Outdoor News Show Us Your Stand Photo Contest Entries

Steve Walters - Minnesota

Built this elevated platform (8'x8'x10')that we put hub style pop up blinds on. We made it so my dad can drive out to it on his polaris ranger and then just have to climb up the stairs to get in. We have had 3 generations hunting out of it at once. I shot the biggest buck of my life while hunting out of it with my dad one month after my mom passed away. Every deer season, I hunt at least twice out of this blind just to hunt with my dad as I don't know how many more seasons we will have to do this together. He sits and has his corncob pipe and his coffee. And I complain about the noise he makes. I don't care if we see a deer when we are up there. Being in the blind with my dad is what deer hunting is all about.