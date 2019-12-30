5 mountain lion attacks on dogs in a week in central Idaho community

HAILEY, Idaho — Authorities say there have been five mountain lion attacks that have killed or injured dogs in the same central Idaho community in the past week.

The Idaho State Journal reports a Labrador retriever was attacked early Saturday morning near Hailey after its owners let the dog outside in their unfenced backyard.

It marked the fifth case in the Wood River Valley in the span of a week, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

The Labrador has since recovered and returned home, but at least three other dogs have died.

The state said there’s been an increasing number of predators in the area because elk and mule deer can now be found there year-round.

It urged residents to be vigilant in the early morning and evening hours.