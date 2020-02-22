Outdoor News Radio – Feb. 22, 2020

This week’s Outdoor News Radio kicks off with a recap of Pheasant Fest 2020 and a look at ice conditions, the end of the winter gamefish season, and Pheasants Forever’s request that U.S. Department of Agriculture extend the conservation Reserve Program deadline. Stan Tekiela then joins host Rob Drieslein to talk about early bird nesters like eagles and owls, then they chat about Stan’s winter photography trip to Yellowstone National Park. Finally, Nick Mundt drops in to talk about The Bone Collector outdoor television program and his upcoming appearance at the 2020 Outdoor News Deer and Turkey Classic.