Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Dec. 20, 2019

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) monitored angling and muzzleloader deer hunting in the area. Follow-up was done on a couple of cases from the firearms deer season.

CO Eric Benjamin (Warroad) worked sportfishing and snowmobiling enforcement. In certain areas, resorters are letting ATVers and snowmobilers onto the ice. Continue checking with resorts for ice road updates and ice conditions.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls) monitored area angling activity and the final week of the muzzleloader deer season. Two commercial inspections were conducted.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck) reports working muzzleloader deer hunting, trapping, and angling activities on special-regulation lakes throughout the past week. Time also was spent patrolling area snowmobile trails, investigating a report of trespassing, handling a call about an incidental catch of a bobcat, issuing car-killed deer possession permits, and teaching a snowmobile safety class on Blackduck Lake.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji) and COC Calie Kunst have been working snowmobiling enforcement in the Bemidji area. They also have been working ice-fishing enforcement on Lake Bemidji and other lakes in the area. Violations were found including failure to renew snowmobile registration, no angling license in personal possession, and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) and CO Jordan Anderson spent the week on fishing, snowmobiling, and trapping enforcement. The area received an additional 4 to 8 inches of snow during the week, which led to an increase in snowmobiling activity.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week working snowmobiling and ice-fishing activity. Other time was spent conducting bait shop inspections and following up on some ongoing cases.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) worked deer hunters, conducted some follow-up on a stolen gun, and started on a background investigation.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) worked angling activity on area lakes and patrolled wildlife management areas and waterfowl production areas for activity.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Troy Richards (Fergus Falls) reports hard-sided shelters are starting to get onto the ice. Hunting activities were monitored.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) spent time this past week working on a background investigation. Area ice and anglers continue to be monitored, and she’s also organizing and scheduling snowmobile safety classes.

CO Andrew Goodman (Elbow Lake) responded to an ATV and fish house through the ice on West Battle Lake. No one was hurt in the incident, but it serves as a reminder that ice conditions remain variable, even with below-zero temperatures.

CO Brian Holt (Osakis) monitored muzzleloader deer hunting, angling, and recreational vehicle activity during the past week. Time also was spent following up on a cervidae import violation and trespassing complaint.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) monitored pheasant-hunting activity throughout the area with several hunters out in the snow.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) checked anglers and snowmobilers in the area. Some time also was spent working on cases from the deer season. Lake ice is still variable, with 5 to 12 inches seen in the area. Slush has become a problem in spots.

CO Randy Posner (Staples) checked muzzleloader deer hunters. The hunters he checked report seeing good numbers of deer – just not many in range. Complaints about deer-carcass dumping and trespass were investigated. A complaint about road hunters in the Verndale area was received.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports muzzleloader deer season came to a quiet and cold end with few people venturing out. The cold weather has improved ice conditions on Rainy Lake, which has brought a few more people outside. However, people are reminded to use extreme caution and remember that there’s no such thing as completely safe ice. A few animal-related complaints were also handled throughout the week.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) continued working on a background investigation, issued possession permits for road-killed/found animals, and fielded deer-hunting-related questions.

CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) worked on equipment this past week. The trails are still not groomed, but he did see a few sleds while on patrol.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers and snowmobile riders, followed up on deer-hunting cases, and assisted the State Patrol with a rollover accident and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office with an ATV hit-and-run accident with a motor vehicle. A littering angler purposely buried and left a 1-pound disposable propane tank in the snow. When he was cited, he admitted he knew it was wrong, saw plenty of garbage left on the ice in his days, and wasn’t thinking when he did it. A park user who was warned to pay for his vehicle entrance permit in November was given a chance to pay it within 72 hours. He had not done so and was paid a visit with a citation. A deer was rescued after it broke through the ice on Sturgeon Lake. Bozovsky only did this because he had the proper equipment and was close to shore. The hypothermic deer survived.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring trapping, muzzleloader deer hunting, and angling activity. Few muzzleloader deer hunters were observed taking to the field.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely) reports snowmobiling activity picked up over the past week. Trail conditions have not improved.

CO John Velsvaag (Ely) checked a few snowmobilers and muzzleloader deer hunters this past week. Ice fishing was slow and slush was on several area lakes.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) patrolled area lakes and snowmobile trails and checked cross-country ski passes at Pincushion Trails. Manning also assisted as a member of the DNR Honor Guard with the funeral of National Guard Sgt. Kort Platenberg.

CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) worked area snowmobiling activity. Registration and muffler noise issues were dealt with. Time also was spent on a background investigation.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports continuing a background investigation. Hill assisted the State Patrol with a vehicle rollover after a string of nasty weather. One notable contact from the week came when Hill encountered an individual loading a broken-down snowmobile on a trailer in the ditch of a county road. Further investigation determined that the party purchased the sled earlier in the summer and “had every intention of registering it and transferring the title” before taking it out. The 2017 registration displayed on the hood was actually from another snowmobile. Hill found the correct information and determined the registration expired in 2012. The rider was cited.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Randy Patten (Northome) patrolled area lakes and snowmobile trails. He also investigated complaints about trapping violations, trespass, and shooting from a motor vehicle.

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) and COC Marc Johnson worked big-game, small-game, and ice-fishing activity. They also spent time working snowmobiling enforcement along the area’s trails and spent two days working Upper Red Lake in collaboration with the local COs.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) recently participated in a “Shop with a Hero” event where area law enforcement, fire, and search and rescue volunteers shopped with area children to get presents for their loved ones.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) reports working angling, big-game, trapping, and snowmobiling activity. Assistance was also given to local law enforcement for calls for service.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) worked snowmobiling enforcement this past week and fielded calls regarding locally specific regulations. Many people are still having issues with how to legally display their snowmobile registration.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth) worked snowmobiling enforcement on area lakes and trails. The violation rate related to registration and display of numbers was high. Area lakes were worked for ice angling. Many people braved the deep snow and heavy slush, but few were rewarded with much of a bite.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) attended funeral services for a Minnesota National Guardsman as part of the DNR Enforcement Honor Guard detail.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) took a report about snowmobilers trespassing on an agricultural field and a complaint about a car stuck on the Munger Trail. This trail is closed to all motor vehicles except snowmobiles. The vehicle was found and the driver stated that he drove on the trail because his GPS navigation system told him to do so. He was informed that his GPS could not be trusted. He paid for a tow truck to get his vehicle off of the trail.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked snowmobilers during a snowy North Shore weekend. Modified mufflers that are much louder than stock have been quite an issue this season and clubs are receiving many complaints. Enforcement action was taken for angling and snowmobiling violations.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) and COC Mikeena Mattson worked an ice-fishing detail on Upper Red Lake and Lake of the Woods this past week. Ice fishing and recreational vehicle violations were primarily addressed, with enforcement action taken for angling with extra lines, unattended angling lines, no fishing license, no fishing license in possession, overlimits of fish, unmeasurable fish on a special-regulation lake, no shelter tag, no shelter identification, failure to display ATV/snowmobile registration, failure to transfer ATV ownership, underage consumption, under 21 in possession of alcohol, a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked area lakes for angling activity and checked Crow Wing and Morrison county snowmobile trails. CO Guida investigated a snowmobile trespass complaint in which a snowmobile was disabled on an agricultural field. The landowner was upset with the trespassing and wanted enforcement action taken against the snowmobile operator.

CO Scott Fitzgerald (CCSRA) and COC Leeb focused enforcement efforts on snowmobiling and fishing activity this past week. Enforcement action was taken for numerous snowmobiling and fishing violations.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked ice angler activity as the ice thickens. Area conditions are slushy and thickness varies considerably. Verkuilen also issued roadkill tags and assisted with maintenance of DNR Enforcement Division equipment.

CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) worked on a background investigation for a potential new hire. She also followed up on ongoing investigations, handled a dogs-chasing-deer call and answered snowmobiling-related questions.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent a majority of the past week patrolling snowmobile trails and checking a few ice anglers. Ice conditions ranged from 6 inches of fairly good ice to barely 4 inches of slushy ice.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Caleb Silgjord (Sauk Centre) spent time during the past week patrolling for snowmobiling activity in the station. A meeting was attended in the metro and assistance was provided for an Honor Guard detail at a military funeral.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) worked angling, snowmobiling, and pheasant- and deer-hunting activity this past week. He also assisted the State Patrol with parking violations along Highway 22. Ice anglers no longer can park there.

CO Leah Kampa (Annandale) reports checking muzzleloader deer hunters and anglers on area lakes. Time also was spent patrolling for snowmobiling activity and conducting aeration system inspections.

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) came off a lake from checking anglers when a person pulled up and asked if the ice was safe enough to drive a side-by-side ATV on. Bertram told the operator he wouldn’t drive on the lake yet. Later that afternoon, Bertram was called to respond to an ATV through the ice on the same lake. Bertram couldn’t believe it when he arrived: It was the same person who asked if the ice was safe. No one was injured.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week patrolling for snowmobiling activity and checking anglers on area lakes. Anglers are reporting various ice levels with large amounts of slush on top of the ice. Enforcement action was taken for failure to display snowmobile registration, transporting a loaded firearm, possession of marijuana, and angling with extra lines.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) patrolled for snowmobile operators and anglers. Additional time was spent following up on big-game cases. Two TIPs from the public were investigated. The first led to a citation for lending/borrowing a deer site tag and the seizure of an 8-point buck. The second led to a citation for hunting deer with the aid of bait and the seizure of a bow.

CO Angela Londgren (Cambridge) completed training at Camp Ripley, worked on a background investigation, and worked snowmobiling activity in the area. Time also was spent following up on deer and wetlands cases.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Mike Lerchen (Bloomington) monitored ice conditions around the metro area and noted open water on many lakes. Lerchen urges caution to early ice anglers.

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) responded to a call about a truck through the ice on Lake Waconia. Upon arriving on the scene, he saw a half-ton truck through the ice near shore. The owner had parked along the shoreline and the truck broke through the ice. Luckily, nobody was in the truck.

CO James Fogarty (Prior Lake) checked ice anglers and followed up on deer-season complaints. Some wheelhouse ice shelters were observed on local lakes. Fogarty assisted another officer with a deer-baiting case.

CO Vang Lee (ELCOP) worked ice-fishing and snowmobiling activity on metro-area lakes and trails. He also worked small-game hunters and patrolled state parks and trails.

CO Tim Maass (Osseo) continued to follow up on big-game investigations from the deer season. Time also was spent checking early ice anglers on area lakes. Maass also worked snowmobiling activity.

CO Arnaud Kpachavi (Mound) continued work on a background investigation and assisted CO Fogarty with multiple big-game cases in Scott County.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Garrett Thomas (Eagan) spent time checking early-season ice anglers on many local lakes. Time was also spent teaching firearms safety classes and working on continued investigations.

CO Luke Gutzwiller (White Bear Lake) spent time this past week checking ice anglers and continued to follow up on ongoing investigations. Anglers are advised that even with the colder weather, thin ice was found on many area lakes.

CO Tony Salzer (Ham Lake) patrolled Anoka County for small-game hunting and fishing activity. Salzer also dealt with some equipment issues and worked with local county attorney offices with ongoing cases.

CO Chris Tetrault (Maplewood) took several calls regarding small game, nuisance animals, and deer-hunting questions. Assistance was given to other officers across the state.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Jim Robinson (Slayton) spent the week working deer investigations and pheasant hunters. A bull elk was reported near Lake Wilson.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) spent the week working enforcement related to pheasant hunting, ice fishing, snowmobile riding, and muzzleloader and archery deer hunting. Pheasant hunters continue to battle tough walking conditions in search of late-season roosters. Fish houses are beginning to appear on a few area lakes.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Shane Vernier (Willmar) worked deer-, pheasant-, and coyote-hunting activity. He also spoke at a snowmobile safety class and followed up on a trespass complaint.

CO Thor Nelson (New Ulm) received calls requesting law clarifications and hunter harassment/landowner disputes. Use caution when venturing out onto the area lakes as ice conditions are variable.

CO Dustin Miller (Windom) continued field training with COC Larson. Muzzleloader and pheasant-hunting activity continues to be the focus of enforcement efforts. Locally, ice anglers are getting out and finding inconsistent ice ranging from 3 to 8 inches.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Jeremy Henke (Albert Lea) received numerous calls about dogs chasing deer and trespassing this past week. Henke reports many anglers were observed venturing onto area lakes.

CO Chad Davis (Owatonna) checked small-game and big-game hunters during the week. He also checked trappers and anglers and ATV and snowmobile operators. The CO also patrolled wildlife management areas, state parks, and waterfowl production areas.

CO Brent Ihnen (Waseca) spent the week checking anglers as well as deer and pheasant hunters.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Mitch Boyum (Rushford) reports checking muzzleloader deer hunters. Time was also spent following up on shooting-from-the-road cases and trespass cases. Enforcement action was taken. Boyum assisted the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office with investigating a report of a house that was hit with a slug.

CO Tyler Ramaker (La Crescent) started checking ice anglers on recently frozen bays. A taxidermy inspection was completed.

CO Annette Kyllo (Rochester) reports spending time on a deer-hunting investigation. A trespass issue also was dealt with.

CO Tom Hemker (Winona) reports taking several injured-deer-related calls, and a deer was observed through the ice on the river. The deer drowned before COs could help it.

CO Brittany Hauser (Red Wing) spent time investigating multiple deer-hunting complaints. Regulation talks were given at three area snowmobile safety classes.

CO Kevin Prodzinski (Wabasha) reports a few snowmobiles and trappers were found this past week.