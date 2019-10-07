Millennium Tree Stands and Climbing Sticks

CHECK OUT THE “SHOW US YOUR TREE STAND PHOTO CONTEST” HERE



M100U Product Details:

The M100 is one of the classic and most popular trees stand designs ever made; the M100U combines those design features with an aluminum-frame construction, giving it a weight of only 13.5 pounds — 20 percent lighter than the original M100. The M100U has the patented ComfortMAX seat with a back and side straps, providing the hunter a comfortable, stable seat that won’t collect water. While the seat folds up for bowhunters who want a stand-up shot, the M100U can be mounted with the M101 optional shooting rail for gun or crossbow hunters. And when it’s time to switch to a new stand site, the M100U folds flat and is easily carried with the included backpack straps. This is a stand that does it all, for bow or gun hunters, season after season.

FEATURES:

SafeLink included

20% lighter than the original M100

CamLock Chain Receiver included

Durable powder coat finish

Comfortable, quiet, easy setup

Exclusive, patented comfortMAX contoured, tight sling seat

Seat folds up for standing shots

Easily folds flat for backpacking

Backpack straps included

Full body harness (meets or exceeds industry standards recognized by TMA)

Product meets or exceeds industry standards recognized by TMA

SPECIFICATIONS:

Material ALUMINUM

Capacity 300 lbs.

Weight 14.5 lbs.

Platform W 20” D 38”

Seat Size W 20” D 16”

Seat Height 17”

M250 Product Details:

Climbing sticks made for the high achievers. Versatile design can be used on any healthy tree, even if the tree is crooked. The M250 Hang-On Aluminum Climbing Sticks are lightweight and stackable. A double loop connection straps with the easy pull cam buckle to keep things secure. To provide increased foot clearance, the alternating steps include a sure traction angled design.

FEATURES:

Lightweight Aluminum Construction

Single Tube design

Alternating steps with sure traction angled design for increased foot clearance

Anti slip step

Double loop connection straps with easy pull cam buckle

Stackable design for easy transport

No moving parts and no metal to metal contact

No assembly required

Meets or exceeds industry standards recognized by TMA

Available in a helpful 4-pack set, the 2018 Millennium M250 Hang-On Climbing Sticks are the perfect tool for high achieving hunters.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Material: Powder Coated Aluminum

Capacity: 300 lbs.

Weight: 2.6 lbs. each

Length: 32” each

Width: 6” each

Step Distance: 10”



About Millennium:

Millennium Stands have long been recognized as the most comfortable stands on the market. From Texas to Alberta and South Carolina to Idaho, outfitters and guides know the best way to increase your chances of seeing a trophy animal is to sit in a prime location from sun up until sundown. Millennium stands are engineered for that purpose – to be the most comfortable and quietest stands period. Every angle, hinge, and weld has been tested under the most extreme conditions by the most cynical and scrutinizing hunters. Each Millennium option is the best compromise of weight, quietness, strength, security and comfort for its intended use. For more information, please visit Millennium Treestands’ website, https://millenniumstands.com/.