New York Outdoor News Calendar – Nov. 15, 2019

Season Dates

Nov. 15: Bobcat hunting and trapping season closes (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 15: Ruffed grouse season closes (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 15: Early archery and crossbow deer and bear season closes (Southern Zone)

Nov. 15: Canada goose season closes (Northeast and East Central zones)

Nov. 16: Firearms deer and bear season opens (Southern Zone)

Nov. 16: Fall turkey season opens (Suffolk County)

Nov. 23: Canada goose season reopens (Northeast, East Central, Central and Western zones)

Nov. 23: Duck season reopens (Lake Champlain Zone)

Nov. 23: Snow goose season opens (Long Island)

Nov. 25: Mink and muskrat trapping season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 25: Beaver trapping season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 28: Canada goose season reopens (Eastern Zone)

Nov. 29: Fall turkey season closes (Suffolk County)

Nov. 30: Fisher and marten trapping season closes (portions of Northern Zone)

Nov. 30: Muskellunge season closes

Nov. 30: Bass season closes (statewide, general regulations)

Nov. 30: Striped bass season closes (north of George Washington Bridge)

Nov. 30: Hickory shad season closes

Nov. 30: Canada goose season reopens (Hudson Valley Zone)

Nov. 30: Duck season reopens (Western Zone)

Dec. 1: Catch-and-release, artificial lures only bass season opens

Dec. 1: Canada goose season closes (Northeast, West Central, East Central, Western, Central and Eastern zones)

Dec. 1: Duck season closes (Southeastern and Long Island zones)

Dec. 7: Canada goose season reopens (Western, Central and Eastern zones)

Dec. 7: Duck season reopens (Southeastern and Long Island zones)

Dec. 8: Regular deer and bear season closes (Northern and Southern zones)

Dec. 8: Duck season closes (Northeast Zone)

Dec. 9: Late archery and muzzleloader deer season opens (portions of Northern Zone)

Dec. 9: Late archery and muzzleloader deer and bear season opens (Southern Zone)

Dec. 9: Tautog (blackfish) season closes (Long Island Sound region)

Dec. 9: Varying hare season closes (portions of Southern Zone)

Dec. 10: Fisher trapping season closes (portions of state)

Dec. 15: Late archery and muzzleloader deer season closes (portions of Northern Zone)

Dec. 15: Mink and muskrat trapping season opens (Long Island)

Dec. 15: Striped bass season closes (marine waters, south of George Washington Bridge)

Dec. 17: Late archery and muzzleloader deer and bear season closes (Southern Zone)

Dec. 22: Tautog (blackfish) season closes (New York Bight region)

Dec. 28: Brant season opens (Long Island Zone)

Dec. 29: Canada goose season closes (Hudson Valley Zone)

Dec. 29: Duck season closes (Lake Champlain Zone)

Dec. 31: Snow goose season closes (Lake Champlain Zone)

Dec. 31: Scup (porgy) season closes

Dec. 31: Black sea bass season closes

Dec. 31: Pheasant season closes (portions of state)

Dec. 31: Bobwhite quail season closes (Orange and Putnam counties)

Jan. 5: Suffolk County special firearms deer season opens

Jan. 5: Duck season closes (Western Zone)

Jan. 13: Canada goose season closes (South Zone)

Jan. 16: Snow goose season reopens (Lake Champlain Zone)

Jan. 26: Brant season closes (Long Island Zone)

Jan. 31: Westchester County regular (bowhunting-only) deer and bear season closes

Jan. 31: Suffolk County special firearms deer season closes

Jan. 31: Canada goose season closes (Eastern Zone)

Banquets/Fundraisers

Dec. 6: Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 6 p.m., 230 Elm Southampton. For more info call Mandy Sachtleben, 631-926-2533.

Jan. 18, 2020: Eastern New York Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Red Lion Hotel, Albany. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Jan. 25, 2020: Wine Country Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Kings Banquet Center. For more info call Mike Van Zile, 315-679-6336.

Feb. 22, 2020: Central New York Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Syracuse/Liverpool. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

March 14, 2020: Western New York Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., The Willows, Holland. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

March 28, 2020: Tobehanna Creek Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4 p.m., Community Center, Watkins Glen. For more info call Mike Van Zile, 315-679-6336.

April 3, 2020: Cortland County Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, Cortland. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

April 25, 2020: Stony Brook Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4 p.m., Dansville Fire Department, Dansville. For more info call Tricia Griese, 845-447-4543.

Shows

Dec. 7-8: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, The Events Building, Clarence. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 9-3. For more info go online to www.nfgshows.com.

Jan. 4-5, 2020: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 9-3. For more information go online to www.nfgshows.com



Jan. 9-12, 2020: Outdoor Sports Trade Show, Thursday & Friday, 1-8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-8; Sunday 10-5, New Jersey Convention Center, Edison. N.J. For more info call Jennifer Bain, 212-564-8823.

Jan. 25-26, 2020: New York State Arms Collectors Association Albany Gun Show, Empire State Plaza Convention Center, Albany, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (between 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Feb. 2, 2020: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Sidney Gun & Knife, Elk’s Club, Sidney, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Feb. 2, 2020: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call (631) 669-0094.

March 1, 2020: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Oneonta Gun and Knife Show, Quality Inn, Route 23 Southside, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

April 18-19, 2020: New York State Arms Collectors Association Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds Empire Expo Center, Syracuse, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (between 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

April 19, 2020: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call (631) 669-0094.

Aug. 9, 2020: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Unadilla Gun Show and Flea Market, Unadilla Rod and Gun Club, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Sept. 19-20, 2020: New York State Arms Collectors Association Albany Gun Show, Empire State Plaza Convention Center, Albany, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (between 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Oct. 11, 2020: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Lisle Knife and Gun Show, Lisle Fire Co., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Oct. 25, 2020: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call (631) 669-0094.

Nov. 8, 2020: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Oneonta Gun and Knife Show, Quality Inn, Route 23 Southside, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

Education/Seminars

Dec. 28: Erie County Trappers Assoc. Education, 9-1 p.m., Collins Conservation Club. For more info call Patti Wattengel, 716-337-2556.

* * *

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. For more info call Matthew Musto, 518-456-6383.

* * *

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to:

www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york

Special Events

Dec. 7: Fur Harvesters Association of Jefferson County Auction. Mannsville Fire Hall. For more info call Charlie, 315-771-1839.

Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 15, 2020: Genesee Valley Trappers Association Fur Auctions, held at the clubhouse, County Route 32, Honeoye. Fur check-in starting at 7:00 a.m.; sale starts at 10 a.m. For more information contact Tom at (585)229-4759

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. For info Mark Matt, 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. For info call Robin Chernow, 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. For more info call Audrey Lewis, 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info, Lorraine Jackson, 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. For more info call Arthur Fuhrman, 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. For more info call Michael Finn, 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. For more info contact Don at 315-591-0581 or Bruce at 315-591-3525.