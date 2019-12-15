Show-stoppers: 10 ice-fishing products worth checking out

The recent Hard Water Expo in Blaine, Minn., and the St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show helped kick off the 2019-20 ice-fishing season.

Following are 10 new products/interesting products from the two shows:

The Striker Ice Predator Jacket is constructed of durable 320D shell fabric and 100g Thermadex insulation to make it lightweight but still heavyweight when it comes to cold weather performance. This jacket utilizes a Cross Flow venting system to keep you dry and is loaded with features.

The Otter Outdoors XT X-Over Ice Shelter has arrived. Known for quality and innovation, Otter has reinvented the flip-over thermal shelter, making ice fishing much more comfortable. With a cutting-edge design and new engineering features, the X-Over Ice Shelter combines its traditional front door entry with a quick-switch to side door configuration. Constructed with a thermal-tec triple layer 1,200-denier shell, this layering system blocks wind while the quilted thermal inner shell locks in warmth and reduces condensation. Featuring a patent-pending frame, the shelter sets up easily and converts quickly to the side entry door.

The eyes of a baitfish are a huge attraction for predator fish, and the Northland Eye Ball Spoon is designed to mimic the eye of a baitfish perfectly; this lure will have those predators and panfish going nuts. The spoon is compact. It features the life-like eyeball on the front, and a wide array of colors for the back to help in those lower light conditions. It is designed to be jigged or even just deadstick it.

Northland Buck-Shot Flutter Spoons feature a built-in, high-pitched, glass rattle chamber for the ultimate fish-attracting sound. These lead-free, Z-Alloy spoons utilize an S-curve design and are brightly painted to provide maximum flutter and flash. Flutter Spoons are excellent for vertical jigging for everything from panfish to walleye to pike.

The Northland UV Glo-Shot Spoon is a game-changer in fish attraction thanks to its highly visible Glo-Shot Sticks. The glow sticks attract fish in all conditions, luring gamefish from afar. The proprietary S-curve design produces an erratic underwater action while jigging, triggering more strikes. The spoons come in a variety of colors and finishes including metallics or UV glow. Additionally, you can change the color of the Glo-Shot sticks to match water conditions or mood of the fish.

No auger? No problem! The StrikeMaster Lite-Flite Lazer Drill Auger is made to attach to any 18-volt, or higher, brushless hand-held cordless electric 1/2-inch chuck drill or StrikeMaster ice auger powerhead. The Lazer Drill is made with a heavy-duty steel shaft and sports a reinforced T connection for strength and durability that is unmatched in its class. The blades are made from chrome-alloy stainless steel that slices through the ice with ease. Convert your power drill into an auger with the StrikeMaster Lite-Flite Lazer Drill Auger.