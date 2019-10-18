State record smallmouth bass confirmed by DNR

DNR has confirmed Illinois has a new state record for smallmouth bass. Joseph Capilupo, of LaGrange, landed the 7 pound, 3 ounce smallie late Monday night while fishing the Lake Michigan Shoreline in downtown Chicago.

After DNR biologists went through the process of certifying the record, the smallmouth’s final measurements were confirmed at 22 ¼ inches, with a girth of 16 ½ inches.

The former Illinois record smallmouth was caught in Fulton County in 1985 and weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.

