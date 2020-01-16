Ohio Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Jan. 17, 2020

Division of Wildlife

Central Ohio – Wildlife District 1

State wildlife officer Brad Kiger, assigned to Franklin County, received a call through the 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437) line stating that a subject in Columbus had a dead deer in his yard. The caller went on to say that deer parts were scattered in the yard and along the curb. Officer Kiger stopped and spoke to a subject, who stated that he missed his waste pick-up day and the deer was pulled into his yard by his dog. Officer Kiger inquired about the deer, and the subject stated that he witnessed a truck hit it along the highway. It was not tagged with a deer carcass receipt. Further investigation revealed the deer was harvested with archery equipment. The subject could not provide further information about the deer, including a date, or better location of where the deer was picked up. A citation was issued for possessing an untagged deer and the individual was fined $188.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District 2

During the early teal hunting season, state wildlife officer Mike Ohlrich, assigned to Lucas County, was patrolling Mallard Club Wildlife Area on foot. Shortly after sunrise, he saw an individual who appeared to be shooting at wood ducks, which were not in season. As officer Ohlrich got closer and had a better view, he observed the individual shoot and kill a wood duck. The suspect then retrieved the duck and placed it inside his chest waders. As he returned to his hunting spot, officer Ohlrich approached the hunter, who admitted he shot the wood duck. The duck was confiscated as evidence and the suspect was issued a summons for taking a wood duck during the closed season. He later paid $142 in fines and court costs.

During the 2019 deer gun season, state wildlife officer Brock Williamson, assigned to Van Wert County, received a complaint from a landowner about a group of hunters hunting without permission. The landowner did not want to pursue charges for a hunting without permission violation. Officer Williamson contacted the group in the field and found that one of the individuals possessed more than three shotgun shells in his firearm. The individual was issued a summons for $235 in fines and court costs for hunting deer with more than three shotgun shells in his firearm.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District 3

While on patrol, state wildlife officer Aaron Brown, assigned to Wayne County, located a trash dump along a rural road. The trash was deposited in the ditch and in the Killbuck Marsh wetland. Officer Brown searched through the litter and found something that appeared to belong to the person who dumped it. Officer Brown was then able to piece together a suspect through his investigation. Shortly thereafter, he contacted the suspect. The man acknowledged that he had placed the rubbish along the ditch and in the wetland. The individual was issued a summons for stream litter, convicted in court, and ordered to pay a $138 fine.

While working the Lake Erie shoreline for fishing license compliance, state wildlife officer Randy White, assigned to Lorain County, observed a man park his vehicle next to a pier, prep his fishing rod, and cast into the lake. He made several casts before setting his rod on the ground. Shortly thereafter, officer White approached the man and asked to see his fishing license. The man replied that he wasn’t fishing, but instead was practicing. The man proceeded to reel in the line and revealed a casting plug tied to the end of the line.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District 4

During the summer of 2019, state wildlife officer Ryan Donnelly, assigned to Washington County, was working the Muskingum River for fishing license compliance. As officer Donnelly watched two people fishing the river, he heard radio traffic from a Washington County sheriff’s deputy who was serving a felony warrant nearby. Officer Donnelly offered his assistance and helped arrest the wanted felon. Officer Donnelly then returned to the river and observed the two men still fishing. Only one had a fishing license. The angler was issued a summons for fishing without a license. He was found guilty and paid $150 in fines and court costs.

In December, state wildlife officer Darin Abbott, assigned to Lawrence County, was on patrol in Gallia County when he observed a truck using headlights to scan fields. Officer Abbott initiated a traffic stop and searched the vehicle for firearms. He located a rifle and ammo scattered in the front seat. The driver was issued summonses and the rifle was seized. Charges are pending in Gallipolis Municipal Court.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District 5

During the deer gun weekend, state wildlife Officer Jason Keller, assigned to Warren County, received a call on the Turn-In-a-Poacher hotline about someone shooting a deer from the road. The caller gave officer Keller a vehicle description and some identifying information. Officer Keller responded to the location of the incident. Officer Keller soon found a blood trail, which led to a dead doe. He was able to retrieve a slug from the doe as evidence. He contacted two suspects, who eventually admitted to shooting the doe from the vehicle. Both individuals pleaded guilty to numerous charges in Warren County Court. The defendants paid $1,741 in fines, restitution, and court costs. The Ohio Division of Wildlife would like to thank all of our concerned citizens who report violations such as this one. Please continue to report all violations when you see them by calling 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437).