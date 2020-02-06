Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Feb. 7, 2020

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Lower Chippewa Team/December

Wardens Charles Ackerman, of Clark County, and Jake Holsclaw, of Eau Claire, investigated a report of a house being hit by a bullet. It was found that an individual shot at a deer, the bullet traveled across Hwy. 73 in Clark County and struck a house. No one in the house was injured and a citation was issued for shooting across a road.

Warden Kevin Christorf, of Cornell, investigated an illegal baiting violation near New Auburn during the muzzle- loader season in December. Christorf determined the hunter had been hunting over illegal bait, had shot two illegal deer, and had been hunting deer without a hunting license. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Christorf and Dylan Belisle, of Rusk County, followed up on an illegal deer hunting investigation near Bruce. They continued their investigation and found an individual had harvested a large buck that was shot from a vehicle on private property. The suspect did not have permission to be on that property. It was also found the hunter had overbagged on bucks during the gun-deer season, had multiple registration issues, and assisted in harvesting an illegal bear. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Christorf and Bob Kneeland, of Chippewa Falls, followed up on an investigation of a hunter who reportedly shot from a motor vehicle near Boyd. The wardens found the male shot and missed a deer from a motor vehicle, as well as shot and killed a deer from a tractor. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Christorf contacted an operator of an ATV who was riding without valid registration near Jim Falls. The investigation found the operator of the ATV had multiple illegal deer bait piles. He also had harvested three illegal bucks during the gun deer and archery seasons. The operator was also found to have harvested two illegal antlerless deer during the gun-deer season. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Jake Bolks, of Eau Claire, and Ken Thomson, of Fall Creek, received a complaint from a farmer who observed an individual shoot a deer from a vehicle. The wardens investigated and determined the driver, along with the passenger, shot a deer from the road and failed to retrieve it. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Bolks followed up on a citizen complaint of a family harvesting many deer in 2018 and 2019 and failing to register them. With the help of wardens Thomson, Christorf and Kneeland, multiple interviews were conducted with the family and some of their friends. As a result, about 12 illegal deer were uncovered and everyone involved received enforcement action.