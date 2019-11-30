Outdoor News Radio – Nov. 30, 2019

What’s up with lower firearms deer harvests in both Minnesota and Wisconsin this fall? Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman break down the latest harvest and license sales trends in this week’s opening segments. Then the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’s Large Carnivore Specialist Dan Stark joins Rob to discuss the DNR’s intentions to review and update the state wolf management plan. Stark explains that the agency is seeking citizens to serve on a wolf advisory committee. Stan Tekiela stops in to recap the 2019 autumn bird migration season and the excellent mushroom hunting of 2019.