Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Dec. 13, 2019

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked muzzleloader deer hunters in the area and checked anglers on Lake of the Woods. Follow up was conducted regarding cases related to the firearms deer season.

CO Eric Benjamin (Warroad) worked sportfishing and big- and small-game enforcement. Ice conditions continue to improve on a daily basis, and more and more anglers are taking to the ice, primarily in portable houses, but there are some rentals out. Be sure to call ahead or check resort Facebook pages for ice conditions and updates.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls) monitored reports an investigation from the firearms deer season resulted in charges pending for taking deer without a valid license, untagged big game, transporting illegally taken big game, and failure to register big game.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck) reports checking muzzleloader deer hunters and anglers on special-regulation lakes. Time also was spent monitoring snowmobile trail and trapping activity, and issuing car-killed deer possession permits.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck) reports a busy week on Upper Red Lake. Enforcement action was taken for equipment violations on snowmobiles, angling with extra lines, no angling license, and possession of a controlled substance. Prachar also took enforcement action for possession of fish fillets on a special-regulation water. It is illegal to possess fillets on Upper Red Lake unless you’re in the process of cooking them to eat.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports spending time this past week checking muzzleloader deer hunters. Time also was spent checking ice anglers and several suspected wetland violation sites.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji) and COC Calie Kunst have been working ice-fishing enforcement on Upper Red Lake. Many violations were found, including angling with extra lines and keeping illegal-sized walleyes.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) and COC Jordan Anderson mainly spent time working fishing activity as a few anglers ventured out. Ice conditions vary widely across area lakes.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) worked deer hunters, assisted DNR Forestry, and followed up on complaints regarding land trespass and a headless buck.

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the past week working sportfishing, small-game, deer-hunting, and snowmobiling enforcement. Ice conditions on area lakes remain unsafe in many spots.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) worked small-game and muzzleloader-hunting activity. Open cases were followed up on with the area hydrologist. WMAs and WPAs were patrolled for activity. Warren also spoke at a snowmobile safety class in Detroit Lakes.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the past week were concentrated on checking deer hunters and anglers. Additional time was spent answering questions regarding deer licenses and snowmobile safety requirements, and issuing possession permits for wild game.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) investigated a deer-baiting complaint and answered questions regarding deer license/tagging and ice fishing. Follow-up investigations were completed on deer-season cases.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) checked ice anglers and muzzleloader deer hunters. Car-killed deer permits were issued, and assistance was provided to local law enforcement. A trespass call was received and investigated.

CO Troy Richards (Fergus Falls) reports hunter numbers have been heavy for both geese and pheasants. Success has varied, but most are seeing plenty of birds. Hunters have been finding plenty of bad ice in the cattails.

CO Andrew Goodman (Elbow Lake) responded to complaints about goose overlimits and deer carcasses dumped on a WMA.

CO Brian Holt (Osakis) worked muzzleloader deer hunters, pheasant hunters, and trapping during the past week. Time also was spent planning a snowmobile safety class for the Osakis area. Calls were fielded regarding CWD issues, including a suspected sick deer and unlawfully imported deer from another state.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) worked some early ice anglers this past week on small lakes and bays. Ice thickness is widely variable. Several contacts resulted in enforcement action for extra lines and unattended lines.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) checked the area for snowmobile riders and ice anglers. She reminds people to be mindful of ice thickness before traveling onto lakes. She also wrote possession permits for car-killed deer.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers and snowmobile riders. Area lakes average 7 to 9 inches of ice. There are, however, several areas on many lakes that froze late and likely still have very thin ice.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) and COC Seifermann report time was spent on more follow-up investigation into a bear that was taken illegally out of season, along with cases from the firearms deer season. The muzzleloader season has been relatively quiet, with most activity happening during the weekends.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports several calls were fielded regarding injured animals and dumped deer carcasses. Angling and spear fishing were monitored. People are starting to trickle onto area lakes, with one individual observed traveling on an ATV while wearing a PFD.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) checked area forest roads, monitored public access sites, and continued work on equipment.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time patrolling the Arrowhead and Hawks Snowmobile Trail during the week. He also checked anglers on surrounding lakes. Violations found during the past week included failure to display a license tag on an ice shelter as required, operating a snowmobile with excessive muffler noise, and no license in possession. Zavodnik also assisted local law enforcement and EMS with a medical call.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) primarily worked the muzzleloader season, including a state park special hunt. He also monitored anglers, followed up on deer-season cases, and took complaints related to wetlands fill, trapping, and hunting in a state park.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring trapping, muzzleloader deer hunting, and angling activity. Few muzzleloader deer hunters were observed. Broughten also assisted with a snowmobile safety class and a car vs. deer crash.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO John Velsvaag (Ely) checked muzzleloader hunters and a few anglers this past week. Ice conditions continue to improve. Velsvaag also worked snowmobiling enforcement and followed up on fishing complaints.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) completed commercial bear guide inspections. He also checked ice anglers and a few snowmobilers who are out enjoying the snow. Enforcement action was taken for commercial guiding violations.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) attended an Honor Guard meeting at Camp Ripley. She also checked muzzleloader hunters, took a call about an injured wolf, and patrolled grant-in-aid snowmobile trails.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked on a background investigation and patrolled for snowmobiling and angling activity. In spite of plentiful snow, the forest roads, trails, and lakes were nearly vacant of winter activity in the Isabella area, and very little ice-fishing seems to be occurring anywhere in the station.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports logging a few miles on his snowmobile after recent area snowfall. The trails were a little bumpy, but no violations were observed. A snowmobile trespass complaint was investigated, and Hill wants to remind riders that they cannot cut across private property to access the trails. Grouse hunters were contacted. Muzzleloader hunters report that the deer have moved extremely close to the shore, making success limited.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked state trail enforcement on ski and snowmobile trails this past week. Grooming efforts began, with many trail users on the groomed trails. Enforcement action was taken for licensing violations.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) and COC Marc Johnson worked small-game, big-game, ice-fishing and ATVing/snowmobiling enforcement. They followed up on and closed an active investigation from the firearms deer season. Enforcement action and warnings were issued for failure to register deer, failure to validate a site tag, transporting a loaded firearm in a moving vehicle, expired ATV registration, and failure to transfer ownership of an ATV.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked early ice-angling activity during the past week. Ice conditions are starting to improve, although there are scattered spots of slush.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) reports working angling, big-game, and snowmobiling enforcement activities. Angling and spearing activity are resulting in moderate success at best. Ice conditions vary throughout the surrounding area. Assistance was given to local law enforcement agencies. Enforcement action was taken for several angling and snowmobiling violations.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth) followed up on open cases from the deer season and worked the muzzleloader deer season. Snowmobilers were out in force and trails are getting cleaned up and groomed. Trespassing issues were handled involving snowmobiles, and enforcement action was taken for registration violations.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) worked snowmobile enforcement during the week and assisted during a special muzzleloader deer hunt held in Jay Cooke State Park. Humphrey also attended an Honor Guard meeting at Camp Ripley and investigated reports of deer parts being unlawfully disposed of.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked anglers along the shore of Lake Superior in the Duluth and Two Harbors areas and worked snowmobile enforcement in the Two Harbors station with CO Murray, where registration violations were encountered.

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked snowmobile riders and early ice anglers. Lake trout anglers on Lake Superior are finding some fish in deeper spots, with trollers picking up a few salmon when the wind allows. Snowmobile mufflers and registration-related issues continue to be an issue.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked sportfishing and snowmobiling enforcement this past week. Guida continued field training with COC Ryan Hanna. Angling license compliance was good, but one angler was caught using extra lines and another was in possession of an illegal-length northern pike. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Scott Fitzgerald (CCSRA) reports continuing Step 4 field training with COC Emily Leeb. They patrolled for muzzleloader deer and small-game hunters. They also checked area lakes for fishing activity and saw a few anglers. Please be careful on the ice as the conditions vary and there’s lots of slush and open water. Fitzgerald and Leeb took calls for car-killed deer permits and cars being operated on a grant-in-aid snowmobile trail.

CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) patrolled for late-season muzzleloader deer hunters, snowmobilers, and fishers. Enforcement action was taken for numerous snowmobiling violations and hunting deer over bait.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) handled snowmobile trespass calls and patrolled local trails for snowmobiling activity. Speldrich also assisted the State Patrol with a suspect who fled on foot on Interstate 35.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) reports a lost hunter was found in the Mille Lacs WMA and trespass concerns continue to be heard. Assistance was given at the scene of a car-vs.-pedestrian accident. One victim was life-flown in critical condition.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) found some snowmobile riders making use of area trails that had been groomed for the first time of the season. Ice fishing activity was down as anglers were finding ice conditions not safe enough on many lakes. Several trespassing cases from the 2019 firearms deer season were completed. One trespass case was closed that involved a several-week-long battle between two complaining landowners who just couldn’t see eye to eye on property lines, deer stand locations, and overall hunting issues. Grundmeier found the two neighbors had never even met or talked to each other and facilitated an old-fashioned, get-to-know-your-neighbor, face-to-face meeting. The neighborly action ended all disputes and even created a friendship, all without enforcement action.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Caleb Silgjord (Sauk Centre) worked on a background investigation for the upcoming CO Academy. He also gave a law and safety presentation to a snowmobile safety class and checked hunters. Assistance was provided to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office with a helicopter crash.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) assisted several agencies with calls, including a new no-parking area off Highway 22 that anglers used for years to access the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes. He contacted anglers on the lake to advise them to move. Deer-hunting cases continue to be the primary workload.

CO Leah Kampa (Annandale) reports checking muzzleloader, archery deer, and small-game hunters. Assistance was given to Stearns County Sheriff’s Office with a search for a helicopter that crashed. A deer-possession tag was issued. A trespass complaint was investigated.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Blong Lor (Center City) spent the past week working big-game hunters, small-game hunters, ice anglers, and snowmobile riders.

CO Angela Londgren (Cambridge) checked hunters, snowmobile riders, and ATV riders, and assisted with a call about a man overboard in the river who was found to be in his boat.

CO Nathan Benkofske (Milaca) reports an ATV was stopped that was found to be stolen out of the Twin Cities area. Benkofske, with the help of CO Seamans, arrested the individual for possession of stolen property and theft.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) followed up on big-game investigations. Additional time was spent performing equipment maintenance and presenting at a local high school.

CO Rick Reller (Buffalo) followed up on deer cases and captured an injured trumpeter swan that was transported to a rehabilitation center.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Vang Lee (ELCOP) worked deer and small-game hunters in the metro area. Snowmobiling and ice-fishing activities were monitored.

CO James Fogarty (Prior Lake) took a report of shooting from a motor vehicle into a state park. The reporting party stated he observed a vehicle stop and could hear shots fired into the state park. If you have information on this matter, please contact CO Fogarty. The CO also observed a person on the side of a road. The person was wearing blaze orange and carrying what appeared to be an AR-style rifle during the closed firearms season. A dead deer was located in the opposite ditch. Upon further investigation, it was found that the person had hit the deer with his vehicle and was attempting to dispatch it on his own. The driver was advised to report the crash and keep firearms in his vehicle.

CO Mike Lerchen (Bloomington) spent time investigating a baiting complaint. Assistance was provided to a local police department in the investigation of stolen government property.

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) attended a youth pheasant hunt for local high school students, many of whom were pheasant hunting for the first time. Several wetland cases were worked in the area.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Garrett Thomas (Eagan) reports spending time checking shore anglers on the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers and doing follow-up on numerous investigations.

CO Joe Kulhanek (Hastings) spent the week monitoring goose and deer hunters in the area. Some ice anglers are starting to get out on area lakes.

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) and COC Brett Wiltrout investigated a wetland violation that resulted in the issuance of a cease and desist order.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Andrew Dirks (Worthington) and COC Derek Daniels spent time working muzzleloader deer hunters and pheasant hunters and conducting investigations. Enforcement action was taken for deer registration, licenses, and transportation of loaded firearms.

CO Craig Miska (Ortonville) monitored angling, muzzleloader deer- and pheasant-hunting activity during the past week. Miska also assisted in teaching snowmobile safety classes in Appleton and Benson.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Shane Vernier (Willmar) worked deer- and pheasant-hunting activity. He also spoke at a Pheasants Forever meeting and took part in a radio interview. The CO also followed up on a trapping violation.

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) spent time checking pheasant hunters as well as muzzleloader and archery deer hunters. Other time was spent following up on dogs-chasing-deer calls and trespassing violations.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Jamie VanThuyne (Mankato) focused on small-game hunting and trapping activity. He also followed up on several hunting complaints.

CO Corey Wiebusch (Mankato) checked muzzleloader hunters this past week. A trespassing complaint was addressed and ice conditions on area lakes were checked. He also received complaints about individuals illegally shining.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Mitch Boyum (Rushford) reports checking muzzleloader hunters in the area. A few trespass complaints were investigated. Boyum checked a few coyote hunters as well.

CO Annette Kyllo (Rochester) reports an individual who shot a deer with the aid of bait was contacted with enforcement action was taken. A litter complaint involving whole geese and ducks dumped in a ditch was investigated.

CO Brittany Hauser (Red Wing) reports a trespass investigation from the 3B season was completed.