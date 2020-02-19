DNR announces wolf plan advisory committee members

Twenty Minnesotans have been selected to help update the state’s wolf management plan. They will serve on an advisory committee formed by the Department of Natural Resources.

“We selected committee members to represent a range of perspectives on wolves,” said Dan Stark, DNR wolf management specialist. “We expect committee members to work constructively to identify issues, discuss differences, and explore options for enhancing wolf conservation in Minnesota.”

Committee members represent diverse perspectives, including hunting and trapping; wolf advocacy and animal rights; livestock and agriculture; and other interests related to wolf conservation and management.

Adopted in 2001, the state’s wolf management plan provides the framework that guides the state’s decisions about wolf regulations, population monitoring, management, conflicts, enforcement, damage control, education, research and other issues. The DNR is committed to taking a comprehensive approach to sustaining healthy wolf populations in Minnesota. The plan update is independent of any federal action on the status of wolves under the Endangered Species Act.

The committee is one of several ways the DNR will work with the public in updating the plan. In addition to the advisory committee, the DNR will gather public input through:

A public attitude survey

Open houses

Public meetings

A public comment period on a draft plan

With the public’s input, the DNR will evaluate wolf management and identify needed plan revisions. The updated plan is expected to be available in early 2021. Information about the plan update can be found on the DNR’s wolf management plan webpage.

Tribal engagement and outside experts: The DNR will also coordinate and communicate directly with Minnesota’s tribal governments regarding the plan update. In addition, the DNR will form a technical committee that includes representatives of agencies, academic institutions, and organizations involved in wolf management and research in Minnesota to provide expert input to the planning process.

Advisory committee members, and their affiliation as applicable, are listed below: