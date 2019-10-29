DNR seeks help in assessing deer exposure to neonicotinoids [video]

The Minnesota DNR is conducting a pilot study to screen hunter-harvested deer for the presence of neonicotinoids, and we need you to send in a spleen sample.

Neonicotinoid pesticides are insecticides that are applied through seed treatments, in foliar sprays, applied granularly to pastures and injected into trees.

A recent study in South Dakota found that white-tailed deer exposed to high levels of neonicotinoids, in a controlled setting, showed behavioral changes and also had reduced fawn survival. We want to determine if wild deer in Minnesota are being exposed and to what level.

Using the density of row crops (corn, wheat and soybeans; see map below) as basis for potential exposure, we hope to collect a total of 800 samples equally divided in areas with low, medium and high row crop density.

If significant exposure is found in a part of the state, we can design a more specific study to understand how those deer are being exposure and what the specific population affects may be.