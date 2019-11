Study: ‘Hidden overharvest’ driving Wisconsin walleye decline

(Wisconsin DNR)

Over the last few decades, walleye in Wisconsin have been on a downward trend. As lakes in the upper Midwest warm due to climate change, this cool-water species has found itself with less habitat in which to thrive. Add in factors like lakefront development and loss of shoreline habitat, and the iconic fishery isn’t what it used to be. For the complete story, click here.