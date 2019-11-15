For first time, CWD detected in Montana moose

Kalispell, Mont. — A moose in northwest Montana tested positive for chronic wasting disease, marking the first time the disease has been detected in the species in Montana.

A hunter harvested the bull moose in late October near Pulpit Mountain west of Quartz Creek and north of Troy. The harvest occurred less than half a mile to the west of the existing Libby CWD Management Zone.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks collected the voluntary sample from the moose and submitted it for testing to the Veterinary Diagnostic Lab at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. The lab identified it to be suspected of CWD infection and confirmed the positive detection with a second test.