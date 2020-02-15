Outdoor News Radio – Feb. 15, 2020

There’s lots to talk about this Pheasant Fest Weekend on Outdoor News Radio, starting with wolf management and Winter Severity Index readings across the northland. Aaron Warbritton from The Hunting Public then joins host Rob Drieslein to chat about the Outdoor News Deer and Turkey Classic coming up next month at Canterbury Park. Get an update on Lake Mille Lacs walleye management and the perspective of Steve Johnson from Johnson’s Portside near Isle. Finally, Tony Peterson drops in to provide some tips on buying a dog this spring.