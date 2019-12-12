Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Dec. 13, 2019

Northwest Zone – Capt. Laura Petreikis

IIn Lee County, CPO Palumbo issued a written warning to a Rockfalls bowhunter for the improper tagging of a buck he harvested at Green River State Wildlife Area.

In Lee County, CPOT Williams and CPO Beltran conducted several inspections at Green River State Wildlife Area and discovered hunters unlawfully possessing lead shot, incorrect shot size, no blaze orange/pink, and other violations. In total, three citations and 13 written warnings were issued.

In Mercer County, CPO McKune investigated a deer harvest being reported after the required time of 10:00 p.m. A written warning was issued for the violation.

In Mercer County, CPO McKune issued four written warnings to waterfowl hunters for failure to keep separated bag limits.

In Rock Island County, CPO Posateri responded to the Bass Street YMCA Rowing facility for a reported oil spill. There was a motorboat with maintenance issues, and a mixture of gas with oil had been spilled into the water. The Moline Fire Department donated a boom to the facility manager, and they were able to contain the spill. The facility will be responsible for contacting an environmental cleanup company for the removal of the boom. No criminal charges were filed.

In Whiteside County, CPO Palumbo issued a written warning to a young Morrison deer hunter for transporting an uncased crossbow in the backseat of his pickup truck.

In Whiteside County, CPO Palumbo issued a Dolton man a written warning for using lead shot on Big Bend Fish and Wildlife Area’s non-toxic shot only upland game area.

In Bureau County, CPO Stanbary and CPOT Kiprono responded to a report of a capsized boat at a private duck club in the backwaters of the Illinois River. While waterfowl hunting, a group of three men capsized their 14-foot jon boat. One of the hunters used his cell phone to contact a nearby hunter, and that hunter rescued the men from their capsized boat. The men were taken to shore where they were evaluated by paramedics. All refused medical treatment.

In Fulton County, While conducting waterfowl hunting compliance enforcement on the Illinois River, CPO Thompson issued two citations for unlawful hunting with an unplugged shotgun and one citation for unlawful transport of an uncased firearm on a boat. He also issued two citations for boat safety and registration violations and written warnings for unlawful fishing without permission and trespass.

In Henderson County, CPO McKune issued one citation to a waterfowl hunter for taking over the daily limit of ducks. He issued four citations to waterfowl hunters for failing to keep separate bag limits, along with two written warnings for failing to have the required windshield cards for parking and hunting at a state public waterfowl hunting area. The bagged waterfowl related to this case were seized.

Northeast Zone – Capt. Jed Whitchurch

In Lee County, CPO Palumbo issued a written warning to a Rockfalls bowhunter for the improper tagging of a buck he harvested at Green River State Wildlife Area.

In Lee County, CPOT Williams and CPO Beltran conducted several inspections at Green River State Wildlife Area and discovered hunters unlawfully possessing lead shot, incorrect shot size, no blaze orange/pink, and other violations. In total, three citations and 13 written warnings were issued.

In Mercer County, CPO McKune investigated a deer harvest being reported after the required time of 10:00 p.m. A written warning was issued for the violation.

In Mercer County, CPO McKune issued four written warnings to waterfowl hunters for failure to keep separated bag limits.

In Rock Island County, CPO Posateri responded to the Bass Street YMCA Rowing facility for a reported oil spill. There was a motorboat with maintenance issues, and a mixture of gas with oil had been spilled into the water. The Moline Fire Department donated a boom to the facility manager, and they were able to contain the spill. The facility will be responsible for contacting an environmental cleanup company for the removal of the boom. No criminal charges were filed.

In Whiteside County, CPO Palumbo issued a written warning to a young Morrison deer hunter for transporting an uncased crossbow in the backseat of his pickup truck.

In Whiteside County, CPO Palumbo issued a Dolton man a written warning for using lead shot on Big Bend Fish and Wildlife Area’s non-toxic shot only upland game area.

In Bureau County, CPO Stanbary and CPOT Kiprono responded to a report of a capsized boat at a private duck club in the backwaters of the Illinois River. While waterfowl hunting, a group of three men capsized their 14-foot jon boat. One of the hunters used his cell phone to contact a nearby hunter, and that hunter rescued the men from their capsized boat. The men were taken to shore where they were evaluated by paramedics. All refused medical treatment.

In Fulton County, While conducting waterfowl hunting compliance enforcement on the Illinois River, CPO Thompson issued two citations for unlawful hunting with an unplugged shotgun and one citation for unlawful transport of an uncased firearm on a boat. He also issued two citations for boat safety and registration violations and written warnings for unlawful fishing without permission and trespass.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson investigated a hunting accident where a hunter fell from his tree stand during descent. The man broke his leg and wrist and had to undergo surgery.

In Henderson County, CPO McKune issued one citation to a waterfowl hunter for taking over the daily limit of ducks. He issued four citations to waterfowl hunters for failing to keep separate bag limits, along with two written warnings for failing to have the required windshield cards for parking and hunting at a state public waterfowl hunting area. The bagged waterfowl related to this case were seized.

Central Zone – Capts. Laura Petreikis and Jed Whitchurch

In Greene County, While conducting a night patrol, CPO Wright observed a vehicle stop in the road and shine a spotlight from the vehicle. He then heard two gunshots fired from the stopped vehicle. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted, and the occupants were in found to be in possession of an uncased handgun and a spotlight. Open alcohol was also observed in the vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle admitted to spotlighting and firing the handgun at deer in the field. Multiple citations were issued to the individuals.

In Hancock County, CPO Wheatley and CPOT Leannah apprehended a Kentucky resident hunter that was hunting without an Illinois license or habitat stamp, and appropriate enforcement action was taken. The officers were also able to ascertain that the hunter took a spring turkey in Franklin County without a hunting license or habitat stamp. That issue was passed onto the Franklin County CPO.

In Macoupin County, CPO Gushleff was contacted by a hunter who observed another hunter shoot a deer with a gun during archery deer season. The hunter confronted the subject and determined the hunter was a 15-year-old boy. CPO Gushleff investigated the incident, and the boy did not have a hunting license, habitat stamp, or deer permits. The boy was also on land that he did not have permission to be on. The boy was located, and he was with two other boys who did possess a hunting license and archery deer permits. The adult who was involved with the boys was not a hunter and stated he did not really know what they were doing. After speaking with the boy about the incident, it was determined the boy did not know what he was doing and panicked when the hunter confronted him. He left the deer in the field, and CPO Gushleff explained that it was a violation of the Wildlife Code to leave the deer to waste. After educating the boy on the violations he committed, his mother arrived. CPO Gushleff spoke to his mother. The boy was issued one citation and five written warnings for the incident. He apologized to the officer, and he was given a business card to contact the CPO anytime he had a question or issue.

In Cass County, CPO Wahlbrink cited a man for hunting over a large bait hole at Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area. Soil sampling results revealed the baited hole contained 12 times the amount of salt in comparison with the surrounding soil. In a separate incidence, CPO Wahlbrink discovered a new hunter who had not tagged a deer immediately upon harvest. The hunter explained that he was heading back to his vehicle to retrieve his deer cart prior to tagging the deer. The hunter was educated on the importance of tagging deer immediately upon harvest, and a written warning was issued.

In Cass County, while conducting deer enforcement at Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, CPO Thornley spoke to a hunter who stated that he believed he found a stolen tractor in the trees. CPO Thornley confirmed that the description matched the tractor that was stolen from the area. He assisted the Cass County Sheriff’s Department in the recovery of the stolen tractor.

While conducting compliance checks, CPO Wahlbrink discovered a shotgun that was not equipped with a plug, making it capable of holding more than three shells. A citation was issued to the hunter. Another check led to the discovery of a waterfowl hunter who had lead shotgun slugs in his shell bag, and a written warning was issued.

South Zone – Capt. Eric Manker

In Clinton County, CPO Macias conducted waterfowl enforcement at Carlyle Lake. A compliance check was done with a trio of hunters. A state waterfowl stamp was missing, and the hunter said that the vendor did not put that on his license. The hunter was advised that it is up to the hunter to ensure that they have all required documents, licenses, permits needed before going out on his hunt regardless of who the vendor is. A citation was issued, and he was encouraged to get his state waterfowl stamp before his next outing.

In Monroe County, CPO Schachner repeatedly checked several baited deer stands on the same property over the course of multiple deer seasons. In addition to apples and corn, one of the bait sites had a large amount of salt/mineral. He spoke with the landowner/hunter who placed the bait, and the landowner admitted placing 200 pounds of salt/mineral mix each year at one of the locations every year for at least 3-4 years. The subject was educated on the potential impact/spread of chronic wasting disease (which is directly across the river in Missouri). The subject was cited for the bait and instructed to completely remove it. Both the landowner and the CPO agreed it would likely require the use of a backhoe and large trailer to remove the enormous amount of baited soil.

In Washington County, while on patrol of a known baited site, CPO Schachner and CPOT Roundcount encountered three adult men deer hunting the property during the youth gun deer season. Two subjects were cited for no blaze orange/pink, and a third subject was cited for hunting with aid of bait and for trapping the previous year without a valid trapping license. An otter hide was seized as contraband, and the three subjects were instructed to completely remove all deer bait from the property. They were also educated on the potential impact and severity of chronic wasting disease and the part that baiting takes in spreading it. All three subjects also received multiple written warnings, and a county road sign was seized and returned to the highway department.

In Franklin County, CPO T. Williams responded to a report of possible poaching. He located two hunters in a vehicle, and they were hauling a deer out of a field. While evidence to sustain the initial complaint was not found, both hunters were transporting crossbows in the vehicle without enclosing them in a case or making them inoperable.

In Hamilton County, CPO T. Williams received a complaint about someone “starting early” during the youth firearm deer season. The complaint area was investigated; and while nothing was found to substantiate the complaint, a deer stand was located which had a mineral block and scattered corn. There was also a trail camera on the bait. CPO Williams returned later the same day to locate an archery deer hunter in the stand, and additional corn had been placed by the hunter. The hunter was cited for deer hunting over bait, and a written warning was issued for not wearing blaze orange/pink clothing during the youth firearm deer season.

In Pope County, CPO Wilkinson is investigating a case involving multiple dumped deer carcasses with missing heads, gunshot wounds, and illegally baited deer stands. In addition, CPO Wilkinson conducted multiple hunter compliance checks. One deer hunter was found hunting without a hunting license in possession and no habitat stamp. Appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Clay County, CPO Smith was given information by an individual that he observed a pile of bait in an area where he was removing a tree stand. He accompanied the individual to the area and observed the mineral. The bait was sitting near a ground blind which was unoccupied at the time. He returned to the area a few weeks later and found an individual sitting in the ground blind with a crossbow. The baited area contained cracked corn with sunflower seeds scattered on the ground near the mineral bait. CPO Smith inquired who else was hunting the area. The individual said his son and grandson were in a different area on the leased ground. They proceeded to the area where the others were hunting, and the CPO found more bait dumped on the ground which consisted of cracked corn and sunflower seeds. They walked back to the truck and waited for the two individuals to come in. When they arrived, CPO Smith issued one citation each for hunting deer over bait, two written warnings for no habitat stamp, and one written warning for feeding deer.