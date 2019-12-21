Outdoor News Radio – Dec. 21, 2019

Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman kick off this week’s Outdoor News Radio with an ice report, then they delve into the DNR’s effort to revamp Minnesota duck and ring-necked pheasant management plans. Then Lake Detective Steve McComas of Bluewater Science from St. Paul joins Rob to chat about the expansion of zebra mussels across the region, including the latest reports from Red Lake and Lake of the Woods, and whether they’re capable of overrunning the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. “T3” – aka “Tackle” Terry Tuma – then pops in to offer his take on how high water has affected the early ice season, then provides some tips on early hard-water walleye locations. Finally, Mark Norquist from ModernCarnivore.com joins Rob for the second week – this time to discuss cross-country skiing conditions, wild rice harvesting, and the Minnesota chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.