info call Mark Constantine, 757-784-4375.

March 26: Duelm TIP Banquet, 5 p.m., Jack & Jim’s Event Center. For more info call Peter Lodermeier, 218-330-6441.

March 26: MSU DU Banquet, MSU. For more info call Mark Constantine, 757-784-4375.

March 26: Roseville DU Banquet, Jimmy’s, Vadnais Heights. For more info call Aaron Swartz, 651-253-0376.

March 27: West Carver DU Banquet, Mayer Community Center. For more info call Chad Wacggilz, 952-442-2220.

March 27: Pelican Rapids DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., VFW, Pelican Rapids. For more info call Gerry Bergquist, 218-329-2373.

March 27: West Carver DU Banquet, Mayer Community Center. For more info call Chad Wachholz, 952-442-2220.

March 27: Central Stearns Co. DU Banquet, Blackberry Ridge Golf Club. For more info call Nick Anderson, 320-260-4938.

March 28: Metro Pheasants Forever Banquet, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., MN Horse and Hunt Club, Prior Lake. For more info call Kristi Backer Palmer, 612-423-4402.

March 28: Wadena Area DU Banquet, Wadena Elks Lodge. For more info call Bob Dow, 218-289-2195.

March 28: Bemidji Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, Bemidji. For more info call Aaron Humeniuk, 218-766-6982.

March 28: SE MN QF Banquet, 4 p.m., Four Seasons Community Center, Caledonia. For more info call Paul Schutte, 612-968-3034.

March 28: Sherburne County MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., The Buff, Big Lake. For more info call Eric Waldoch, 763-441-7649.

March 28: East Medicine PF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Scott Santjer, 320-981-1061.

March 28: Metro Greenway DU Banquet, Heights Hill & Club. For more info call Deb Maley, 612-867-3767.

March 28: Fergus Falls MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., VFW Post #612, Fergus Falls. For more info call Mike Robertson, 218-205-9728.

March 28: Cloquet DU Banquet, Buffalo House. For more info call Kristofer Adams, 218-390-7279.

March 28: Rich-Spring DU Banquet, Great Blue Heron Supper Club. For more info call Dave Kurilla, 320-249-6442.

March 28: Main Street DU Banquet. Diamond Point. For more info call Nick Hoffman, 320-352-2321.

March 28: Wright County PF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., River City Extreme, Monticello. For more info call Jeff Nylund, 763-807-8191.

March 28: Lake Traverse DU Banquet, Wheaton American Legion. For more info call Brad Larson, 320-815-4706.

March 28: North Country PF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Cragun’s Legacy Golf Course. For more info call Larry Sullivan, 612-986-6060.

March 28: MN River Valley MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course, Jordan. For more info call Deb Tribby, 612-723-6057.

April 2: Viking Sportsmen’s Club Banquet, Holiday Inn, Alexandria. For more info call Mark Anderson, 320-760-2559.

April 2: Renville County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., The Island Ballroom, Bird Island. For more info call Judy Schulte, 320-522-2574.

April 3: Minnesota Pheasants Inc. Blue Earth County Banquet, Kato Ballroom, Mankato. For more info call 507-479-1232.

April 3: Roseau DU Banquet, Gene’s Bar & Grill. For more info call Dave Dirks, 218-689-0675.

April 3: Faribault DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion. For more info call Dustin Dienst, 507-332-9884.

April 3: East Side DU Banquet, Eagles Club EGF. For more info call Michael Hedlund, 701-215-2373.

April 3: Duluth DU Banquet, Blackwoods Event Center. For more info call Matthew Schwab, 218-626-5494.

April 4: Rum River MDHA Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Courtyards of Andover. For more info call Paul Anderson, 763-242-9359.

April 4: LeSueur County PF #214 Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Montgomery Legion Post, Montgomery. For more info call Gary Novak, 612-758-2799.

April 4: St. Croix Valley MDHA Banquet, 4 p.m., The Heights Hall & Club, Stillwater. For more info call Jim McArdie, 612-803-1549.

April 4: Rum River NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Northern Lights Banquet Ctr. For more info call David Totzke, 320-294-5782.

April 4: Lake of the Woods WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Baudette. For more info call Scott Fritsinger, 218-395-0408.

April 4: Des Moines River DU Banquet, Windom Community Center. For more info call Jason Kloss, 507-822-1529.

April 4: So. Central MN NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn, Fairmont. For more info call Joe Dubke, 507-238-4959.

April 4: Green Isle Sportmen’s Club Father/Son, Mother/daughter Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Green Isle Sportsmen’s Park. For more info call Bob Kauffmann, 507-326-7011.

April 4: North Suburban DU Banquet, Big 10. For more info call Peter Belsito, 612-242-3889.

April 4: Lost Marsh DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Main Street Plaza, Pemberton. For more info call Mark Jenzen, 507-995-4296.

April 4: Kimball DU Banquet, Powder Ridge. For more info call Ron Winter, 320-492-8719.

April 4: Vikingland RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Corral Saloon, Nelson. For more info call Chris Klimek, 320-815-2381.

April 4: Glacial Ridge Gobblers Banquet, 5 p.m., Minnewaska House, Glenwood. For more info call Bob Jacobs, 320-805-0460.

April 4: Madison Lake DU Banquet, Point Pleasant Event Ctr. For more info call Tim Austad, 507-381-8625.

April 4: Pheasants Forever Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Eagles Club, Fergus Falls. For more info call Doug Wells, 218-731-5594.

April 6: Thief River Falls MDHA Banquet, Eagles Club. For more info call  218-688-2623.

April 7: LeRoy DU Banquet. Travel Lanes. For more info call Edward Kellogg, 507-440-5355.

Season Dates

March 15: Fox, badger, opossum, and raccoon seasons close (statewide)

March 31: March crow season ends.

March 31: Winter lake trout and stream trout season ends (except SE)

April 1: Flathead catfish season opens.

April 14: MN/Canada walleye & sauger season closes (border waters)

April 14: Lake/shovelnose sturgeon season closes.

April 15: Turkey season (spring) opens.

April 17: Stream trout C&R season (in southeast MN) closes.

April 18: Stream trout in streams (summer) season opens.

April 24: Bowfishing early season closes.

April 25: Bowfishing season opens.

April 30: Spring light goose season closes.

Education/Seminar 

April 5: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

May 3: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Tracy Area High School, Tracy. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 5-7: Firearm Safety Training, Tracy Ambulance Garage, Tracy. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 7: Youth Firearm Safety On Line Field Day, 8 a.m., Redwood River Sportsman Club, Marshall. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 28: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Now-May 21: Green Fit Club, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Now-May 21: Green Fit Club, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., French Regional Park.

March 14: Maple Syrup Fun, 1-3:30 p.m., Gale Woods Farm.

March 14: Maple Syrup Festival, 1-4 p.m., Lowry Nature Center.

March 14: Family Maple Syrup, 3-5 p.m., Baker Outdoor Learning Center.

March 15: Hardsmalta Festival & Pond Skim, 1-3 p.m., Hyland Hills Ski Area.

March 15: Raptors Up Close, 2-4 p.m., Lowry Nature Center.

March 15: Sap to Syrup, 1-4 p.m., Eastman Nature Center.

March 21: Bird Banding, 9-noon, Lowry Nature Center.

March 21: Maple Syrup Through History, 10-2 p.m., The Landing-Minnesota River Heritage Park.

March 21: Syruping, Tapping into Nature, 10-1 p.m., Cleary Lake Regional Park.

March 22: Sap to Syrup, 1-4 p.m., Eastman Nature Center.

March 24: Maple Syrup Tour, 5-6:30 p.m., Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park.

March 28: Maple Syruping Festival, 10-1 p.m., French Regional Park.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Shows

Now-March 15: Outdoor News Deer & Turkey Classic, Fri.1-9 p.m., Sat. 9-7 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m., Canterbury Park, Shakopee.

March 14-15: Wells Sportsman Show, Sat. 8-5 p.m., Sun. 8-4 p.m., U.S.C. Public School, Wells. For more info call 507-525-0873.

March 21: Rudy Zwieg Decoy & Sportsman Show, 9-4 p.m., Runestone Community Center, Alexandria. For more info call Barb Lundeen, 320-266-5129.

March 28-29: Wilmar Rifle & Pistol Club, Sat. 8-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Willmar Civic Center. For more info call Dave Stuhr, 320-894-7463.

March 28: Heritage Arms Society Antique Arms Show, 9-3 p.m., Eagan Civic Arena. For more info call Denny, 651-260-4532.

April 1-5: Arrowhead Home & Builders Show, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

April 2-5: Northwest Sportshow, Thurs. 1-9 p.m., Fri. noon-9 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m., Minneapolis Convention Center.  For more info www.northwestsportshow.com

* * *

Minnesota Weapons Collectors Assoc. Schedule. Call 612-721-8976 for more info or tables. Sat. shows 8-5 p.m. & Sun. 9-3 p.m. Adm. $5.

March 14-15: MN State Fair Coliseum Bldg.

May 2-3: State Fair Education Building.

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

March 28-29: Hastings Armory.

April 4-5: Cambridge Armory.

Shooting/Archery

Wealthwood Gun Club, Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info  call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club, 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152. 

Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m.

* * *

Monticello Rod & Gun Club, 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call Doug Brandenburg, 763-220-0901.

April 4-5: Turkey Gun Sight in, 10-4 p.m.

April 8-Oct.: Every Wed. 5 p.m., Trap Shooting

* * *

Rochester Archery Club, 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call Terry Banitt, 507-288-7581.

May 16-17: Traditional Shoot, Sat. 8-3 p.m.,Sun. 8-2 p.m.

May 23-24, June 27-28, July 15-16, Aug. 15-16: 3D Shoot.

* * *

Now-Sept.: Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Assoc. Shoot, reg. 7-noon. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

* * *

Straight River Archery Club Schedule. Sat 8-3 p.m., Sun 8-2 p.m. For info call Mark Wannarka, 507-338-0045 or www.straighriverarcheryclub.org

March 21-22: 3D Archery Shoot, Sat. 8-3 p.m., Sun. 8-2 p.m.

Special Events

March 14-15: Wells Rifle & Pistol Assoc. 8-5 p.m., Wells. For more info call Donn Browne, 507-995-1153.

April 4: Litchfield Wetland Management Dist. Habitat Day, noon-4 p.m. For more info call Marsha Barnes, 320-693-2849.

Meetings

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., KAXE Radio Station, Grand Rapids. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Rochester Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West meets at Cabela’s, Rogers, 2nd Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Brown County PF meets the quarterly, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Bush Lake Izaak Walton League meets quarterly, west Bush Lake Park Bloomington. For more info call Gregg Thopson, 612-618-8616.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

South Forty Archers meets on the 2nd Tues of the month all Summer, 7 p.m., Club House Ritter Park, Lakeville. For more info call David Anderson, 612-860-3909

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Lake Country Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club. For more info www.lcretrieverclub.org

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets every 3rd Mon. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 4847. For more info call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642

 PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

