Wildlife Forever receives award for Wild Spotter program

White Bear Lake, Minn. – Wild Spotter is a Nationwide program developed in partnership with Wildlife Forever, the U.S. Forest Service and University of Georgia. The free program and mobile app engages and empowers the public to help find, map and prevent invasive species and has now received an award of excellence from the Southern Regional Extension Forestry.

Southern Regional Extension Forestry’s (SREF) mission is to identify, prescribe and implement a mix of education and technical services that increase the efficiency of forestry programs in the United States. For their extension Awards Program they selected Wild Spotter as an Award Winner in the Computer Software and/or Website category.

Since its creation, the Wild Spotter App has tallied 951 downloads and 497 reports of invasive species in nine different national forests.