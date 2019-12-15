Show-stoppers: 10 ice-fishing products worth checking out
The recent Hard Water Expo in Blaine, Minn., and the St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show helped kick off the 2019-20 ice-fishing season.
Following are 10 new products/interesting products from the two shows:
- The Striker Ice Predator Jacket is constructed of durable 320D shell fabric and 100g Thermadex insulation to make it lightweight but still heavyweight when it comes to cold weather performance. This jacket utilizes a Cross Flow venting system to keep you dry and is loaded with features.
- The Otter Outdoors XT X-Over Ice Shelter has arrived. Known for quality and innovation, Otter has reinvented the flip-over thermal shelter, making ice fishing much more comfortable. With a cutting-edge design and new engineering features, the X-Over Ice Shelter combines its traditional front door entry with a quick-switch to side door configuration. Constructed with a thermal-tec triple layer 1,200-denier shell, this layering system blocks wind while the quilted thermal inner shell locks in warmth and reduces condensation. Featuring a patent-pending frame, the shelter sets up easily and converts quickly to the side entry door.
- The eyes of a baitfish are a huge attraction for predator fish, and the Northland Eye Ball Spoon is designed to mimic the eye of a baitfish perfectly; this lure will have those predators and panfish going nuts. The spoon is compact. It features the life-like eyeball on the front, and a wide array of colors for the back to help in those lower light conditions. It is designed to be jigged or even just deadstick it.
- Northland Buck-Shot Flutter Spoons feature a built-in, high-pitched, glass rattle chamber for the ultimate fish-attracting sound. These lead-free, Z-Alloy spoons utilize an S-curve design and are brightly painted to provide maximum flutter and flash. Flutter Spoons are excellent for vertical jigging for everything from panfish to walleye to pike.
- The Northland UV Glo-Shot Spoon is a game-changer in fish attraction thanks to its highly visible Glo-Shot Sticks. The glow sticks attract fish in all conditions, luring gamefish from afar. The proprietary S-curve design produces an erratic underwater action while jigging, triggering more strikes. The spoons come in a variety of colors and finishes including metallics or UV glow. Additionally, you can change the color of the Glo-Shot sticks to match water conditions or mood of the fish.
- No auger? No problem! The StrikeMaster Lite-Flite Lazer Drill Auger is made to attach to any 18-volt, or higher, brushless hand-held cordless electric 1/2-inch chuck drill or StrikeMaster ice auger powerhead. The Lazer Drill is made with a heavy-duty steel shaft and sports a reinforced T connection for strength and durability that is unmatched in its class. The blades are made from chrome-alloy stainless steel that slices through the ice with ease. Convert your power drill into an auger with the StrikeMaster Lite-Flite Lazer Drill Auger.
- With the Aqua-Vu HD10i Underwater Camera, vibrant and colorful underwater video is displayed on a dynamic 10-inch daylight viewable LCD screen. The monitor is IP67 rated for complete waterproof performance. The high-definition XD camera transmits real-time video to the monitor without spooking fish. For the best quality video, you can adjust the high-intensity infrared lighting for your fishing conditions. The boat-ready underwater camera is RAM mount compatible and comes with a 12-volt 9Ah battery and a smart battery charger. This 12v battery provides up to two and a half hours of battery life.
- Face those harsh winds head-on with the Clam X400 Thermal Hub Ice Shelter. This shelter is designed to hold up to six anglers. It is made with 900 denier fabric that helps lock in the heat, so everyone remains comfortable. The fabric is built durable to hold its own against the wind and ice. This shelter comes equipped with an over-sized carrying bag that makes packing it back up for transport a breeze.
- The St. Croix Mojo Ice Rod is excellent for a wide variety of fishing styles. With a solid carbon blank and stainless steel guides, this precision tapered rod was designed to prevent freezing so you can keep fishing for as long as you like. The premium split grip will keep your hands comfortable.
- Keep the winter chill away with the StrikeMaster Surface Jacket. This jacket was designed with safety in mind when worn in a pair with the bibs, the StrikeMaster SOS (Stay On Surface) flotation technology will allow you to float for two hours. StrikeMaster also made sure that this waterproof jacket is also breathable and comfortable. For added comfort, the jacket features fleece-lined hand-warming pockets, adjustable cuffs, and a removable hood. The Surface Jacket is outfitted with D-Rings to attach any tools or accessories you may need to keep at hand. The jacket will not only keep you safe but also your phone! The zippered chest pockets can hold your phone securely, keeping safe from any accident falls and the harsh cold.
