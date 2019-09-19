Illinois Outdoor News Calendar – Sept. 20, 2019

Northwest Zone– Captain Laura Petreikis

In Carroll County, while conducting boat safety inspections at a ramp along the Mississippi River, CPO Teas and CPOT Spinka observed a subject having difficulty backing his trailer to the ramp. After getting his trailer in the water, the subject exited his vehicle and began talking to the CPOs. It was determined that the man was intoxicated, and he was arrested for DUI. The man refused to provide a breath sample.

In JoDaviess County, CPO Hoftender and CPOT Doescher conducted fishing compliance checks at Hanover Bluff. One fisherman was found to not have her fishing license on her person, even though she said she had purchased a license. CPOT Doescher checked the POS system and found that the woman’s fishing license was revoked for child support. She was issued a citation for fishing without a license.

In Ogle County, CPOT Hyatt and CPO Beltran arrested a Maple Park man for operating a boat under the influence and careless operation after he crashed his boat into a tree on the Rock River. The female passenger was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The operator refused to submit a breath sample. With the assistance of the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office, CPOT Hyatt prepared a search warrant to obtain a blood sample. After the warrant was issued, a forced blood draw was performed at the hospital. The operator was booked into the Ogle County Jail on a Class 4 felony.

In Rock Island County, CPO Francisko conducted a boat safety inspection on a bass boat on Pool 15 of the Mississippi River. It was determined that the man had 11 largemouth bass, with several being under the 14-inch minimum length limit. The man was issued a citation and a written warning for the violations. All the fish were successfully returned to the water.

In LaSalle County, CPOT Willand and CPO Finn investigated a complaint of fishermen keeping short smallmouth bass. They discovered two fishermen with short smallmouth bass, and one was littering by leaving his beer cans and broken pole near the river’s edge. Each man received a citation for keeping short fish, and one man also received a citation for littering.

In Christian County, CPOs Macias and Wichern conducted a recreational boating and OUI patrol on Sangchris Lake. During the patrol, they issued citations for catching sunfish with a casting net, no PFD on a two-year-old child, no boat lanyard, and illegal transportation of an open alcoholic beverage in the launch parking lot. Several written warnings were issued for short crappie, no lanyard, no Type IV throwable, no boat lights, unnumbered motorboat, no fire extinguisher, and no sounding device.

Northeast Zone – Capt. Jed Whitchurch

In Lake County, CPOs Reid and Knop responded to a domestic complaint at Chain O’Lakes State Park. The victim stated that her husband had hit her in the head and cut her neck with a knife. The heavily intoxicated offending subject was discovered passed out on the floor of the women’s outhouse. The victim was transported to the hospital for her injuries, and the offender was arrested for felony domestic battery and transported to the Lake County Jail.

In Kankakee County, While conducting hunter compliance checks, CPOTs Prasun and Elliot checked four waterfowl hunters. No violations were found. In a separate incidence, CPOT Prasun conducted hunter compliance checks on three dove hunters. One hunter was given a written warning for an unplugged shotgun.

In Kendall County, CPO Bergland received complaints that an airboat operator was running an illegal, unlicensed business and giving airboat rides up and down the Fox River. The investigation conducted by CPO Bergland and Sgt. Wollgast revealed that the operator did not have the proper license to conduct this type of activity, and charges are pending for numerous violations.

In Will County, CPO Bergland and Sgt. Wollgast responded to an ongoing complaint of loud music coming from several different boats that were parked on an island on the Kankakee River. Several boat owners were advised of the possible ramifications if the situation continued.

In Cook County, CPOT Prasun received a nuisance animal complaint regarding a coyote that was approaching residents near the Willowbrook High School. He spoke with Villa Park Police Officer Brian Rubio, and he provided Officer Rubio with several options to resolve the issue. An attempt was also made to locate the coyote near the high school.

In Cook County, CPOT Prasun conducted fishing compliance checks at Powder Horn Lake. One fisherman was issued a written warning for no fishing license. In a separate incidence, several fishermen were checked at a different location. One was found to be fishing with too many fishing poles, and appropriate enforcement action was taken. A second individual was found to have alcohol in a restricted area, and appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Cook County, hile conducting sport fishing compliance checks at various locations, CPOT Kusta found two fishermen fishing without a license. Appropriate enforcement action was taken. He also found a motorcycle in a wooded area while conducting the fishing compliance checks. The motorcycle had been reported stolen, and arrangements were made to tow the motorcycle.

In Cook County, CPOT Kusta conducted recreational boat enforcement and sport fishing enforcement at various locations. One 16-foot watercraft did not have a Type IV throwable, a fire extinguisher, a sounding device, wearable PFDs for all occupants, and a battery cover. The vessel was also loaded beyond capacity. Appropriate enforcement action was taken. In separate incidences, a fisherman was issued a written warning for no fishing license and expired boat registration; a citation was issued for an unnumbered watercraft; and a citation was issued to a fisherman for no sport fishing license.

In Cook County, while on patrol at William W. Powers State Recreation Area, CPOT Kusta observed a parked vehicle occupied by three individuals. He smelled a strong odor of burnt cannabis coming from the vehicle. The driver opened his door, and a very strong odor of burnt cannabis was emitting from the vehicle. The driver handed the blunt he was smoking, along with additional cannabis, to the officer. The vehicle was searched, and additional cannabis was found. Appropriate enforcement action was taken. In a separate incidence, CPOT Kusta conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration, and a written warning issued.

In Iroquois County, CPOTs Prasun and Elliot conducted hunter compliance checks. They checked several dove hunters, and one citation was issued for having an unplugged shotgun. Two other hunters were issued written warnings for failure to maintain a separate bag.

South Zone – Capt. Jim Mayes

In Clark County, CPO Wellum received a complaint of timber being illegally cut on private property. CPO Wellum and CPOT Anthony Hyatt took measurements of the two trees that were cut and submitted the information for a stump audit. The case is pending the completion of the stump audit.

In Coles County, While conducting fishing compliance checks, CPOs Mieure and Greuel checked four individuals from Charleston who were running bank poles and camping along the Embarras River. The following enforcement action was taken: four civil citations, four written warnings for possession of cannabis, two written warnings for no PFDs, and one written warning for untagged sport fishing devices. The group was also told to bag up their trash and remove it from the private property they had been camping on. In a separate incidence, the CPOs checked another fisherman who was found to wanted on a warrant. The man was arrested.

In Coles County, CPO Mieure observed subjects checking bank poles on the Embarras River. A fishing compliance check was conducted, and one man was found to be wanted on a Coles County warrant. The man was arrested and transported to the Coles County Jail.

In Randolph County, CPO Sievers completed an investigation involving a subject who was disposing home trash into the trash cans at Kaskaskia River State Fish and Wildlife Area. The subject was issued a citation.

In Randolph County, CPO Sievers had an abandoned vehicle towed from the boat ramp parking lot at Kaskaskia River State Fish and Wildlife Area. The vehicle’s owner was identified, and a citation was issued.

In Randolph County, CPO Sievers was contacted by site technician at Baldwin Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area regarding a boat that had not returned to the ramp, and the park had closed. While CPO Sievers was at the boat ramp, the boat returned to the ramp. The couple in the boat had been fishing and did not know the park hours. One citation and seven written warnings were issued for the park, fishing, and boating violations.

In Randolph County, CPO Sievers is investigating a case involving a pistol that was found by a contractor who was working at the Randolph County State Recreational Area.

In St. Clair, CPO Ray arrested two subjects at Frank Holten State Recreation Area for fishing without a valid license. One subject was wanted on six warrants out of St. Clair County. The subjects were taken to jail and charged with resisting arrest and fishing without a valid license.

In St. Clair, while patrolling Frank Holten State Recreation Area, CPO Schachner checked a fisherman who did not have a fishing license. The subject was also wanted on warrant, possessed alcohol in a closed area, and possessed drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and transported to jail.

In Franklin County, while conducting a boat patrol on Rend Lake, CPO Folden observed multiple jet skis operating after sunset. One jet ski operator was stopped, and the operator was not wearing a life jacket. Further investigation resulted in the operator being arrested for operating while under the influence of alcohol. The subject’s BAC was .120%. One of the other jet skis was later located by CPO Haggerty, and the operator was arrested for operating while under the influence of alcohol.

In Jefferson County, CPO Jourdan handled several injured wildlife calls. He and wildlife biologist Kent Boyles recovered an injured great horned owl in the parking lot of a grade school. The bird had crashed into a fixed object at the school, causing a lower body injury. He transported another injured animal to a rehabilitation facility. Other calls included an injured deer and a snake inside a residence.

In Jackson County, While conducting a boat patrol, CPOs Tapley and Johnson stopped a boat for a no wake violation. The operator was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested.

In Jackson County, CPO Tapley stopped two subjects at Lake Murphysboro State Park after they had illegally dug goldenseal. One subject was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The subject was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

In Williamson County, CPO Johnson investigated a subject for fishing without permission. The subject was photographed by a trail camera on multiple dates. The subject was identified; and five citations were issued for operation of an ATV on private property without permission, fishing without permission, and unlawful take of bass.

In Marion County, CPO Buhnerkempe was on patrol at the Salem Reservoir when he encountered a man walking back to his vehicle with a fishing pole and a plastic bag. Upon seeing the officer, the fisherman quickly threw the rod and bag into his vehicle and shut the door. When CPO Buhnerkempe approached the vehicle, he detected a strong odor of cannabis. CPO Buhnerkempe told the subject to retrieve the bag from the vehicle, so it could be inspected for fish; but he refused. CPO Buhnerkempe attempted to place the subject under arrest, but he resisted. Emergency assistance was requested, and an officer from the Salem Police Department responded with a taser and K-9. The subject was subsequently taken into custody, and a search of his vehicle was conducted. The search yielded over 23 grams of methamphetamine packaged for sale, a scale, another controlled substance, and a small amount of cannabis. The subject was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis, and two counts of resisting arrest. He was transported to the Marion County Jail, and his vehicle was seized pending forfeiture.

In Richland County, while checking boats on East Fork Lake, CPO Taylor observed a watercraft operating after sunset with no navigation lights on. After stopping the boat, be observed that the boat’s registration expired in 2017. The subject was issued citation for expired registration, and a written warning was issued for improper lighting after sunset.

In Richland County, CPOs Roper and Taylor were on a boat patrol at East Fork Lake when they observed a boat traveling through the no wake zone at an elevated rate of speed. The boat was stopped, and a watercraft safety inspection was conducted. The operator of the watercraft was issued a citation for operating a watercraft above the no wake speed in a no wake zone.

In Fayette County, While conducting a ginseng enforcement detail, CPO Compton observed a vehicle parked in a remote area of Ramsey Lake State Recreation Area. He noticed a subject walk out of the woods toward the vehicle. After a brief interview with the subject, he admitted to digging ginseng and hiding it in the woods prior to walking to his vehicle. He was planning on returning later to collect it. A search of the area found 54 ginseng roots and a small shovel hidden underneath a nearby log. The subject was charged with unlawful digging of ginseng during the closed season and unlawfully digging on a state site.

In Clay County, CPO Smith received information from CPO Jourdan regarding a Clay County man wanted on a warrant for logging violations issued out of Williamson County. CPO Jourdan was the investigating officer for the individual’s logging activities. CPO Smith found the man at his residence and advised him of the outstanding arrest warrant.