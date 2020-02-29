Outdoor News Radio – Feb. 29, 2020

Lots of news in this week’s edition of Outdoor News Radio, including a rundown from Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman of the new members of the DNR wolf management plan committee, an update on a the Lac qui Parle landowner lawsuit, and a regulation forecast for the 2020 Mille Lacs open-water season. Then guest Karla Bloem from the Houston, Minn.-based International Wolf Center joins Rob to talk about the facility’s Owl Festival March 6-8. Melissa Bachman then calls the show to discuss her seminars and appearance at the 2020 Outdoor News Deer and Turkey Classic March 13-15 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. Finally, Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela pops in to talk about a rite of March: maple syrup season.