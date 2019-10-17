Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Oct. 18, 2019

Northwest Zone– Captain Laura Petreikis

In Whiteside County, CPO Teas received a disposition involving a subject who killed a buck during the archery season and failed to tag it. The subject then had another subject purchase a permit to tag the deer. The antlers were seized, and both subjects were charged. The subject who purchased the additional permit paid a fine of $120. The subject who failed to tag the deer and used a permit belonging to another received fines totaling $957 and a suspension of his hunting privileges until August 2020.

In LaSalle County, While patrolling LaSalle Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, CPO Murry and CPOT Leannah discovered two individuals inside the area after the posted closing time. They were also in possession of and fishing with live bluegill taken from another body of water. Two citations were written for the offenses.

In LaSalle County, CPO Stanbary issued a citation to a fisherman at Starved Rock State Park after he was found to be in possession of a short smallmouth bass. The fish was successfully released back into the Illinois River. Two written warnings were issued to other fishermen who were parked in prohibited areas of Starved Rock State Park.

In LaSalle County, CPO Stanbary assisted two hikers who called 911 after a dog and its owner became stranded along a steep bank of the Illinois River. The hikers reported that one of the dogs broke away from its leash and chased an animal over a steep bank that descended to the Illinois River. Once the dog became stranded, the dog’s owner went down the steep embankment and became stranded as well. He assisted the stranded hiker by lowering a rope to their location and helping the hiker and dog out of the River and up the steep embankment. Both were not injured.

In LaSalle County, while patrolling the Illinois River, CPO Stanbary noticed a group of fishermen near the Henry Boat Ramp. One individual was drinking beer and throwing the cans under a large piece of concrete near the water’s edge. When he approached the group, the same subject attempted to hide the open 12 pack. The man who was observed littering was cited for pollution of a waterway, and a second subject was issued a warning for untagged devices.

In Winnebago County, CPO Kaufman responded to Olsen Lake in Rock Cut State Park. The initial report was that a kayaker had capsized and was in the water. Another boater said the kayaker had made it to shore. The kayaker was not in a location easily accessible by land. Loves Park Fire Department launched a boat and transported him to the boat ramp. He was complaining of left leg pain and was taken to a local hospital.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson conducted sport fishing compliance checks. He witnessed a bank fisherman smoking and discarding a cigarette in the water. The subject also had a small amount of suspected cannabis on his person. Appropriate enforcement action was taken. In a separate incidence, CPO Thompson issued a citation for no fishing license.

In Ogle County, CPO Beltran arrested a man at White Pines Forest State Park who was wanted on an armed and dangerous warrant. The man was transported to the Ogle County Jail.

In JoDaviess County, CPO Hoftender and CPOT Martin observed a kayaker on the Apple River and conducted a safety check. The Hanover man was issued a citation for failure to have a wearable PFD on board his kayak.

In JoDaviess County, CPO Hoftender and CPOT Martin issued written warnings to two Palatine men at Apple River Canyon State Park for not having their fishing license in possession.

In JoDaviess County, CPOT Peecher responded to a report of an abandoned boat at the base of Chestnut Mountain Resort. No one had been reported missing, and the boat appeared to have come unmoored from the rising water level.s

Northeast Zone – Capt. Jed Whitchurch

In Lake County, CPO Kelley and CPOT Doescher arrested a repeat offender for illegal snagging. The man was caught two years ago for the same offense.

In Lake County, while patrolling Adeline Jay Geo-Karis Illinois Beach State Park, CPO Reid, CPOT Iaffaldano, and Sgt. Schreiber observed a pickup with several occupants who were not wearing seatbelts. A traffic stop was conducted, and numerous violations were documented. The driver was arrested for driving while suspended, DUI drugs, possession of cannabis, more than 30 grams but less than 100 grams, and open container. A female in the backseat was charged with consumption of alcohol by a minor, open container, possession of cannabis, less than 10 grams, and arrested on an outstanding warrant. Another passenger was cited for cannabis, less than 10 grams.

In Lake County, CPO Winters cited a subject for failure to check traps every calendar day after a skunk was left in a live trap for several days.

In McHenry County, CPOs Kelley and Winters responded to a nuisance trapping complaint. A resident had trapped a skunk and did not know what to do with it. She had been trying to trap squirrels. The skunk was disposed of properly, and appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In McHenry County, CPO Kelley cited a subject for failure to immediately release an undersized largemouth bas

In Kankakee County, CPO Farber located two dove hunters hunting a field without proper hunting licenses, and they were in possession of three doves. Appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Kendall County, CPO Bergland received a call regarding a goose that was caught in a soccer net in a park in Yorkville. When he arrived, the goose was severely entangled in the net. He was able to cut the goose from the net, and he transported it to the Fox River where it was released and swam away.

In Will County, CPO Honiotes responded to multiple complaints of illegal trapping of nuisance animals. He educated the complainants and trappers about living with wildlife in Illinois.

In Cook County, While conducting sport fishing enforcement, CPOT Kusta checked two fishermen who did not have a valid Illinois sport fishing license. The fishermen were educated on the licensing laws, and appropriate enforcement action was taken. In a separate incidence, he checked a fisherman who had live gobies in his possession. Appropriate enforcement action was taken. Another fisherman was observed snagging out of season. Appropriate enforcement action was taken; and the fisherman was educated on snagging regulations regarding seasons, prohibited areas, and snagging within 200 feet of a moored watercraft.

In DuPage County, CPOTs Kusta and Gates investigated a nuisance wildlife trapping complaint in a residential neighborhood. CPOT Kusta observed a live trap set up outside the residence. Contact was made with the trapper, and he admitted the trap was his. The trapper was educated on the laws regarding trapping nuisance wildlife, and appropriate enforcement action was taken.

Central Zone – Capt. Jim Mayes

In Logan County, while conducting fishing enforcement at Edward R. Madigan State Fish and Wildlife Area, CPO Thornley checked two men who had three poles between them. When asked for their licenses, one of the men stated he was not fishing. The second fisherman stated that they were his poles. The fisherman was cited for three poles on a two-pole limit lake.

In Logan County, CPOT Wahlbrink rescued an injured screech owl that had been hit by a vehicle. A brief exam revealed that the owl had a broken wing. The owl was taken to the Illinois Raptor Center where it is expected to make a full recovery.

In Mason County, Sgt. Gilmer, CPO Thornley, and US Fish and Wildlife Refuge Officer Carr, along with his K-9, conducted a waterfowl detail along the Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge. During this detail, CPO Thornley found a father and son hunting geese. Neither hunter had their hunting documents in their possession, and the young son was using an unplugged shotgun. The father was issued a citation for no hunting license in possession and a warning was issued for the son’s unplugged shotgun. All three officers checked multiple boats that were returning from teal hunting. Two written warnings were issued for failure to maintain separate bag limits. One citation was issued to a boat operator for insufficient number of PFDs on a vessel, and two written warnings were issued for no Type IV PFD and no cut off lanyard.

In Sangamon County, CPOT Wahlbrink investigated a boating accident on Lake Springfield that involved a man who fell overboard while fishing. A good Samaritan observed the man fall overboard and rendered help. The man was able to re-board his boat and continued to fish.

In Coles County, CPOT Hyatt responded to a call of a dead deer on a resident’s property. A salvage tag was issued to the landowner, and the deer was reported to an DNR biologist.

In Coles County, CPO Barnes observed a large pile of trash dumped on the Embarras River. A search of the garbage revealed an address of a residence in Charleston. He interviewed the subject at that address, and the subject admitted to dumping the garbage. The subject picked up all the trash, and a citation was issued for pollution of a waterway.

In Cumberland County, CPOT Hyatt assisted CPO Mieure with a hunter harassment call. The issue was resolved with statements taken from both parties involved, and no enforcement action was taken.

In Cumberland County, CPO Wellum responded to a call regarding an injured pigeon. The pigeon was found to be a banded racing pigeon, and it did not seem to have any injuries. He transported the pigeon to a safe location to monitor it for the night, and it flew away the next morning.

In Edgar County, CPO Wellum responded to a residence regarding a report of a sick deer. He dispatched the deer and transported it to an DNR biologist for examination. The biologist removed samples of the deer’s tissue and sent them to a laboratory for testing.

In Vermilion County, while conducting foot patrol on state lands, CPO Sanford located a mineral block and trail camera on private property, just outside the boundary of the state land. He eventually located the individual responsible for placement of the bait, and the individual was issued a citation for unlawful placement of bait accessible to white-tailed deer.

South Zone – Capt. Eric Manker

In Madison County, CPO Liebl was notified by a conservation worker at Horseshoe Lake State Park of an unusual jaw bone that was found. The jaw bone was brought to Cahokia Mounds and identified as a human jaw. The Madison County Coroner was contacted and agreed that the bone looked very old. The jaw bone was turned over to the DNR Archaeologist for further investigation. A search of the area where the jaw bone was found revealed other bone fragments. The DNR archaeologist will continue investigating the area.

In Randolph county, CPO Sievers and CPOT Roundcount checked a fisherman in a boat at the Sparta T Cut. The fisherman’s fishing privileges had been revoked for being delinquent on child support, and his fishing license was seized.

In St. Clair County, CPO Schachner completed an investigation involving multiple subjects who bought and sold a boat without transferring the title and registration. The boat trailer was also in the same situation but did not have a title which matched the trailer. The final purchaser attempted to title and register the boat/trailer but was unsuccessful due to the previous owner’s failure to do so properly. The final purchaser approached CPO Schachner for assistance. After the investigation, CPO Schachner was able to correct the matter so the boat could be titled. A citation was issued to a former owner and several other citations are pending. Secretary of State Police are following up on the trailer titling issue.

In Franklin County, CPO T. Williams conducted a fishing license compliance check on a subject fishing from a boat on Lake Moses. The subject advised that they had a fishing license, but it was in their wallet in the car. A check of the license database revealed that the subject had a child support block and could not have any licenses issued by the DNR. A citation was issued.

In Gallatin County, CPO T. Williams was contacted by Officer Schelling of the US Fish and Wildlife Service to assist with the report of a dead bald eagle along Route 13. An immature bald eagle was transferred to the US Fish and Wildlife Service for submission to the national eagle repository.

In Saline County, While conducting waterfowl enforcement, CPO Knop observed a single hunter from a distance. The hunter had teal in his decoys before legal shooting time and had multiple other species land in his decoys while he was hunting. As the hunter was packing up for the day, he conducted a compliance check; and no violations were found. He expressed his gratitude for how the hunter conducted himself in the field.

In Lawrence County, While patrolling Red Hills State Park, CPO Taylor observed a truck advertising a plumbing company from Marion. A check of the truck’s license plate revealed that the truck was reported stolen. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver admitted to stealing the vehicle from Carbondale. The driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and driving while revoked. More charges are pending in Jackson County.

In Jackson County, CPO Tapley and CPOT K. Williams checked a group of teal hunters. One subject was found to be using a shotgun capable of holding more than three shells. All three hunters were also found to be in possession of cannabis. Appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Union County, While on patrol in the Shawnee National Forest, CPO Vasicek and CPOT K. Williams discovered a large, unlawful dump site. Among the discarded items were electronic equipment, chemicals, and firearm ammunition reloading supplies. A small amount of evidence was gathered at the scene, and a suspect’s address was developed. The CPOs interviewed a male subject who ultimately confessed to multiple dump sites. The subject was cited for the offense and given a timeframe to clean up the items he had dumped.