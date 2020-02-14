Wefer named Chief of DNR’s Division of Wildlife

Mike Wefer, who has played several parts within DNR over the past 22 years, has been named chief of the Division of Wildlife Resources. The permanent position had been vacant since former chief Mark Alessi stepped over last year to assume a role as central region manager for DNR’s Division of Natural Heritage.

Responsibilities of the wildlife chief include budget management, legislation, Pittman-Robertson projects and implementation of the state’s hunting and trapping seasons.

Wefer comes in well-prepared. having served DNR as wildlife field operations section head, ag and grassland wildlife program manager, district wildlife biologist and associate wildlife biologist.

